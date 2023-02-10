Girls basketball roundup: BOLD queues up the ‘D’ against MACCRAY

BIRD ISLAND — BOLD’s defense and strong shooting fueled the Warriors in their 81-34 victory over MACCRAY on Thursday.

BOLD, ranked No. 8 in Class A, held MACCRAY freshman star Brielle Janssen to eight points. The Warriors had eight players make a basket, including seven making at least one 3-pointer.

“The girls came out and played well. It was fun to see,” BOLD head coach Brian Kingery said. “Our goal was to start with our defense and take away Brielle. Rylee Boen and Lily Dean were at the task and did a phenomenal job. They gave that great effort and allowed their teammates to get out in transition.”

Facilitating the Warriors in transition were guards Lainey Braulick and Mari Ryberg. Braulick recorded game-highs of 18 points and nine steals. Ryberg followed closely with 17 points and five steals.

BOLD junior forward Kenzie Visser dominated inside. She matched Ryberg with 17 points along with nine rebounds and three blocks.

MACCRAY junior guard Ella Kienitz drills a 3-pointer against BOLD on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at Bird Island. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

“That’s big for us — it’s those role players hitting their shots — so that Lainey, Mari and Kenzie can do their thing,” Kingery said.

Boen added nine points. Dean and sophomore guard Layla Pfarr both had seven. Kenna Henriksen and Anna Moorse rounded out BOLD’s eight scorers with three points each.

“I’m just really proud of the overall team effort,” Kingery said.

Ella Kienitz led the Wolverines with 11 points, shooting 3 of 4 from beyond the arc.

BOLD plays Montevideo at 7:15 p.m. Friday in Olivia. MACCRAY plays Dawson-Boyd at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Clara City.

BOLD senior guard Lily Dean drives toward the basket with a trio of MACCRAY defenders around her (Sydney Thein, Ella Kienitz, Emma Thein) on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at Bird Island. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Non-conference

BOLD 81, MACCRAY 34

MACCRAY (13-10) 20 14 — 34

BOLD (17-4) 44 37 — 81

MACCRAY - Scoring: Ella Kienitz 11, Annie Bourne 8, Sydney Thein 2, Emma Thein 5, Brielle Jansen 8 … 3-point shots: Kienitz 3, Bourne 2, E. Thein 1 … Rebound leaders: Janssen 8, E. Thein 7 … Assist leaders: S. Thein 6, Kienitz 2 … Steal leaders: Alexis Noble 1, Kienitz 1 ... Block leader: Janssen 1

BOLD - Scoring: Lainey Braulick 18, Mari Ryberg 17, Kenzie Visser 17, Rylee Boen 9, Lily Dean 7, Layla Pfarr 7, Kenna Henriksen 3, Anna Moorse 3 … 3-point shots: Boen 3, Braulick 2, Ryberg 2, Henriksen 1, Moorse 1, Dean 1, Pfarr 1 … Rebound leaders: Visser 9, Ryberg 9 … Assist leaders: Ryberg 4, Dean 4 … Steal leader: Braulick 9 ... Block leader: Visser 3

MACCRAY freshman forward Brielle Janssen looks for an open teammate as BOLD senior guard Lily Dean defends her on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at Bird Island. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

YME 57, WWG 52

Ruby Bones had 19 points and 11 rebounds to help lead Yellow Medicine East past Westbrook-Walnut Grove at Granite Falls.

Hannah Stark added 11 points and eight rebounds for the Sting.

Addison Jenniges led WWG with 14 points.

YME plays Paynesville at 7 p.m. Friday at Paynesville.

WWG (14-6) 30 22 — 52

YME (10-10) 31 26 — 57

WWG - Scoring: Addeson Jenniges 14, Izzy Klumper 9, Natalie Wahl 4, Riley Parker 8, Abby Wiggins 3, Amelia Sikel 8, Leah Carter 2, Ella Knakmuhs 4 … 3-point shots: Jenniges 4, Klumper 1, Parker 2, Wiggins 1 … Rebound leader: n/a … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: n/a

YME - Scoring: Hope Stark 9, Bayli Sneller 9, Ruby Bones 19, Stella Schuler 3, Gracie Kleven 6, Hannah Stark 11 … 3-point shots: Ho. Stark 3, Sneller 3, Schuler 1, Ha. Stark 1 … Rebound leader: Bones 11, Ha. Stark 8 … Assist leader: Ho. Stark 4, Schuler 3 … Steal leader: Schuler 3 ... Block leader: Bones 2

West Central

Montevideo 75, West Central 59

Montevideo used a strong shooting night to earn the victory over West Central at Barrett.

