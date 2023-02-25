Girls basketball roundup: Dawson-Boyd Blackjacks advance with a 'W' over Lakeview Lakers

DAWSON — For the first time in eight years, Dawson-Boyd is moving on in the playoffs.

In a Section 3A-North girls basketball play-in game Friday, the eighth-seeded Blackjacks left the Dawson-Boyd Community Center a 59-49 winner over ninth-seeded Lakeview.

It is D-B’s first playoff win since beating Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 76-53 in the section quarterfinals on Feb. 28, 2015.

Kate Dahl led a trio of Blackjacks in double figures with 18 points. She also had 12 rebounds and swiped a team-high three steals.

Ayiana Hastad (11) and Hayley Anderson (10) scored in double digits for D-B.

Lakeview’s top scorer was Megan Schwartz with 13 points.

D-B plays top-seeded Lac qui Parle Valley in the sub-section quarterfinals at 11 a.m. Saturday in Montevideo. It’s one of five games Saturday in Montevideo. In 3A-North, No. 5 Yellow Medicine East plays No. 4 Russell-Tyler-Ruthton at 12:30 p.m. No. 6 Wabasso plays No. 3 MACCRAY at 2:30 p.m. and No. 7 Canby faces No. 2 Minneota at 4 p.m.

In Section 3AA-North, No. 2 Montevideo plays No. 2 Morris/Chokio-Alberta at 7:30 p.m.

Section 3A-North

D-B 59, Lakeview 49

Lakeview (5-20) 23 26 — 49

D-B (8-18) 29 30 — 59

LAKEVIEW - Scoring: Brynn Stensrud 9, Megan Schwartz 13, Shelby Justesen 9, Aubreigh Rausch 2, Korysa Herrick 6, Carmen Varpness 6, Paige Viaene 3, Aleiah Rosenau 1 … 3-point shots: Stensrud 1, Herrick 1 … Rebound leader: Schwartz 5, Rausch 5 … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: Justsen 4 ... Block leader: Varpness 1

D-B - Scoring: Ayiana Hastad 11, Chelsie Husby 4, Kate Dahl 18, Hayley Anderson 10, Alyssa Swedzinski 9, Allison Estling 7 … 3-point shots: Hastad 1, Dahl 3, Swedzinski 1, Estling 1 … Rebound leader: Dahl 12, Anderson 8 … Assist leader: Husby 2 … Steal leader: Dahl 3 ... Block leader: Dahl 1

Section 2A-North

Cedar Mtn. 59, RCW 45

Renville County West’s season came to an end in a Section 2A-North play-in game against Cedar Mountain at Morgan.

The Cougars were the eighth seed while the Jaguars were the ninth seed. Cedar Mountain plays top-seeded Mayer Lutheran at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Mayer.

Johanna Braun paced RCW with nine points and four assists. Emily Lippert added eight points. Avery Roxberg came up with six points, eight rebounds and a pair of blocks.

The Jaguars close the season at 8-19.

RCW (8-19) 26 19 — 45

Cedar Mtn. (10-16) 30 29 — 59

RCW - Scoring: Holly Hinderks 4, Johanna Braun 9, Rachel Jakel 7, Shelby Allex 6, Laila Ridler 4, Emily Lippert 8, Bailee McLagen 1, Avery Roxberg 6 … 3-point shots: Allex 2, Lippert 2 … Rebound leader: Roxberg 8 … Assist leader: Braun 4 … Steal leader: Jakel 3 ... Block leader: Roxberg 2

CEDAR MTN. - Stats not available

Central Lakes

Sauk Rapids 46, Willmar 45

Willmar’s win streak ended at six games after Sauk Rapids left the Big Red Gym with a one-point win in Central Lakes Conference play.

The game was the Cardinals’ regular-season finale.

Zoe Schroeder paced Willmar with 14 points. She also led the team with four steals and three blocks.

Telilie Lange and Allie Rosendahl each added 10 points for the Cardinals.

Willmar and Sauk Rapids next compete in the Section 8AAA tournament, which gets underway at 7 p.m. Thursday at the high seed.

Sauk Rapids (16-10) 22 24 — 46

Willmar (10-16) 22 23 — 45

SAUK RAPIDS - Stats not available

WILLMAR - Scoring: Brielle Ogdahl 2, Maycee Gustafson 2, Telilie Lange 10, Allie Rosendahl 10, Zoe Schroeder 14, Deshawna Hodges 1, Kenedee Salonek 4, Lyza Gustafson 2 … 3-point shots: Rosendahl 2, Schroeder 2 … Rebound leader: Ogdahl 12 … Assist leader: Ogdahl 3, Rosendahl 3, Schroeder 3 … Steal leader: Schroeder 4 ... Block leader: Schroeder 3

Non-conference

BBE 78, Osakis 41

Abby Berge had 26 points, six rebounds and eight steals and Tiyann Schwinghammer added 21 points, four steals and four blocked shots to lead Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa to the victory over the Silverstreaks at Osakis.

BBE closes Central Minnesota Conference play with a game at 1:45 p.m. Saturday at Eden Valley.

BBE (20-4) 42 36 — 78

Osakis (11-13) 22 19 — 41

BBE - Scoring: Anna Jaeger 3, Bree Thieschafer 3, Brooklyn Fischer 9, Tiyana Schwinghammer 21, Presley Detloff 2, Allison Dingmann 7, Ella Halvorson 2, Adley Hagen 5, Abby Berge 26 … 3-point shots: Jaeger 1, Schwinghammer 1, Dingmann 1, Berge 1 … Rebound leaders: Berge 6, Thieschafer 5 … Assist leader: Schwinghammer 2 … Steal leaders: Berge 8, Schwinghammer 4 ... Block leader: Schwinghammer 2

OSAKIS - Stats not available

LPGE 48, Benson 46

Benson’s regular season closes at 3-10 after a close loss to Long Prairie-Grey Eagle in Long Prairie.

The win puts the Thunder at 4-21.

The Braves and the rest of Section 6A-South begin the postseason with play-in games on Monday.