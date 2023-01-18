Girls basketball roundup: BBE comes on late to knock off Paynesville

PAYNESVILLE — It took until late in the second half, but Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa was finally able to pull away from a spry Paynesville squad.

Down 31-30 at halftime, the Jaguars took the lead with less than seven to play and never looked back. BBE locked up a 56-48 Central Minnesota Conference win over the host Bulldogs.

The Jaguars, ranked 15th in Class A, are now 5-1 in the CMC. Paynesville is 3-3 in conference play.

Paynesville sophomore Finley Anfinson, left, and senior Katie Uhlenkamp, middle, swarm BBE's Brooklyn Fischer on the baseline during a Central Minnesota Conference game on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 at Paynesville. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Trailing for most of the second half, the Jaguars took the lead with 6:36 remaining after a Bree Thieschafer layup to make it 46-45. Then with 6:00 on the clock, Tiyana Schwinghammer scored three of her game-high 19 points with an outside shot to make it a four-point lead. Schwinghammer also had 10 rebounds.

Paynesville could only get as close as three pointers the rest of the way.

Abby Berge and Harley Roering each had 10 points for BBE. Berge hauled in a team-best 13 rebounds.

Kylie Pauls paced the Bulldogs with 13 points, followed by 11 from Rayna Spanier.

BBE plays host to Kimball at 7 p.m. Friday at Belgrade. Paynesville plays Holdingford at 7 p.m. Friday at Holdingford.

BBE senior Abby Berge, 23, goes for a layup while Paynesville's Grace Roberg defends during a Central Minnesota Conference game on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 at Paynesville. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Central Minnesota

BBE 56, Paynesville 48

BBE (10-2) 30 26 — 56

Paynesville (6-6) 31 17 — 48

BBE - Scoring: Anna Jaeger 1, Bree Thieschafer 7, Brooklyn Fischer 7, Tiyana Schwinghammer 19, Allison Dingmann 2, Abby Berge 10, Harley Roering 10 … 3-point shots: Thieschafer 1, Schwinghammer 2, Roering 1 … Rebound leaders: Berge 13, Schwinghammer 10, Dingmann 8 … Assist leader: Dingmann 2 … Steal leaders: Thieschafer 2, Dingmann 2 ... Block leader: none

PAYNESVILLE - Scoring: Kylie Pauls 13, Rayna Spanier 11, Emma Flanders 7, Katie Uhlenkamp 6, Finley Anfinson 6, Grace Roberg 5 … 3-point shots: Spanier 1, Anfinson 1, Pauls 2 … Rebound leader: n/a … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: n/a

Paynesville senior Katie Uhlenkamp, 24, shoots over BBE's Allison Dingmann during a Central Minnesota Conference game on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 at Paynesville. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Wright County

NLS 76, Annandale 37

Dakota Rich had 20 points, including five 3-pointers, to go along with five steals as New London-Spicer used a strong second half to beat Annandale at New London.

NLS is ranked second in the state in Class AA and is now 4-0 in Wright County Conference West Division play. Annandale is 1-2 in the Wright County West.

Avery Rich added 18 points, four rebounds, six assists and eight steals for the Wildcats.

Emerson Helget had 12 points for Annandale.

NLS plays Dassel-Cokato at 7 p.m. Thursday at Cokato.

Annandale (5-5) 28 9 — 37

NLS (12-0) 42 34 — 76

ANNANDALE - Scoring: Kali Jones 9, Faith Simon 8, Kate Jonas 4, Emerson Helget 12, Avery Gagnon 2, Brooke Hensen 2 … 3-point shots: Jones 1, Simon 1, Helget 2 … Rebound leader: n/a … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: n/a

NLS - Scoring: Ayla Caskey 2, Jaden Coahran 10, Avery Rich 18, Ava Carlson 2, Ellary Peterson 6, Dakota Rich 20, Allison Van Nurden 4, Emma Revier 2, Delaney Hanson 12 … 3-point shots: Coahran 2, A. Rich 1, D. Rich 5, Hanson 2 … Rebound leaders: Coahran 7, Hanson 6, A. Rich 4 … Assist leader: A. Rich 6 … Steal leaders: A. Rich 8, D. Rich 5, Hanson 3 ... Block leaders: Hanson 2, A. Rich 1, Coahran 1, Peterson 1

Litchfield 66, Dassel-Cokato 43

A strong second half and balanced scoring propelled Litchfield to the victory over Dassel-Cokato at Litchfield.

The Dragons out-scored the Chargers 38-20 in the second half.

Izzy Pennertz had 16 points, Ryanna Steinhaus added 14 points, eight rebounds, five assists and six steals, and Kylie Michels and Morgan Falling each scored 10 for Litchfield.

