Girls basketball roundup: Arrows end Benson’s season in 6A playoffs

Girls basketball report for Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, in west central Minnesota. No. 8 Ashby beats No. 9 Braves 56-38 to advance to play top-seeded Hancock

By Michael Lyne and Tom Elliott
February 27, 2023 11:35 PM

ASHBY — Ashby ended Benson’s girls basketball season with a 56-38 victory in the Section 6A-South play-in game Monday.

BrookeLinn Finkelson and Marisa Ludwig paced the Arrows. Finkelson led with 17 points and Ludwig had 16.

Benson also had two scorers in the double figures. Kaida Helgenset recorded 16 points, making three 3-pointers, and Elle Kletscher added 11 points with two 3-pointers.

The Braves finish the season with a 3-11 record. They only played non-conference games because of a small roster.

Ashby advances to play the top-seeded Hancock Owls at 7 p.m. Thursday at Hancock.

Ashby 56, Benson 38

Benson (3-11)      12   26 — 38
Ashby (2-23)        29   27 — 56

BENSON - Scoring: Kaida Helgenset 16, Elle Kletscher 11, Norah Hilleren 5, Dakota Wrobleski 4, Lauren Schmidt 2 … 3-point shots: Helgenset 3, Kletscher 2 … Rebound leader: n/a … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: n/a 

ASHBY - Scoring: Ashley Paulson 2, Mia Thompson 3, BrookeLinn Finkelson 17, Lucy Ohren 4, Marisa Ludwig 16, Chloe Finkelson 8, Ivy Aufdenkamp 6 … 3-point shots: Thompson 1, B. Finkelson 1, Ludwig 2 … Rebound leader: n/a … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: n/a

KMS 53, C-G-B 51

Josie Gjerde scored 28 points, making 5 of 10 3-pointers, to lead Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg to the non-conference victory over Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley at Kerkhoven.

Madelynn Luft added 13 points and seven blocked shots for the Fighting Saints.

Jessica Moberg had 19 points and Grace Cardwell 12 for the Wolverines.

KMS opens Section 6A play against Ortonville at 7 p.m. Thursday in Kerkhoven.

C-G-B (10-12)       31   20 — 51
KMS (20-6)            21   32 — 53

C-G-B - Scoring: Addison Ward 7, Mataya Gibson 2, Jessica Moberg 19, Chloe Cardwell 3, Grace Cardwell 12, Abygail Sigler 6, Emily Kellen 2 … 3-point shots: Moberg 2, Cardwell 2  … Rebound leader: n/a … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: n/a

KMS - Scoring: Acelynn Hacker 4, Elsa Gjerde 2, Josie Gjerde 28, Mamie Luft 6, Madelynn Luft 13  … 3-point shots: J. Gjerde 5, Mad. Luft 1 … Rebound leader: Mam. Luft 6 … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: Hacker 3 ... Block leader: Mad. Luft 7 

Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Michael Lyne joined the West Central Tribune as a sports reporter in May 2022, following his graduation from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, where he graduated with a bachelors degree in journalism and a minor degree in Spanish studies.

You may reach Michael at mlyne@wctrib.com, or by calling (320) 214-4345.