“We’re a team that is scoring the ball really well right now,” Montevideo head coach Anthony Jackson said. “I don’t know if I like this pace long term, but we were fortunate to be shooting a high percentage tonight, which helped.”

Montevideo, ranked No. 12 in Class AA, plays BOLD at 7:15 p.m. Friday in Olivia. BOLD is No. 8 in Class A.

“Definitely it’s a big game,” Jackson said. “Hopefully, it’s a competitive game. Hopefully, we shoot as well as we did tonight.”

Montevideo (16-3) 42 33 — 75

West Central (8-11) 31 28 — 59

MONTEVIDEO - Scoring: Teagan Epema 18, Taylor Viessman 4, Tenley Epema 14, Avery Koenen 16, Kiera Foley 7, Hailey Dirksen 16 … 3-point shots: Tea. Epema 4, Ten. Epema 4, Koenen 1, Foley 1, Dirksen 2 … Rebound leaders: Koenen 11, Dirksen 5 … Assist leader: Tea. Epema 6, Koenen 4, Dirksen 3 … Steal leader: Tea. Epema 3 ... Block leader: Koenen 1

WEST CENTRAL - Scoring: Macy Grosz 14, Mya Foslien 19, Addyson Staples 12, Claire Stark 13 … 3-point shots: Grosz 1, Foslien 3 … Rebound leader: n/a … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: n/a

Wright County

NLS 61, Annandale 41

Dakota Rich poured in 18 points with four steals and Avery Rich had 16 points, six assists and four steals as New London-Spicer earned the victory at Annandale.

Annandale cut the lead down to three early in the second half before NLS took control.

Annandale post player Kali Jones had 24 points to lead all scorers.

The Wildcats, ranked second in the state in Class AA, improved to 11-0 in the Wright County Conference West Division. Annandale is 4-6.

NLS plays at 1:45 p.m. Saturday at Sauk Centre.

NLS (21-0) 27 34 — 61

Annandale (11-9) 18 23 — 41

NLS - Scoring: Jaden Coahran 8, Avery Rich 16, Ava Carlson 2, Ellary Peterson 8, Dakota Rich 18, Pieper Barney 2, Emma Revier 2, Delaney Hanson 5 … 3-point shots: Coahran 2, A. Rich 2, D. Rich 4 … Rebound leaders: Coahran 8, Hanson 7, Peterson 5, Carlson 5… Assist leaders: A. Rich 6, Coahran 4, A. Carlson 4 … Steal leaders: Coahran 5, A. Rich 4, D. Rich 4 ... Block leader: Coahran 1, Carlson 1

ANNANDALE - Scoring: Kali Jones 24, Julia Bishop 2, Bailey Broich 3, Kate Jonas 1, Avery Gagnon 5, Josie Jerpseth 6 … 3-point shots: Gagnon 1 … Rebound leader: n/a … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: n/a

Litchfield 48, Dassel-Cokato 36

Senior guard Ryanna Steinhaus scored a career-best 21 points and had seven steals in Lithefield’s victory at Cokato.

Kylie Michels contributed 12 points, nine rebounds and three assists for the Dragons.

Aubrey Quern had 16 points to lead Dassel-Cokato.

Litchfield is 6-4 in the Wright County West. Dassel-Cokato is 2-9.

Litchfield plays Rockford at 7 p.m. Friday at Litchfield.

Litchfield (11-10) 25 23 — 48

Dassel-Cokato (4-16) 20 18 — 36

LITCHFIELD - Scoring: Ryanna Steinhaus 21, Kylie Michels 12, Greta Hansen 6, Izzy Pennertz 6, Morgan Falling 5 … 3-point shots: Steinhaus 2, Michels 4, Falling 1 … Rebound leaders: Michels 9, Hansen 7 … Assist leader: Michels 3 … Steal leader: Steinhaus 7 ... Block leader: Hansen 2

DASSEL-COKATO - Scoring: Riley Harrison 5, Kali Bergren 6, Aubrey Quern 16, Ella Johnson 4, Grace Lundeen 5 … 3-point shots: Harrison 1, Bergren 2, Quern 2 … Rebound leader: n/a … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: n/a

Central Minnesota

Royalton 58, ACGC 56

Mya Wolbeck hit a pair of free throws with 13 seconds left to put Royalton ahead for good in a Central Minnesota Conference win over Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City in Grove City.

Grace Kaehler hit a 3-pointer with 25 seconds left to tie the game up for the Falcons. After the Royals retook the lead, Kaehler got the ball for the final shot, only for her shot to be tipped.

Ruby Klinger paced ACGC with 21 points, nine rebounds and three steals. Mikaili Johnson came up with 11 points.