Junior Riley Harrson had 17 points to lead Dassel-Cokato.

Dassel-Cokato is 1-3 in Wright County West play. Litchfield is 2-1.

Litchfield faces Glencoe-Silver Lake at 7 p.m. Friday at Glencoe.

Dassel-Cokato (2-9) 23 20 — 43

Litchfield (7-5) 28 38 — 66

DASSEL-COKATO - Scoring: Riley Harrison 17, Mya Lynk 5, Mary Rauschendorfer 2, Anyah Guenningsman 4, Aubrey Quern 9, Ella Johnson 3, Adrianna Terning 3, Mackenzie Miller 2, Naomi Schmitz 2 … 3-point shots: Harrison 5, Guenningsman 1, Link 1, Quern 1 … Rebound leader: n/a … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: n/a

LITCHFIELD - Scoring: Ryanna Steinhaus 14, Kylie Michels 11, Shelby Dengerud 3, Greta Hansen 6, Izzy Pennertz 16, Morgan Falling 11, Emma Knudsen 5 … 3-point shots: Steinhaus 3, Michels 3, Falling 2 … Rebound leaders: Hansen 10, Steinhaus 8 … Assist leaders: Steinhaus 5, Falling 4 … Steal leader: Steinhaus 6 ... Block leader: Hansen 2

Camden

KMS 68, YME 48

Acelynn Hacker had 20 points and seven steals and Julia Carlson scored 15 to help lead Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg past Yellow Medicine East at Kerkhoven.

Madelynn Luft added seven points,1 8 rebounds and four blocked shots for the Fighting Saints.

Hannah Stark had 13 points and Alana Almich 10 for the Sting.

YME is 1-3 in the Camden South. KMS is 6-1 in the Camden North.

KMS plays Canby at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Canby. YME faces Red Rock Central at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Lamberton.

YMS (4-6) 21 27 — 48

KMS (12-3) 35 33 — 68

YME - Scoring: Hope Stark 5, Ella Cherveny 6, Bayli Sneller 5, Stella Schuler 6, Ashley Luepke 1, Gracie Kleven 2, Alana Almich 10, Hannah Stark 13 … 3-point shots: Ho. Stark 1, Schuler 2, Ha. Stark 2 … Rebound leaders: Ho. Stark 7, Ha. Stark 7 … Assist leaders: Ha. Stark 5, Schuler 3 … Steal leaders: Ho. Stark 3, Cherveny 3 ... Block leader: Almich 3

KMS - Scoring: Acelynn Hacker 20, Elsa Gjerde 6, Julia Carlson 15, Josie Gjerde 8, Mamie Luft 3, Sophia Oerter 9, Madelynn Luft 7 … 3-point shots: Hacker 2, E. Gjerde 1, J. Gjerde 2 … Rebound leader: Luft 18 … Assist leaders: J. Gjerde 4, Luft 3 … Steal leaders: Hacker 7, J. Gjerde 4 ... Block leader: Luft 4

LQPV 55, Minneota 44

Holding onto a two-point lead at halftime, Lac qui Parle Valley fought off Minneota for a Camden Conference victory at Madison.

Ayanna Gipson paced the Eagles with 10 points, nine rebounds and four steals. Camryn Lee had 10 points and 18 rebounds.

LQPV is ranked 20th in Class A. Minneota is 19th in Class A.

The Eagles head to Granite Falls to play Yellow Medicine East on Friday.

Minneota (8-3) 22 22 — 44

LQPV (10-2) 24 31 — 55

MINNEOTA - Stats not available

LQPV - Scoring: Rylee Lund 11, Ayanna Gipson 10, Isabel Gerdes 9, Taylor Shelstad 7, Camryn Lee 10, Jayln Lee 8 … 3-point shots: Lund 3, Gipson 1, Gerdes 1, Shelstad 1, J. Lee 2 … Rebound leader: C. Lee 18, Gipson 9 … Assist leader: Gerdes 2 … Steal leader: Gipson 4, Gerdes 4 ... Block leader: C. Lee 1, J. Lee 1

CMCS 51, Lakeview 31

Sienna Duininck had 21 points and two steals in helping Central Minnesota Christian to the victory over Lakeview in Cottonwood.

Lauren Taatjes added 10 points, nine rebounds and two steals for the Bluejays.

CMCS faces Tracy-Milroy-Balaton at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Tracy.

