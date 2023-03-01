Girls basketball: Relentless New London-Spicer crushes Litchfield

WILLMAR — Instead of a long, drawn-out battle with Litchfield, New London-Spicer took command early and never relented.

Jumping out to a 13-0 lead, the top-seeded Wildcats led all 36 minutes in a 56-40 victory over the fourth-seeded Dragons in a Section 3AA-North girls basketball semifinal at the Big Red Gym at Willmar High School.

“(The fast start) definitely helped us slow down a little bit and work for good shots,” said NLS senior guard Avery Rich. “Our press worked really well. And we mixed it up a little with just man, and I think that threw them off-guard.”

Litchfield senior guard Ryanna Steinhaus directs the Dragons' offense in the Section 3AA-North semifinals against New London-Spicer on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at the Big Red Gym in Willmar. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

That game-opening run was led by Avery Rich. She scored eight of her game-high 18 points in that opening salvo. Litchfield did not have a field goal until Izzy Pennertz put in a layup at 10:18.

“The girls did a really good job of pressuring them and taking advantage of some of the situations we had,” said Wildcats head coach Mike Dreier. He added, “They were pretty matter-of-fact getting after it and understanding the strengths Litchfield has and what the individuals have.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Buckets in the paint were a struggle for Litchfield. Getting anything going in the lane against NLS was a challenge all night. Along with their press and 2-3 zone, the Wildcats were throwing out a few other looks that threw off the Dragons.

“Everyone in the gym knows they’re going to run a 2-3 zone,” said Litchfield head coach Eric Hulterstrum. “And then as we scouted, they’re running a 1-3-1, they’re running a man (defense) and they’re becoming a three-headed monster on defense. That’s what we saw right away and that caught us off-guard. We’ve prepared for it but to that caliber, it’s going to be difficult.”

New London-Spicer senior guard Avery Rich fights for possession of the basketball with Litchfield senior guard Greta Hansen in a Section 3AA-North semifinal matchup on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at the Big Red Gym in Willmar. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

The result was 22 NLS steals. Rich had seven swipes. Delaney Hanson had four steals. Jaden Coahran, Ellary Peterson and Ava Carlson each had three.

“We were just all over the place,” Dreier said. “The girls were very determined. They jumped passing lanes, they pressured the ball.

“They did a great job. I salute ‘em for it.”

Down 32-14 at the break, Litchfield grabbed the second-half momentum right away. They went on a 7-0 run, with five points from Morgan Falling, to cut the deficit to 32-21 and forcing NLS to call a timeout.

“We talk about metaphorical punches thrown in a fist-fight with these guys,” Hulterstrum said, “and we definitely threw the first punch in the second half. If we stop some of those punches in the first half, it could be an absolute dogfight the rest of the way.

More Girls Basketball Coverage:







“I’m always going to love the fight from our girls; they’re always going to scrap until the end.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Eleven points was as close as Litchfield got the entire game.

“We started out slow and we had to get our momentum back,” said Rich, who also had seven assists. “We just had to slow it down and go back to what we were doing.”

Greta Hansen led the Dragons with 12 points. Kylie Michels followed up with nine and Falling had eight.

The Wildcats play Montevideo in the Section-3AA North finals at 8 p.m. Thursday at Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall. The two teams played in the regular season, with NLS cruising to a 64-29 victory on Feb. 2 in New London.

Litchfield junior guard Morgan Falling draws a double team by New London-Spicer junior forward Delaney Hanson and senior guard Avery Rich in the Section 3AA-North semifinals on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at the Big Red Gym in Willmar. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

NLS 56, Litchfield 40

Litchfield (14-13) 14 26 — 40

NLS (26-1) 32 24 — 56

LITCHFIELD - Scoring: Greta Hansen 12, Kylie Michels 9, Morgan Falling 8, Ryanna Steinhaus 7, Izzy Pennertz 4 … 3-point shots: Michels 3, Falling 2, Steinhaus 1 … Rebound leader: Steinhaus 6, Falling 6 … Assist leader: Falling 4, Steinhaus 4 … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: n/a

NLS - Scoring: Avery Rich 18, Jaden Coahran 11, Dakota Rich 11, Delaney Hanson 9, Ellary Peterson 4, Ava Carlson 2, Kaylee Thorson 1 … 3-point shots: Hanson 3, D. Rich 2 … Rebound leader: Coahran 6, Carlson 6 … Assist leader: A. Rich 7 … Steal leader: A. Rich 7, Hanson 4 ... Block leader: none