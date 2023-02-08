Girls basketball roundup: LQPV fends off an improved CMCS

PRINSBURG — A rematch from Dec. 6 when Lac qui Parle Valley defeated the Central Minnesota Christian 62-32, Eagles head coach Dylan Erickson knew this go-around would be tougher for his team and it was.

LQPV fended off the Bluejays, who entered the contest on a six game-winning streak, en route to a 62-51 victory on Tuesday. The Eagles also extended their win streak to seven.

“Kudos to them — the coaching squad over there and the players — they’ve made tremendous strides since the first time we saw them,” Erickson said. “They’re really talented with a lot of young kids, so it was just a matter of time until they started to figure things out.

“They are going to be impressive for the next several years.”

The battle-tested Bluejays allowed a 10-0 run from LQPV to open the game. But crawled their way back, which included a 15-3 run in the middle of the first half to take a lead that lasted minutes before the Eagles went on a 15-6 run to take a 33-29 lead at halftime.

A trio of Lac qui Parle Valley defenders (Rylee Lund, Taylor Shelstad, Camryn Lee) surround Central Minnesota Christian freshman guard Carrie Mulder during a game between the Eagles and Bluejays on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at Prinsburg. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

“Lac qui Parle Valley’s got a heck of a group, experienced, they’re no slouch. They are not going to roll over on a run we make,” CMCS head coach Brian Nelson said. “It came down to a couple breaks and a couple missed assignments and that was the difference.”

Eagles senior guard Rylee Lund pushed the pace in the first half, drilling four 3-pointers to finish with five en route to a game-best 15 points. LQPV senior guard Ayanna Gipson took over in the second half, scoring 10 of her 14 points.

LQPV had two more scorers in the double figures. Junior guard Isabel Gerdes had 13 points and senior guard Taylor Shelstad had 11. Senior center Camryn Lee added nine points and 10 rebounds.

“It’s great,” Lund said of the number of players LQPV can look towards to score. “We’ve been playing together for so long. It’s so nice to have the connection we have out there. We all know what we like to do.”

Nelson mentioned that the Eagles’ options make them a tough team to defend.

Lac qui Parle Valley junior guard Isabel Gerdes attempts a layup with Central Minnesota Christian junior Lauren Taatjes defending her during a game between the Eagles and Bluejays on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at Prinsburg. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

“When a team can score at all three layers, you try to pick one and hope the other one is off,” Nelson said. “Unfortunately, they did a little bit of everything tonight.”

The Eagles improve to 10-0 in the Camden North and recently clinched the division title.

“It’s bittersweet,” Erickson said. “This is a pretty special group. Our fans — they’re really coming out and supporting us — so I want to thank all the fans, everybody that has come and backed us all year. We’re excited for what’s ahead.”

CMCS plays Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City at 7 p.m. Friday in Prinsburg. LQPV plays Tracy-Milroy-Balaton at 6 p.m. Thursday in Madison.

Central Minnesota Christian eighth-grader Sienna Duininck creates space with Lac qui Parle Valley junior guard Isabel Gerdes defending her during a game between the Bluejays and Eagles on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at Prinsburg. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Camden

LQPV 62, CMCS 51

LQPV (19-3) 33 29 — 62

CMCS (10-12) 29 22 — 51

LQPV - Scoring: Rylee Lund 15, Isabel Gerdes 13, Taylor Shelstad 11, Ayanna Gipson 14, Camryn Lee 9 … 3-point shots: Lund 5, Gerdes 2, Shelstad 2, Gipson 1 … Rebound leader: C. Lee 10 … Assist leader: Shelstad 4 … Steal leader: Shelstad 4 ... Block leader: C. Lee 1

CMCS - Scoring: CC Roiseland 5, Emmi Braem 5, Natasha Erickson 2, Carrie Mulder 13, Lauren Taatjes 6, Sienna Duininck 12, Peighton Mulder 8 … 3-point shots: Roiseland 1, C. Mulder 3, Duininck 2 … Rebound leader: P. Mulder 5 … Assist leader: Duininck 4 … Steal leader: none ... Block leader: none

RCW 49, Ortonville 38

Renville County West snapped a seven-game losing streak with a Camden Conference win over Ortonville at Renville.

The Jaguars outscored the Trojans 33-9 in the first half.

