Girls basketball: NLS Wildcats have a tall task in section final against Luverne Cardinals

MARSHALL — The New London-Spicer girls basketball team has a tall task in defending the Luverne Cardinals in the Section 3AA final and that’s literally. Luverne’s front line is 6-foot-1, 6-1 and 5-11.

Confronting a much taller team is one of the challenges the Wildcats must deal with heading into the Section 3AA championship game at 5 p.m. Friday at Southwest Minnesota State University. At stake is a berth in the state Class AA tournament, something NLS missed out on last season after making it in 2021.

"They're really good," NLS head coach Mike Dreier said of the Cardinals. "They have great size and great ability."

It starts with twin sisters Christina and Elizabeth Wagner. Both are 6-1 seniors who have signed to play basketball at Southwest Minnesota State, an NCAA Division II school. They'll be testing out their future home court Friday.

Then there is Kira John, a 5-11 junior.

"She jumps out of the gym," Dreier said. "She's really athletic."

Toss in Emma Beyer and Averill Sehr, a pair of 5-5 senior guards with good shooting touch, and Dreier believes the Wildcats will have their hands full.

"We're going to have to play excellent defense in order to have a chance to beat them," Dreier said. "We're going to have to take care of the basketball and we're going to have to shoot well."

NLS' tallest starters are seniors Ellary Peterson and Delaney Hanson. Both are 5-9. The Wildcats do have Katelynn Tortorella, a 6-1 senior, coming off the bench. But even then, NLS won't match up size-wise with the Cardinals.

Luverne is the Big South Conference West Division champion and has played a strong schedule. The Cardinals' three losses are to Montevideo, Vermillion, South Dakota, and Marshall.

Luverne lost to Montevideo 61-51 on Jan. 7 at Southwest Minnesota State. That's noteworthy for NLS because the Wildcats just got past the Thunder Hawks for the second time this season, 43-37 last Thursday in the 3AA-North final at SMSU. Montevideo beat NLS in the 3AA-North championship on its way to the state tournament in 2022.

Luverne also lost to Vermillion 32-31 on Jan. 28 at Augustana University in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The Cardinals lost to Marshall, a Class AAA power, 51-37 on Feb. 18 to split with the Tigers in Big South play.

NLS has put together another memorable season. The Wildcats have averaged 66.1 points per game and allowed 36.4 ppg. That's the second fewest points allowed in Class AA, behind Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial at 33.7 and just ahead of Albany (36.5) and Luverne (37.1).

"The girls have had a great year," Dreier said. "They're very confident in themselves and right now, they're upbeat and hoping to play a game like we're capable of playing.

"We're very excited to be at this point of the season."

Still, Dreier has his concerns. He doesn't care for the section schedule, which had the Wildcats playing for the 3AA-North title on March 2 and then having to wait until Friday to play in the section final.

"We've been through a lot of inconvenient scheduling this year," he said. "We've had a lot of bumps in the road with cancellations where we've missed games and practices and then had them bunched up all together."

The Wildcats hope it all won't matter Friday.

Starting lineups

Luverne (25-3)

G — Emma Beyer (5-5, Sr.)

G — Averill Sehr (5-5, Sr.)

G — Elizabeth Wagner (6-1, Sr.)

P — Kira Johnson (5-11, Sr.)

P — Christina Wagner (6-1, Sr.)

NLS (27-1)

G — Jaden Coahran (5-5, Sr.)

G — Avery Rich (5-6, Sr.)

G — Dakota Rich (5-8, So.)

F — Ellary Peterson (5-9, Sr.)

F — Delaney Hanson (5-9, Jr.)

