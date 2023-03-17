6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Friday, March 17

Sports Prep

Girls basketball: BOLD Warriors have a date with history, reach Class A finals

BOLD plays for its first state title Saturday after beating No. 2 Hayfield, 58-46

BOLD vs Hayfield 031723 007.jpg
Members of the BOLD Warriors celebrate after advancing to the Class A final after defeating Hayfield at Williams Arena in Minneapolis on Friday, March 17, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Today at 4:48 PM

MINNEAPOLIS — The BOLD girls basketball team is heading to the Class A state championship for the first time in program history.

Behind their defense, the three-seed Warriors fought off two-seed Hayfield en route to a 58-46 victory in the state semifinals Friday afternoon at Williams Arena.

BOLD faces top-seed Mountain Iron-Buhl in the Class A state championship at noon Saturday back at the Barn.

BOLD vs Hayfield 031723 001.jpg
BOLD senior Mari Ryberg shoots around Natalie Beaver of Hayfield during the Class A semifinal at Williams Arena in Minneapolis on Friday, March 17, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

“The thing with small schools, these things aren’t about a team necessarily, it’s about a community,” BOLD head coach Brian Kingery said. “We are going to be competing tomorrow for everybody because you never know when this opportunity is going to come again, and so, you have to take advantage of it and give it everything you got.”

Warriors senior guard Mari Ryberg added, “Being able to know that we’re going to be (in the championship) tomorrow is really special.”

BOLD never trailed in the second half and trailed Hayfield for less than a minute throughout the entire contest.

BOLD vs Hayfield 031723 002.jpg
BOLD junior Mackenzie Visser dives for the ball during the Class A semifinal against Hayfield at Williams Arena in Minneapolis on Friday, March 17, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

The Warriors held Hayfield’s pair of Class A All-State team members in Natalie Beaver and Kristen Watson to a combined five points, all of which came in the first half.

“This whole playoff run, we’ve been making other teams feel uncomfortable,” Kingery said. “It’s been awesome to see and it all starts with our overall communication on defense and our effort we give on defense.”

BOLD vs Hayfield 031723 003.jpg
BOLD head coach Brian Kingery during the Class A semifinal against Hayfield at Williams Arena in Minneapolis on Friday, March 17, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

The Warriors went into halftime with a 33-28 lead.

Quick transition play from their guards and strong defense, led by Kenzie Visser, propelled the Warriors to their halftime lead. Visser finished the first half with nine points and seven blocks.

BOLD earned its largest lead of the first half at 16-4 with 10:02 remaining.

BOLD vs Hayfield 031723 004.jpg
BOLD junior Rylee Boen passes the ball during the Class A semifinal against Hayfield at Williams Arena in Minneapolis on Friday, March 17, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Lainey Braulick and Visser led that effort. Braulick had seven of her 12 first-half points in that stretch, while Visser had seven of her nine first half. Braulick finished with a game-high 19 points and Visser had 18.

The Vikings settled in late in the first half behind a 10-point effort from Chelsea Christopherson, including a late 3-pointer to bring Hayfield within three points before Ryberg responded with a jumper to give BOLD a five-point halftime lead.

For more on BOLD's state victory, check WCTrib.com later today or read Saturday's e-edition.

BOLD vs Hayfield 031723 005.jpg
BOLD senior Mari Ryberg defends Jenna Christopherson of Hayfield during the Class A semifinal at Williams Arena in Minneapolis on Friday, March 17, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Class A semifinals

BOLD 58, Hayfield 46

Hayfield (29-4)       28   22 — 46
BOLD (26-5)           33   25 — 58
HAYFIELD - Scoring: Josanne Tempel 12, Natalie Beaver 2, Kristen Watson 3, Chelsea  Christopherson 18, Emily Hansen 7, Lilly Beyer 4 … 3-point shots: Tempel 2, Christopherson 3, Hansen 1 … Rebound leader: Christopherson 7, Hansen 7 … Assist leaders: Ava Carney 2, Tempel 2, Watson 2, Hansen 2 … Steal leader: Watson 5 ... Block leader: Beaver 1
BOLD - Scoring: Lainey Braulick 19, Mackenzie Visser 18, Mari Ryberg 15, Anna Moorse 3, Rylee Boen 3 … 3-point shots: Braulick 2, Morse 1, Boen 1 … Rebound leader: Ryberg 13 … Assist leaders: Braulick 6, Ryberg 5 … Steal leaders: Braulick 5, Ryberg 4 ... Block leaders: Visser 8

BOLD vs Hayfield 031723 006.jpg
BOLD sophomore Lainey Braulick drives the ball down the court during the Class A semifinal against Hayfield at Williams Arena in Minneapolis on Friday, March 17, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Michael Lyne joined the West Central Tribune as a sports reporter in May 2022, following his graduation from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, where he graduated with a bachelors degree in journalism and a minor degree in Spanish studies.

You may reach Michael at mlyne@wctrib.com, or by calling (320) 214-4345.