Lakeview (3-11) 11 20 — 31

CMCS (4-10) 29 22 — 51

LAKEVIEW - Stats not available

CMCS - Scoring: CC Roiseland 5, Natasha Erickson 7, Carrie Mulder 7, Lauren Taatjes 10, Sienna Duininck 21, Peighton Mulder 1 … 3-point shots: Roiseland 1, C. Mulder 1, Duininck 2 … Rebound leader: Taatjes 9 … Assist leader: Roiseland 3, Erickson 3 … Steal leader: Lilly Mellema 2, Taatjes 2, Duininck 2 ... Block leader: C. Mulder 1, Taatjes 1

Dawson-Boyd 48, Canby 36

Senior forward Kate Dahl had 22 points to help lead Dawson-Boyd over the Canby Lancers at Dawson.

Canby is 1-4 in Camden South play. Dawson-Boyd is 1-3 in the Camden North.

Braelyn Merritt and Brynn Kockelman each had 10 points to lead Canby.

Dawson-Boyd plays Lakeview at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Cottonwood.

Canby (5-7) 17 19 — 36

Dawson-Boyd (4-8) 27 21 — 48

CANBY - Scoring: Braelyn Merritt 10, Brynn Kockelman 10, Kortney Leppke 7, Paige Nelson 3, Aliyah Rangaard 3, Ashlee Ann Frazeur 2, Lacie DeVos 1 … 3-point shots: Merritt 2, Kockelman 2, Nelson 1, Rangaard 1 … Rebound leader: Leppke 8 … Assist leader: none … Steal leader: Frazeur 1, Kockelman 1 ... Block leader: Leppke 1

DAWSON-BOYD - Scoring: Ayiana Hastad 7, Chelsie Husby 4, Kate Dahl 22, Hayley Anderson 2, Alyssa Swedzinski 5, Allison Estling 8 … 3-point shots: Dahl 6, Swedzinski 1 … Rebound leader: Husby 6 … Assist leaders: Hastad 4, Husby 3, Estling 3 … Steal leaders: Husby 5, Dahl 3 ... Block leader: Dahl 2

MACCRAY 50, RTR 40

MACCRAY freshman Brielle Janssen led the Wolverines to victory over Russell-Tyler-Ruthton at Clara City.

Janssen recorded 20 points, 11 rebounds, eight steals, four assists and one block.

The Wolverines are 4-2 in Camden North play. RTR is 3-1 in the Camden South.

MACCRAY (10-4) plays Minneota at 7:15 p.m. Friday at Minneota.

RTR (8-6) 13 27 — 40

MACCRAY (10-4) 30 20 — 50

RTR - Stats not available

MACCRAY - Scoring: Brielle Janssen 20, Emma Thein 9, Sydney Thein 9, Annie Bourne 7, Ella Kienitz 5 … 3-point shots: Janssen 3, S. Thein 2, E. Thein 1, Kienitz 1 … Rebound leader: Janssen 11, E. Thein 11 … Assist leader: Janssen 4 … Steal leader: Janssen 8 ... Block leader: E. Thein 1, Janssen 1

TMB 55, RCW 39

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton overcame a 19-17 halftime deficit to beat Renville County West in Renville.

RCW is 2-5 in Camden North action. TMB is 3-2 in the Camden South.

Rachel Jakel led the Jaguars with 12 points and two blocked shots.

RCW takes on Russell-Tyler-Ruthton at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Tyler.

TMB (6-5) 17 38 — 55

RCW (6-9) 19 20 — 39

TMB - Stats not available

RCW - Scoring: Holly Hinderks 2, Johanna Braun 4, Rachel Jakel 12, Shelby Allex 4, Laila Ridler 4, Emily Lippert 7, Avery Roxberg 6 … 3-point shots: Jakel 1, Lippert 1 … Rebound leaders: Ridler 9, Braun 7, Lippert 7 … Assist leader: Ridler 3 … Steal leaders: Lippert 6, Hinderks 3 ... Block leader: Jakel 2

Non-conference

Minnewaska 53, Barnesville 51

Brooke Kolstoe led Minnewaska to victory over Barnesville.

Kolstoe scored 19 points and led the Lakers with three steals.

Minnewaska (4-9) plays Litchfield at 6 p.m. Saturday at Litchfield.

Minnewaska (4-9) 21 32 — 53

Barnesville (5-7) 25 26 — 51

MINNEWASKA - Scoring: Brooke Kolstoe 19, Megan Thorfinnson 13, Avery Fier 6, Jayda Kolstoe 6, Lauryn Ankeny 3, Sydney Dahl 3, Leslie Murken 3 … 3-point shots: Thorfinnson 2, Dahl 1, J. Kolstoe 1 … Rebound leader: Dahl 6 … Assist leader: B. Kolstoe 2 … Steal leader: B. Kolstoe 3 ... Block leader: Dahl 4

BARNESVILLE - Stats not available