Girls basketball roundup: Alex takes down Willmar

ALEXANDRIA — Alexandria dominated the Willmar girls basketball team in the Section 8AAA semifinals to put an end to its season on Saturday.

Alexandria outscored Willmar 49-24 in the second half en route to an 82-48 victory.

Willmar’s top scorer was senior guard Allie Rosendahl. She had 16 points on 4 of 10 shooting from the field and 6 of 7 makes from the free-throw line.

Willmar finishes the season with an 11-17 record. Alexandria moves on to face Sauk Rapids in the Section 8AAA championship at 7 p.m. Thursday at a neutral site that is to be determined.

Section 8AAA semifinals

Willmar (11-17) 24 24 — 48

Alexandria (23-4) 33 49 — 82

WILLMAR - Scoring: Allie Rosendahl 16, Maycee Gustafson 8, Telilie Lange 7, Maddison Molacek 6, Zoe Schroeder 4, Deshawna Hodges 3, Kenedee Salonek 2, Lyza Gustafson 2 … 3-point shots: Rosendahl 2, Hodges 1 … Rebound leaders: Schroeder 9, Rosendahl 8 … Assist leaders: Lange 4, L. Gustafson 4 … Steal leader: three players with 1 ... Block leader: Schroeder 1

ALEXANDRIA - Stats not available

Section 5A-West

BBE 70, Pine River-Backus 44

Top-seeded Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa saw a dominating performance by Abby Berge, which helped the Jaguars defeat fourth-seeded Pine River-Backus at Wadena.

Berge, a 5-foot-11 senior guard, dropped 32 points on 14 of 22 shooting from the field and 3 of 8 on free throws. She also added 10 rebounds.

BBE plays third-seeded Walker-Hackensack-Akeley in the Section 5A-West final at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday at Wadena.

Pine River-Backus (13-15) 24 20 — 44

BBE (23-4) 34 36 — 70

PINE RIVER-BACKUS - Scoring: Cate Travis 17, Hannah Barchus 10, Sawyer Tulenchik 6, Ella Dahl 5, Brianna Hanneken 2, Mimi Bueckers 2, Leah Eveland 2 … 3-point shots: Travis 2, Barchus 2, Dahl 1 … Rebound leader: Bueckers 7 … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: four players with 1 ... Block leader: n/a

BBE - Scoring: Abby Berge 32, Brooklyn Fischer 14, Tiyana Schwinghammer 12, Allison Dingmann 6, Madison Hoffmann 2, Adley Hagen 2, Bree Thieschafer 2 … 3-point shots: Schwinghammer 2, Berge 1 … Rebound leader: Berge 10 … Assist leader: Berge 4 … Steal leader: Hagen 5 ... Block leader: Schwinghammer 1

Section 6A-South

KMS 59, W/H-N 51

Second-seeded Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg came out on top against third-seeded Wheaton/Herman-Norcross behind a 26-point performance by Acelynn Hacker at Glenwood.

Hacker shot 9 of 17 from the field, adding 7 of 11 free throws.

Madelynn Luft helped pace the Fighting Saints, grabbing 16 rebounds, notching 13 points and recording eight blocks.

KMS plays top-seeded Hancock in the Section 6A-South finals at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Glenwood.

W/H-N (15-12) 19 32 — 51

KMS (22-6) 27 32 — 59

W/H-N - Scoring: Brylie Schultz 30, Julia Schmidt 10, Jordyn Perry 6, Sadie Vipond 5 … 3-point shots: Schultz 3, Perry 1, Vipond 1 … Rebound leader: n/a … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: n/a

KMS - Scoring: Acelynn Hacker 26, Madelynn Luft 13, Josie Gjerde 9, Sophia Oerter 6, Mamie Luft 3, Julia Carlson 2 … 3-point shots: Hacker 1, Gjerde 2 … Rebound leader: Mad. Luft 16 … Assist leader: Mam. Luft 3 … Steal leader: Hacker 5 ... Block leader: Mad. Luft 8, Josie Gjerde 5