6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, March 16

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Girls basketball: New London-Spicer bounces back against Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial

Wildcats beat the Knights 74-38 in the Class AA consolation semifinals

WCT.s.basketball.girls.jpg
Girls Basketball
Joe Brown
By Joe Brown
Today at 9:23 PM

ST. PAUL — New London-Spicer will play for fifth place in the Class AA state girls basketball tournament after winning in the consolation semifinals on Thursday.

The Wildcats reached the consolation finals after a 74-38 victory over Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial at the Gangelhoff Center at Concordia University-St. Paul.

NLS takes on Perham in the consolation championship at 2 p.m. Friday back at the Gangelhoff Center. The unseeded Yellowjackets beat unseeded Crosby-Ironton in the other consolation semifinal, 56-50.

NLS is in the consolation championship for the second time in four years. The Wildcats made it to the fifth-place game in 2020, but the game was not played due to the COVID-19 pandemic cancelling the final two days of the state tournament.

Leading 24-13 at halftime, NLS outscored the Knights 50-25 in the second half.

ADVERTISEMENT

More Girls Basketball Coverage:

Avery Rich led the Wildcats with 23 points, five assists and five steals. Dakota Rich hit four 3-pointers in an 18-point outing. Jaden Coahran tacked on 13 points in the victory. Ellary Peterson ripped down 13 rebounds for NLS.

LCWM’s top scorer was Lauren Cooper with 16 points. Olivia Harazin followed up with eight points.

The fourth-seeded Wildcats dropped into the consolation bracket following a 50-28 loss to fifth-seeded Minnehaha Academy in the championship quarterfinals on Wednesday night.

The Class AA championship semifinals get underway Friday. Top-seeded Providence Academy faces Minnehaha Academy at 6 p.m., followed by second-seeded Goodhue against third-seeded Albany at 8 p.m.

NLS 74, LCWM 38

LCWM (29-2)      13   25 — 38
NLS (28-2)       24   50 — 74
LCWM - Scoring: Olivia Harazin 8, Lauren Cooper 16, Avery Voges 3, Katelin Flack 11 … 3-point shots: Harazin 1, Cooper 3, Voges 1 … Rebound leader: n/a … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: n/a 
NLS - Scoring: Jaden Coahran 13, Avery Rich 23, Ava Carlson 5, Kaylee Thorson 2, Ellary Peterson 2, Dakota Rich 18, Jadyn Proehl 2, Delaney Hanson 9 … 3-point shots: Coahran 1, A. Rich 1, D. Rich 4, Hanson 1 … Rebound leader: Peterson 13, Hanson 7, Carlson 7 … Assist leader: A. Rich 5, Carlson 3 … Steal leader: A. Rich 5, D. Rich 2, Peterson 2, Carlson 2 ... Block leader: Hanson 2

What To Read Next
BBE vs. Underwood, 031623.006.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: BBE Jaguars vs. Underwood, Class A quarterfinals, Thursday, March 16, 2023
March 16, 2023 03:30 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
BBE vs. Underwood, 031623.001.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: BBE Jaguars win Class A quarterfinal at state tourney, advance to noon Friday semifinals
March 16, 2023 02:49 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
BBE vs Barnum 031023 015.jpg
Prep
WCT Sports Live: State Girls Basketball - March 16
March 16, 2023 12:54 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
BOLD vs. UCA, 031623.003.jpg
Prep
Girls Basketball: BOLD Warriors beat United Christian Academy, move to semifinals vs Hayfield Friday afternoon
March 16, 2023 06:42 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
BBE vs. Underwood, 031623.001.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: BBE Jaguars win Class A quarterfinal at state tourney, advance to noon Friday semifinals
March 16, 2023 02:49 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
BBE vs Barnum 031023 015.jpg
Prep
WCT Sports Live: State Girls Basketball - March 16
March 16, 2023 12:54 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
Dawson-Boyd sophomore Drew Hjelmeland, 10, reacts after the Blackjacks were called for a foul in the Section 3A championship against R-T-R on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at the R/A Facility in Marshall.
Prep
Boys basketball: R-T-R Knights win the big one over Dawson-Boyd Blackjacks
March 15, 2023 11:00 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown