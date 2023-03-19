99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Prep

Girls basketball roundup: BBE Jaguars earn a 3rd-place trophy at state

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa beats Hayfield 65-54 Saturday to wrap up its Class A state tournament appearance

WCT.s.basketball.girls.jpg
Girls Basketball
Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
Today at 6:58 PM

ST. PAUL — The Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa girls basketball team completed its state tournament run with a Class A third-place trophy Saturday.

Fifth-seeded BBE beat second-seeded Hayfield 65-54 at the Gangelhoff Center at Concordia University.

The Jaguars (27-5) got 17 points from Abby Berge, 16 points from Tiyana Schwinghammer and 15 points from Brooklyn Fischer.

Schwinghammer and Berge were named to the Class A all-tournament team and were honored after the state championship game at Williams Arena. Mountain Iron-Buhl beat BOLD in the final, 52-21.

Also on the all-tournament team were BOLD’s Lainey Braulick, Mari Ryberg and Mackenzie Visser as well as Mountain Iron-Buhl’s Sage Ganyo, Hali Savela and Jordan Zubich. Hayfield’s Natalie Beaver and Underwood’s Liz Lukken also made the team.

Providence Academy won the state Class AA title by beating Albany 74-60 at Williams Arena. New London-Spicer, which won the consolation championship Friday, had Avery Rich make the all-area team. Goodhue took third place with a 79-68 victory over Minnehaha Academy at the Gangelhoff Center.

The Class AAA state title went to Benilde-St. Margaret’s, which knocked off Stewartville 66-60 at Williams Arena. Becker beat Alexandria 57-56 for third place and Minneapolis DeLaSalle defeated Marshall 73-67 for the consolation championship.

St. Michael-Albertville won the Class AAAA title with a 71-70 victory over Hopkins at Williams Arena. Eden Prairie beat Stillwater 69-54 for third place and Centennial defeated Lakeville North 71-54 for the consolation championship.

More Girls Basketball Coverage:

Class A third place

BBE 65, Hayfield 54

BBE (27-5)              35   30 — 65
Hayfield (29-5)      27   27 — 54

BBE - Scoring: Bree Thieschafer 6, Brooklyn Fischer 15, Tiyana Schwinghammer 16, Allison Dingmann 4, Madison Hofmann 2, Ella Halverson 2, Adley Hagen 3, Abby Berge 17… 3-point shots: Fischer 2, Berge 1 … Rebound leader: n/a … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: n/a 

HAYFIELD - Scoring: Kirsten Watson 21, Chelsea Christopherson 2, Jojo Tempel 8, Natalie Beaver 13, Reese O’Malley 2, Kenna Selk 4, Alexys Swygman 2, Betsy Gillette 2  … 3-point shots: Watson 2, Tempel 2, Beaver 1, Selk 1 … Rebound leader: n/a … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: n/a