ACGC plays Central Minnesota Christian at 7 p.m. Friday at Prinsburg.

Royalton (12-8) 22 36 — 58

ACGC (5-15) 23 33 — 56

ROYALTON - Scoring: Haylie Wolbeck 5, Hannah Krueger 2, Mya Yourczek 7, Marizza Lenz 2, Ava Schoenrock 4, Mya Wolbeck 16, Alise Schoenrock 4, Kylie Waytashek 18 … 3-point shots: M. Wolbeck 2, Waytashek 1 … Rebound leader: n/a … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: n/a

ACGC - Scoring: Elli Roemeling 5, Mikaili Johnson 11, Brooke Schultz 3, Ruby Klinger 21, Mackenzie Powers 3, Grace Kaehler 13 … 3-point shots: Johnson 3, Powers 1, Kaehler 2 … Rebound leader: Klinger 9 … Assist leader: Roemeling 4 … Steal leader: Klinger 3 ... Block leader: Klinger 2

BBE 73, Maple Lake 25

Brooklyn Fischer led Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa to a dominating victory at Belgrade.

Fischer led BBE, ranked No. 6 in Class A, with 19 points. Tiyana Schwinghammer followed with 17 and Abby Berge added 12.

The Jaguars are 9-2 in the Central Minnesota Conference. Maple Lake is 0-11.

BBE plays Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg at 7:15 p.m. Friday at Belgrade.

Maple Lake (4-16) 13 12 — 25

BBE (16-3) 44 29 — 73

MAPLE LAKE - Stats not available

BBE - Scoring: Brooklyn Fischer 19, Tiyana Schwinghammer 17, Abby Berge 12, Anna Jaeger 8, Adley Hagen 6, Bree Thieschafer 5, Presley Detloff 2, Allison Dingmann 2, Ella Halvorson 2 … 3-point shots: Jaeger 2, Schwinghammer 1, Berge 1 … Rebound leaders: Fischer 10, Thieschafer 9 … Assist leaders: Schwinghammer 3, Berge 3 … Steal leader: Thieschafer 3, Hagen 3 ... Block leader: Dingmann 1

EVW 51, Paynesville 48

Eden Valley-Watkins moves to 4-5 in the Central Minnesota Conference after a close win over Paynesville at Eden Valley.

The Bulldogs fall to 5-7 in conference play and 9-12 overall.

Paynesville plays Yellow Medicine East at 7 p.m. Friday at Paynesville.

Camden

LQPV 71, TMB 42

Lac qui Parle Valley had four scorers in double figures en route to a victory over Tracy-Milroy-Balaton at Madison.

Isabel Gerdes led the No. 18 Eagles with 19 points. Taylor Shelstad had 16, Camryn Lee had 12 and Ayanna Gipson added 11.

LQPV is now on an eight-game winning streak and plays at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Ortonville.

TMB (13-8) 25 17 — 42

LQPV (20-3) 35 36 — 71

TMB - Scoring: Jordan Munson 15, Emma Edwards 6, Marin Knott 6, Allison Edwards 4, Jaelynn Carter 3, Katelyn Ruppert 6, Grace Dolan 2 … 3-point shots: n/a … Rebound leader: n/a … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: n/a

LQPV - Scoring: Isabel Gerdes 19, Taylor Shelstad 16, Camryn Lee 12, Ayanna Gipson 11, Rylee Lund 9, Jalyn Lee 4 … 3-point shots: Gerdes 4, Shelstad 4, Lund 3, Gipson 1 … Rebound leader: C. Lee 10 … Assist leaders: Gerdes 6, Shelstad 6 … Steal leader: Gerdes 4 ... Block leader: C. Lee 2

Dawson-Boyd 54, RCW 35

Allison Estling led a trio of Dawson-Boyd players in double figures in a Camden Conference North win over Renville County West in Dawson.

Estling wrapped up the game with 20 points. Kate Dahl had 12 points and Alyssa Swedzinski added 11 for the Blackjacks.

Dawson-Boyd plays Lakeview at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Dawson. RCW plays Westbrook-Walnut Grove at 7:30 p.m. Monday in Renville.

RCW (7-16) 20 15 — 35

Dawson-Boyd (7-14) 25 29 — 54

RCW - Stats not available

DAWSON-BOYD - Scoring: Allison Estling 20, Kate Dahl 12, Alyssa Swedzinski 11, Ayiana Hastad 8, Chelsie Husby 2, Rachel Jorgens 2, Hayley Anderson 1 … 3-point shots: Dahl 2, Swedzinski 2, Estling 1 … Rebound leader: Hastad 10 … Assist leader: Hastad 1 … Steal leader: Dahl 5 ... Block leader: Dahl 1