Emily Lippert led RCW with 16 points. Rachel Jakel added 10 points and 13 rebounds.

The Jaguars play Dawson-Boyd at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Dawson.

Ortonville (1-18) 9 29 — 38

RCW (7-15) 33 16 — 49

ORTONVILLE - Stats not available

RCW - Scoring: Holly Hinderks 10, Rachel Jakel 10, Laila Ridler 6, Emily Lippert 16, Avery Roxberg 7 … 3-point shots: Hinderks 2, Lippert 2 … Rebound leader: Jakel 13, Ridler 12 … Assist leader: Three with 2 … Steal leader: Jakel 4, Lippert 4 ... Block leader: Three with 1

Central Lakes

Willmar 77, St. Cloud 53

Willmar put together its highest scoring game of the season to net a Central Lakes Conference win over the St. Cloud Crush at St. Cloud Tech High School.

Allie Rosendahl paced the Cardinals with 19 points on 6 of 8 shooting, including 3 of 5 on 3-pointers. Telilie Lange and Kenedee Salonek both had 14 points, and Lyza Gustafson had 12 points.

Brielle Ogdahl was a menace in the paint for the Cardinals. She scored nine points, grabbed 15 rebounds and blocked three shots.

Willmar is now 3-7 in the Central Lakes Conference. St. Cloud drops to 2-7.

The Cardinals play Rocori at 7:15 p.m. Friday at Willmar.

Willmar (6-15) 36 41 — 77

St. Cloud (7-12) 28 25 — 53

WILLMAR - Scoring: Brielle Ogdahl 9, Maycee Gustafson 4, Telilie Lange 14, Allie Rosendahl 19, Deshawna Hodges 4, Jossyn Heck 1, Kenedee Salonek 14, Lyza Gustafson 12 … 3-point shots: Rosendahl 3, Salonek 2 … Rebound leader: Ogdahl 15 … Assist leader: Lange 5 … Steal leader: Lange 5 ... Block leader: Ogdahl 3 ST. CLOUD - Stats not available

Wright County

NLS 83, HLWW 29

Eleven New London-Spicer Wildcats played and scored in their win over Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted at New London.

NLS is 10-0 in the Wright County Conference West Division and ranked second in the state in Class AA. HLWW is 0-10 in the conference.

Avery Rich had 22 points, six steals and four assists to lead NLS. Dakota Rich had 16 points and six steals and Delaney Hanson added 12 points, six rebounds and five assists for the Wildcats.

Gabby Bloch led the Lakers with 11 points.

NLS plays at 7 p.m. Thursday at Annandale.

HLWW (3-17) 13 16 — 29

NLS (20-0) 54 29 — 83

HLWW - Scoring: Gabby Bloch 11, Ava Fieke 3, Ivy Fasching 4, Ella Babrowski 4, Madisyn Remer 3, Selah Streachek 4 … 3-point shots: Boch 3, Fieke 1, Remer 1… Rebound leader: n/a … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: n/a

NLS - Scoring: Ayla Caskey 2, Jaden Coahran 5, Avery Rich 22, Ava Carlson 8, Ellary Peterson 2, Dakota Rich 16, Pieper Barney 4, Allison Van Nurden 2, Emma Revier 3, Delaney Hanson 12, Katelynn Tortorella 7 … 3-point shots: A. Rich 1, Carlson 2, D. Rich 4, Hanson 4 … Rebound leaders: Tortorella 7, Hanson 6, Barney 5, Coahran 4 … Assist leaders: Hanson 5, Coahran 4, A. Rich 4 … Steal leaders: D. Rich 6, A. Rich 6, Coahran 4 ... Block leader: none

Litchfield 48, Annandale 33

Litchfield roared to a 21-2 start on the way to the victory at Annandale.

Greta Hansen had 14 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Dragons, who are 5-4 in the Wright County West. Annandale fell to 4-5 in Wright County West play..

Litchfield plays Dassel-Cokato at 7 p.m. Thursday at Cokato.

