Girls basketball roundup: Great start keys the NLS Wildcats over Minnewaska

NEW LONDON — Senior guards Avery Rich and Jaden Coahran fueled the New London-Spicer Wildcats to a dominating victory over the Minnewaska Lakers on Monday.

Rich and Coahran combined for 15 points early in the first half to help the Wildcats get out to a 19-0 lead with 11 minutes, 11 seconds remaining.

Rich finished with 20 points and Coahran had 13 as NLS defeated Minnewaska 69-33.

“(Avery and Jaden) have been an important part of our team for five years,” Wildcats head coach Mike Dreier said. “They just keep getting better.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Minnewaska junior guard Avery Fier dribbles the ball with New London-Spicer senior guard Kaylee Thorson defending her during a game between the Lakers and Wildcats on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at New London-Spicer High School in New London. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

More Girls Basketball Coverage:







NLS, ranked No. 2 in Class AA, improves to 11-0. The Wildcats held a 45-14 lead over Minnewaska at halftime with six players scoring at least one basket. Rich scored 18 of her 20 points in the first half.

“We played really well, as a team, and we shared the ball well,” NLS sophomore forward Ava Carlson said. “We played good defense and got lots of steals to make easy baskets.”

NLS’ halftime lead allowed Dreier to utilize his entire 13-player roster in the second half.

“The girls have been a treat to work with all year long. I love the way they come every day ready to play hard, work hard, try to get better and do the best they can,” Dreier said. “It’s nice for the kids that are getting time that wouldn’t have gotten as much before.”

New London-Spicer senior guard Jaden Coahran pulls up for a shot near the free throw line against Minnewaska on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at New London-Spicer High School in New London. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

The Lakers had two players score in double digits. Sophomore guard Megan Thorfinnson led with 11 points and three 3-pointers and senior forward Brook Kolstoe had 10.

“(NLS) is so well-coached, disciplined,” Minnewaska head coach Sidney Schiffler said. “Props to Dreier because they’re a good, well-rounded team.”

Minnewaska next plays at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Barnesville. NLS plays host to Annandale at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Minnewaska freshman guard Alia Randt takes a three-point shot against New London-Spicer on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at New London-Spicer High School in New London. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

ADVERTISEMENT

Non-conference

NLS 69, Minnewaska 33

Minnewaska (3-9) 14 19 — 33

NLS (11-0) 45 24 — 69

MINNEWASKA - Scoring: Megan Thorfinnson 11, Brooke Kolstoe 10, Sydney Dahl 7, Leslie Murken 2, Avery Fier 2, Lauryn Ankeny 1 … 3-point shots: Thorfinnson 3, Dahl 1 … Rebound leader: Dahl 9 … Assist leader: Five with 1 … Steal leader: Kolstoe 3 ... Block leader: Thorfinnson 3

NLS - Scoring: Avery Rich 20, Jaden Coahran 13, Dakota Rich 11, Ava Carlson 10, Kaylee Thorson 4, Ellary Peterson 4, Katelynn Tortorella 4, Ayla Caskey 3 … 3-point shots: Caskey 1, Cochran 1, D. Rich 1 … Rebound leader: Peterson 11 … Assist leader: Coahran 3, A. Rich 3, D. Rich 3 … Steal leader: Delaney Hanson 4, A. Rich 3, D. Rich 3 ... Block leader: none

Litchfield 55, Morris/CA 39

Litchfield senior Ryanna Steinhaus scored a game-best 14 points and notched four steals to help the Dragons defeat Morris/Chokio-Alberta at Litchfield.

Greta Hansen and Izzy Pennertz both scored in the double-digits for Litchfield. Hansen had 12 and Pennertz had 11.

Litchfield plays host to Dassel-Cokato at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Litchfield High School.

Morris/CA (2-9) 15 24 — 39

Litchfield (6-5) 28 27 — 55

MORRIS/CA - Scoring: Maddy Grove 10, Brianna Marty 10, Ashley Koehl 3, Maddie Fehr 9, Kaylee Harstad 7 … 3-point shots: Grove 1, Marty 1, Koehl 1 … Rebound leader: n/a … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: n/a

ADVERTISEMENT

LITCHFIELD - Scoring: Ryanna Steinhaus 14, Kylie Michels 4, Greta Hansen 12, Adeline Lundin 7, Izzy Pennertz 11, Morgan Falling 7 … 3-point shots: Steinhaus 1, Lundin 1, Falling 1 … Rebound leader: Pennertz 9, Michels 7 … Assist leader: Steinhaus 4 … Steal leader: Steinhaus 4 ... Block leader: Michels 2

BBE 76, Upsala 39

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa seniors Tiyana Schwinghammer and Abby Berge fueled the Jaguars to victory at BBE.

