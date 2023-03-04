99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, March 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Girls basketball: LQPV Eagles can’t make it 3 in a row against mighty Minneota

Second-seeded Vikings down top-seeded Eagles 48-35 in 3A-North final

LQPV vs. Minneota, 030323.001.jpg
Lac qui Parle Valley senior guard Taylor Shelstad leaps up for a layup attempt against Minneota in the Section 3A-North championship on Friday, March 3, 2023, at Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
March 03, 2023 09:42 PM

MARSHALL — Coming into Friday’s contest, Lac qui Parle Valley had Minneota’s number throughout the season.

The Eagles defeated Minneota in the regular season and in the Camden Conference championship. However, the Vikings showed up in the game that mattered the most out of the three and got the best of LQPV.

Minneota silenced LQPV en route to a 48-35 victory in the Section 3A-North championship on Friday evening at Southwest Minnesota State University. Minneota plays Southwest Minnesota Christian at 8 p.m. Friday at SMSU for the 3A championship and a berth in the state tournament.

“It’s hard to play the same team three times and beat them three times, especially a good team,” LQPV senior guard Taylor Shelstad said. “(Minneota) had every loose ball, every rebound. That’s just the way the ball bounced tonight and we just couldn’t come out on top.”

LQPV’s 35 points marked a season low in a season that saw them finish with a 25-4 record.

ADVERTISEMENT

LQPV vs. Minneota, 030323.004.jpg
Lac qui Parle Valley senior guard Ayanna Gipson drives toward the basket against Minneota senior forward Ireland Stassen in the Section 3A-North championship on Friday, March 3, 2023, at Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Related Stories:
BOLD vs. Mayer Lutheran, 030623.005.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: BOLD ‘D’ does the trick
No. 3 Warriors knock off No. 1 Crusaders to win Section 2A-North title
March 06, 2023 10:47 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Benson freshman Harold Habben, left, backs up Ortonville's Jaydon Hughes during a Section 6A-South play-in game on Monday, March 6, 2023 at Benson.
Prep
Boys basketball: Ortonville Trojans snap skid by beating Benson Braves
No. 9 Trojans trip No. 8 Braves 63-53 in Section 6A-South playoffs
March 06, 2023 10:25 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
State Wrestling Finals 030423 012.jpg
Local
Area wrestlers wrestle strong at state tournament
Benson and BBE wrestlers win individual state championships. BBE, United and Willmar place in team competition.
March 06, 2023 05:05 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
WCT.s.swimmingdiving.boys.jpg
Prep
Boys swim and dive: Montevideo relay team takes 13th at state
Mickey Hess, Jaxon Wagner, Evan Smith and Gavin Arends take 13th place in 200-yard freestyle relay
March 05, 2023 09:10 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott

“The atmosphere and everything — Minneota has been here year in and year out — just having that much experience all the time playing in these games,” LQPV head coach Dylan Erickson said. “They rose to the occasion and things didn’t go our way tonight.”

The Eagles took a 22-21 lead over Minneota into halftime. But the Vikings fought back, out-scoring LQPV 27-13 to cement their win.

The final score marked Minneota’s biggest lead of the contest.

“Down the stretch, we just couldn’t catch a break and couldn’t get things to go our way,” Erickson said. “Usually, we just hit more shots.

“We just weren’t nearly as aggressive in the second half. When things started to spiral down, we got less aggressive, played farther out and played into their hands.”

LQPV vs. Minneota, 030323.002.jpg
Lac qui Parle Valley senior guard Rylee Lund launches a 3-pointer with Minneota sophomore guard Kiersyn Hulzebos defending her in the Section 3A-North championship on Friday, March 3, 2023, at Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

LQPV was without a cornerstone to its lineup for the majority of the second half. Junior guard Isabel Gerdes tore her left ACL in the Eagles’ 54-20 victory over Dawson-Boyd on Saturday.

Gerdes did everything she needed to do to make sure she was ready to go. She continued to stretch and complete light exercises throughout the week, got a brace on Wednesday, participated in practice and iced her leg as much as possible.

Gerdes’ preparation led her to score the second-most points by any LQPV scorer with six before she re-aggravated her ACL injury minutes into the second half.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I was just going to walk it off and hopefully go back in,” Gerdes said. “But it just didn’t feel the same. I tried to jog a little bit and I knew it was pretty unstable and didn’t feel very good.