Annandale (11-8) 12 21 — 33

Litchfield (10-10) 23 25 — 48

ANNANDALE - Scoring: Cali Jones 11, B. Broich 4, Faith Simon 2, Kate Jonas 8, Emerson Helget 3, Avery Gagnon 3, Brooke Henson 2 … 3-point shots: Jonas 1, Helget 1, Gagnon 1 … Rebound leader: n/a … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: n/a

LITCHFIELD - Scoring: Ryanna Steinhaus 7, Kylie Michels 8, Shelby Dengerud 2, Greta Hansen 14, Izzy Pennertz 9, Morgan Falling 8 … 3-point shots: Michels 1, Pennertz 1, Falling 1 … Rebound leaders: Hansen 11, Steinhaus 5 … Assist leader: Michels 7 … Steal leaders: Steinhaus 7, Michels 3 ... Block leader: none

West Central

BOLD 68, West Central 66

Led by 26 points and six steals from Lainey Braulick, BOLD hung on to beat West Central Area at Barrett.

The eighth-ranked (Class A) Warriors are now 8-2 in the West Central Conference. The Knights drop to 3-6.

Lily Dean added 14 points for BOLD. Mari Ryberg finished with 12 points and seven rebounds. Kenzie Visser neared a double-double with 10 points and nine boards.

BOLD plays MACCRAY at 7 p.m. Thursday at Olivia.

BOLD (16-4) 37 31 — 68

West Central (8-11) 28 38 — 66

BOLD - Scoring: Lainey Braulick 26, Lily Dean 14, Mari Ryberg 12, Kenzie Visser 10, Rylee Boen 3, Anna Moorse 3 … 3-point shots: Braulick 2, Boen 1, Morse 1, Dean 1 … Rebound leader: Visser 9, Ryberg 7 … Assist leader: Braulick 3 … Steal leader: Braulick 6 ... Block leader: Visser 1

WEST CENTRAL - Stats not available

Montevideo 75, Morris/CA 49

Avery Koenen had 27 points, 14 rebounds and three steals as Montevideo cruised to the victory over Morris/Chokio-Alberta at Morris.

Tenley Epema added 16 points and Teagen Epema added 12 points and eight assists for the Thunder Hawks, who are ranked 11th in Class AA and have an 8-0 West Central Conference record. Morris/CA is 3-6 in conference play.

“I thought we pushed the ball really nicely, especially in the first half,” Montevideo head coach Anthony Jackson said. “We understood what was going on against their zone defense. For the most part, I thought we played soundly.”

Maddy Grove had 14 points, Maddy Fehr 11 and Kaylee Harstad 10 for the Tigers.

Montevideo plays West Central at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Barrett.

Montevideo (16-3) 37 38 — 75

Morris/CA (5-15) 24 25 — 49

MONTEVIDEO - Scoring: Taya Weber 2, Teagen Epema 12, Tenley Epema 16, Avery Koenen 27, Kiera Foley 5, Hailey Dirksen 9, Brooke Lindeman 3 … 3-point shots: Tea. Epema 3, Ten. Epema 4, Foley 1, Dirksen 1, Lindeman 1 … Rebound leader: Koenen 14 … Assist leader: Tea. Epema 8, Ten. Epema 5 … Steal leader: Tea. Epema 3, Koenen 3 ... Block leader: Dirksen 1, Koenen 1

MORRIS/CA - Scoring: Maddy Grove 14, Hannah Schutz 6, Addison Cihak 4, Maddy Fehr 11, Morgan Harstad 2, Kaylee Harstad 10, Ashley Koehl 2 … 3-point shots: Grove 2 … Rebound leader: n/a … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: n/a

Non-conference

Minnewaska 59, MACCRAY 38

Minnewaska jumped out to a 36-15 first-half lead on the way to a victory against MACCRAY at Glenwood.

The Wolverines’ Emma Thein had a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds. Sydney Thein tacked on 14 points in the loss.

Minnewaska plays Morris/Chokio-Alberta Friday at Glenwood. MACCRAY plays BOLD Thursday at Olivia.

MACCRAY (13-9) 15 23 — 38

Minnewaska (8-12) 36 23 — 59

MACCRAY - Scoring: Emma Thein 15, Sydney Thein 14, Annie Bourne 4, Erika Pieper 2, Nora Hultgren 2, Alix Bristle 1 … 3-point shots: Bourne 1, S. Thein 1, E. Thein 1 … Rebound leader: E. Thein 12 … Assist leaders: Hultgren 2, E. Thein 2 … Steal leader: three players with 1 ... Block leader: E. Thein 2

MINNEWASKA - Stats not available