Schwinghammer scored a game-high 22 points and Berge added 21.

BBE, which ranks No. 15 in Class A, plays at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Paynesville.

Upsala (5-7) 19 20 — 39

BBE (8-2) 53 23 — 76

UPSALA - Scoring: Isabelle Leners 5, Dakota Soltis 11, Madalin Koetter 6, Samantha Pilarski 4, Hannah Luedtke 3, Molly Leners 4, Isabel Ripplinger 6 … 3-point shots: Soltis 2, Koetter 2 … Rebound leader: I. Lenners 6 … Assist leader: M. Leners 2 … Steal leader: Soltis 4 ... Block leader: M. Leners 1

BBE - Scoring: Bree Thieschafer 2, Brooklyn Fischer 6, Tiyana Schwinghammer 22, Grace Jackson 2, Allison Dingmann 4, Ella Halvorson 3, Abby Berge 21, Harley Roering 16 … 3-point shots: Schwinghammer 1, Halvorson 1, Roering 1 … Rebound leader: Berge 9, Schwinghammer 8 … Assist leader: Berge 4 … Steal leader: Berge 9, Schwinghammer 6 ... Block leader: none

ACGC 53, MACCRAY 42

Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City snapped a two-game losing streak with a victory over MACCRAY at Grove City.

ADVERTISEMENT

Helping fuel the Falcons were Ruby Klinger, Mikaili Johnson and Elli Roemeling. Klinger led ACGC with 13 points, Johnson had 12 and Roemeling had eight. Roemeling notched team-highs of 14 rebounds, six steals and three assists.

Brielle Janssen tallied 18 points for MACCRAY. Janssen also recorded team-bests in steals (6) and blocks (3).

ACGC takes on Eden Valley-Watkins at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Eden Valley. MACCRAY plays host to Russell-Tyler-Ruthton at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Clara City.

MACCRAY (9-4) 23 19 — 42

ACGC (3-8) 25 28 — 53

MACCRAY - Scoring: Ella Kienitz 8, Alexis Noble 1, Sydney Thein 6, Emma Thein 9, Brielle Janssen 18 … 3-point shots: Kienitz 2, S. Thein 2, Janssen 1 … Rebound leader: E. Thein 16, Janssen 7 … Assist leader: S. Thein 4 … Steal leader: Janssen 6 ... Block leader: Janssen 3

ACGC - Scoring: Elli Roemeling 8, Mikaili Johnson 12, Brooke Schultz 6, Aaliyah Carlson 3, Ruby Klinger 13, Brooke Brekke 3, Mackenzie Powers 1, Grace Kaehler 7 … 3-point shots: Johnson 2, Schultz 2, Brekke 1, Kaehler 1 … Rebound leader: Roemeling 14, Johnson 8, Klinger 8 … Assist leader: Roemeling 3 … Steal leader: Roemeling 6 ... Block leader: Klinger 2

Marshall 57, Montevideo 55

In a match-up of state-ranked teams, Marshall got a late three-pointer to beat Montevideo at Marshall.

Marshall’s Lexie Bednarek hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 12 seconds to go to give Marshall the lead. A Montevideo 3-pointer was blocked by the Tigers’ Brooke Andries to seal the victory.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Thunder Hawks rank No. 10 in Class AA. Marshall ranks 11th in Class AAA

Montevideo plays host to Morris/Chokio-Alberta at 7:15 p.m. Thursday.

Montevideo (10-2) 27 28 — 55

Marshall (7-4) 26 31 — 57

Central Minnesota

Royalton 49,Paynesville 41

Kylie Waytashek had 15 points to help lead Royalton to the victory at Paynesville.

Rayna Spanier’s 16 points led the Bulldogs, who are host to Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Royalton (6-5) 28 21 — 49

Paynesville (6-5) 19 22 — 41

ROYALTON - Scoring: Maddison Albright 11, Haylie Wolbeck 2, Hannah Krueger 8, Mya Yourczek 12, Alise Schoenrock 1, Kylie Waytashek 15 … 3-point shots: Albright 3, Krueger 2, Waytashek 5 … Rebound leader: n/a … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: n/a

PAYNESVILLE - Scoring: Rayna Spanier 16, Emma Flanders 2, Grace Roberg 6, Finley Anfinson 2, Kylie Pauls 6, Katie Uhlenkamp 9 … 3-point shots: Spanier 2, Roberg 1, Pauls 2 … Rebound leader: n/a … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: n/a