“It was tough watching them but I’m their biggest cheerleader when I’m not out there.”

LQPV vs. Minneota, 030323.003.jpg
Lac qui Parle Valley junior guard Isabel Gerdes drills a 3-pointer over Minneota senior post Megan Krog in the Section 3A-North championship on Friday, March 3, 2023, at Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Shelstad led LQPV with 15 points. Camryn and Jalyn Lee both added four.

The Minnesota Girls Basketball Coaches Association named Shelstad and Eagles senior center Camryn Lee All-State Honorable Mentions before Friday’s contest.

The two seniors, alongside their senior counterparts Rylee Lund and Ayanna Gipson, helped the Eagles finish with a 12-0 record in the Camden North for the first time in program history.

“It was definitely a historical season,” Shelstad said. “It’s been a heck of a ride. (Us seniors), we’ve been playing together since fourth grade. To play with them one more time and to go 25-4, it was really special. We had a great season.”

The MGBCA also named Erickson the Section 3A Head Coach of the Year and LQPV assistant coach John Shurb the Section 3A Assistant Coach of the Year.

“Dylan’s an amazing coach,” Gerdes said. “He’s always pushing us to be better. He lets us have fun when we can but he also keeps us on our toes and makes us do the things we’re supposed to do.”

ADVERTISEMENT

More by Michael Lyne:
WCT.s.willmarwarhockey.jpg
Sports
Junior hockey: WarHawks win big over Minnesota
Willmar ends its regular season with an 8-3 win against the Loons
March 05, 2023 08:50 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
DB vs. YME, 030423.003.jpg
Prep
Boys basketball roundup: Big ‘D,’ then big ‘O’ leads Blackjacks to victory
Prep boys basketball report for Saturday, March 4, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Top-seeded Dawson-Boyd blasts No. 8 Yellow Medicine East 76-37
March 05, 2023 08:15 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
WCT.s.basketball.girls.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball roundup: Alex takes down Willmar
Girls basketball report for Saturday, March 4, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Alexandria dominates Willmar in the Section 8AAA semifinals, 82-48
March 05, 2023 08:00 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Willmar vs. Rocori, 030223.008.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Willmar vs. Rocori, Section 8AAA quarterfinals, Thursday, March 2, 2023
Cardinals advance to play Alexandria on Saturday with win over the Spartans
March 02, 2023 11:39 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Load More

Section 3A-North final

Minneota 48, LQPV 35

Minneota (20-8)      21   27 — 48
LQPV (25-4)            22   13 — 35

MINNEOTA - Scoring: Grace Hennen 15, Faith Myhre 13, Kenadi Arndt 10, Ireland Stasson 7, Hulzebos 3 … 3-point shots: Myhre 3, Hulzebos 1 … Rebound leader: n/a … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: n/a

LQPV - Scoring: Taylor Shelstad 15, Isabel Gerdes 6, Jalyn Lee 4, Camryn Lee 4, Rylee Lund 3, Kayla Jahn 2, Ayanna Gipson 1 … 3-point shots: Gerdes 2, Shelstad 2 … Rebound leader: n/a … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: n/a

Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Michael Lyne joined the West Central Tribune as a sports reporter in May 2022, following his graduation from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, where he graduated with a bachelors degree in journalism and a minor degree in Spanish studies.

You may reach Michael at mlyne@wctrib.com, or by calling (320) 214-4345.
What To Read Next
State Wrestling Finals 030423 0013.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: State Wrestling Tournament - Individuals - March 4, 2023
March 05, 2023 12:18 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
State Wrestling Finals 030423 0019.jpg
Prep
State Wrestling Tournament coverage: March 4, 2023
March 05, 2023 10:03 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
State Wrestling 030423 001.jpg
Prep
Wrestling notebook: KMS Fighting Saint winds up 6th at state girls tournament
March 04, 2023 11:49 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
State Wrestling Finals 030423 012.jpg
Local
Area wrestlers wrestle strong at state tournament
March 06, 2023 05:05 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
State Wrestling Finals 030423 0013.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: State Wrestling Tournament - Individuals - March 4, 2023
March 05, 2023 12:18 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Ridgewater Warriors logo
College
College baseball: Ridgewater opens with a doubleheader split against Mid Michigan
March 06, 2023 10:24 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Ridgewater Warriors logo
College
College wrestling: Two Warriors place 7th at NJCAA Division III national championships
March 05, 2023 09:00 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott