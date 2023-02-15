Girls basketball roundup: Montevideo Thunder Hawks roll past Sauk Centre Mainstreeters

MONTEVIDEO — The Montevideo girls basketball team is rolling at the right time.

Hosting Sauk Centre for a West Central Conference contest, the Thunder Hawks picked up their fifth straight win, beating the Mainstreeters 61-36 on Tuesday.

“We got off to kind of a slow start,” said Montevideo head coach Anthony Jackson. “Having said that, we woke up in the second half. We moved the ball better and pushed the ball better in the second half. That allowed us to pull away.”

Montevideo junior Kiera Foley, 30, hoists up a 3-pointer during a West Central Conference game against Sauk Centre on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023 at Montevideo. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Up 32-22 at halftime, the Thunder Hawks’ defense held Sauk Centre to 14 points in the second half. The Mainstreeters played without their two bigs, Jenna Gapinski-Vogt and Victoria Jennissen. With those two out, Montevideo was able to hamper the more perimeter-oriented attack. Cierra Kortan led Sauk Centre (15-8, 7-3 WCC) with 18 points.

“We made them make tough shots and that’s one thing we emphasized throughout the game,” Jackson said. “We don’t want them going to the free-throw line. We did a better job of that in the second half. We understood what they were doing offensively with trying to spread the court. A big thing was not bailing them out.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Montevideo senior Avery Koenen, 22, looks to get by Sauk Centre's Madelyn Schuster during a West Central Conference game on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023 at Montevideo. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Avery Koenen led Montevideo in points (23), rebounds (10) and assists (five). Hailey Dirksen added 14 points and Teagan Epema had eight points.

Already clinching the West Central title, the Thunder Hawks (19-3, 11-0 WCC) will try to wrap up a perfect conference record Thursday at home against Melrose.

“I thought we played all right tonight,” Jackson said, “We’re still hoping to reach our ceiling.”

Montevideo senior Tenley Epema, 14, puts her hand up to defend Sauk Centre's Victoria Kerfeld during a West Central Conference game on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023 at Montevideo. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

West Central

Montevideo 61, Sauk Centre 36

Sauk Centre (15-8) 22 14 — 36

Montevideo (19-3) 32 29 — 61

SAUK CENTRE - Scoring: Kahlen Suelflow 2, Emily Peters 3, Victoria Kerfeld 10, Cierra Kortan 18, Madelyn Schuster 3 … 3-point shots: Peters 1, Kerfeld 1 … Rebound leader: n/a … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: n/a

MONTEVIDEO - Scoring: Teagan Epema 8, Taylor Viessman 4, Tenley Epema 5, Avery Koenen 23, Brooke DeJong 2, Kiera Foley 5, Hailey Dirksen 14 … 3-point shots: Ten. Epema 1, Koenen 1, Foley 1, Dirksen 2 … Rebound leader: Koenen 10 … Assist leader: Koenen 5 … Steal leader: Tea. Epema 2 ... Block leader: none

Minnewaska 56, Melrose 38

Sydney Dahl had 15 points and Brooke Kolstoe and Megan Thorfinnson each scored 10 as Minnewaska won its sixth straight game, this one at Melrose.

Minnewaska is 5-6 in the West Central Conference.

Senior guard Kaydence Bertram had 17 points and Paige Gruber, a 6-foot-1 senior forward, had 12 points, 18 rebounds and six blocked shots for the Dutchmen.

ADVERTISEMENT

Minnewaska plays West Central at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Barrett.

Minnewaska (11-12) 24 32 — 56

Melrose (3-19) 16 22 — 38

MINNEWASKA - Scoring: Addy Kath 5, Alia Randt 7, Lauryn Ankeny 7, Avery Fier 2, Brooke Kolstoe 10, Sydney Dahl 15, Megan Thorfinnson 10 … 3-point shots: Kath 1, Randt 2, Ankeny 1, Thorfinnson 2 … Rebound leader: n/a … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: n/a

MELROSE - Scoring: Eleanor Schwieters 2, Kaydence Bertram 17, Jazmin Finken 3, Paige Gruber 12, Courtney Revering 2, Avery Birch 2 … 3-point shots: Bertram 1 … Rebound leaders: Gruber 18, Bertram 6 … Assist leader: Schwieters 2 … Steal leader: Bertram 3 ... Block leader: Gruber 6

Wright County

NLS 73, Dassel-Cokato 35

New London-Spicer, ranked second in the state in Class AA, had 12 players score in its victory over Dassel-Cokato at New London.

NLS improves to 12-0 in the Wright County Conference West Division. The Wildcats can do no worse than tie for the conference title.

Jaden Coahran had 12 points, six rebounds and three assists for NLS.

Mya Lynk had 10 points to pace the Chargers, who are 2-10 in the conference

NLS is host to a boys/girls doubleheader beginning with boys’ game against Glencoe-Silver Lake at 5:30 p.m. Friday. The NLS girls then play the Panthers immediately following the boys’ game at about 7:15 p.m.

Dassel-Cokato (4-17) 21 14 — 35

NLS (23-0) 42 31 — 73

DASSEL-COKATO - Scoring: Riley Harrison 7, Mya Lynk 10, Hannah Corbin 2, Leah Webb 2, Kelly Kraemer 6, Adrianna Cherne 4, Naomi Schmitz 3, Grace Lundeen 1 … 3-point shots: Harrison 1 … Rebound leader: n/a … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: n/a

NLS - Scoring: Jaden Coahran 12, Avery Rich 9, Ava Carlson 5, Kaylee Thorson 1, Ellary Peterson 9, Dakota Rich 11, Pieper Barney 2, Miller Holland 5, Allison Van Nurden 3, Emma Revier 3, Delaney Hanson 8, Katelynn Tortorella 5 … 3-point shots: Coahran 3, A. Rich 2, D. Rich 3, Holland 1, Van Nurden 1, Revier 1, Hanson 2 … Rebound leaders: Carlson 10, Hanson 8, Coahran 6, Peterson 6, Tortorella 5, Thorson 4, D. Rich 4 … Assist leaders: A. Rich 6, Carlson 5, Coahran 3 … Steal leaders: A. Rich 4, Thorson 4, Carlson 3 ... Block leaders: Hanson 1, Carlson 1, Thorson 1

ADVERTISEMENT

G-SL 49, Litchfield 39

Glencoe-Silver Lake rallied from a 26-13 halftime deficit to secure the victory at Litchfield.

Brooke Christianson had 15 points and Lydia Simons added 12 for the Panthers, who are 9-2 in Wright County West play.

Litchfield, which had won five of its last six, is now 7-5 in the conference.

Greta Hansen had 13 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Dragons, who play Friday at Watertown-Mayer. The Royals beat Litchfield 58-50 in overtime on Jan. 24.

G-SL (18-5) 13 36 — 49

Litchfield (12-11) 26 13 — 39

G-SL - Scoring: Myleah Monahan 9, Hannah Graf 8, Brooke Christianson 15, Lydia Simons 12, Grace Lipke 3, Audrey Petersen 2 … 3-point shots: Monahan 1, Graf 1, Simons 2, Lipke 1 … Rebound leader: n/a … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: n/a

LITCHFIELD - Scoring: Adallia Bruning 3, Ryanna Steinhaus 9, Kylie Michels 8, Greta Hansen 13, Izzy Pennertz 4, Morgan Falling 2 … 3-point shots: Bruning 1, Michels 2 … Rebound leaders: Hansen 14, Pennertz 10 … Assist leader: Falling 4 … Steal leader: Falling 3 ... Block leader: Hansen 3

Central Minnesota

Kimball 60, ACGC 48

Kimball rallied from a 28-21 halftime deficit to beat Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City at Grove City.

“We got into some foul trouble and turned the ball over a lot in the second half,” ACGC head coach Trevor Heining said, who termed the loss “frustrating.”

Kimball, 7-6 in the Central Minnesota Conference, was led by Ellie Kuechle’s 33 points.

ADVERTISEMENT

ACGC, 2-10 in the CMC, got 11 points from Ruby Klinger and 10 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and three steals from Elli Roemeling.

ACGC plays Eden Valley-Watkins at 7 p.m. Friday at Grove City.

Kimball (15-7) 21 39 — 60

ACGC (5-17) 28 20 — 48

KIMBALL - Scoring: Brooklyn Kuechle 6, Olivia Mortenson 2, Allison Leither 6, Ellie Kuechle 33, Emma Schmitz 2, Kristin Hilbert 11 … 3-point shots: B. Kuechle 2, E. Kuechle 2 … Rebound leader: n/a … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: n/a

ACGC - Scoring: Elli Roemeling 10, Mikaili Johnson 8, Brooke Schultz 6, Ruby Klinger 11, Mackenzie Powers 2, Grace Kaehler 9, Quinn Eisenbacher 2 … 3-point shots: Schultz 2, Kaehler 1 … Rebound leaders: Roemeling 11, Johnson 6 … Assist leader: Roemeling 5 … Steal leaders: Roemeling 3, Johnson 3, Powers 2 ... Block leaders: Powers 1, Klinger 1

Royalton 44, BBE 42

Royalton snapped Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa’s five-game win streak with a Central Minnesota Conference win at Belgrade.

The Jaguars drop to 9-3 in the CMC while the Royals move to 8-4.

Abby Berge paced BBE with 25 points and six steals.

The Jaguars play Paynesville at 7 p.m. Friday at Belgrade.

Royalton (14-9) 27 17 — 44

BBE (17-4) 22 20 — 42

ROYALTON - Stats not available

BBE - Scoring: Brooklyn Fischer 9, Tiyana Schwinghammer 4, Allison Dingmann 4, Abby Berge 25 … 3-point shots: Fischer 1, Berge 1 … Rebound leader: Berge 4 … Assist leader: Three with 1 … Steal leader: Berge 6, Dingmann 4 ... Block leader: Berge 1

ADVERTISEMENT

Paynesville 47, Maple Lake 38

The Paynesville defense held Maple Lake to 12 second-half points in a win at Paynesville.

Rayna Spanier (13), Emma Flanders (12) and Katie Uhlenkamp (10) all finished in double figures for the Bulldogs. Paynesville is now 6-7 in the Central Minnesota Conference.

The Bulldogs play Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa at 7 p.m. Friday at Belgrade.

Maple Lake (4-18) 26 12 — 38

Paynesville (11-12) 23 24 — 47

MAPLE LAKE - Scoring: Gwen Geyen 10, Audrey Beffel 5, Kayla Paumen 1, Sydney Staloch 6, Tessa Pribyl 2, Kass Fynboh 4, Aleigha Jensen 10 … 3-point shots: Geyen 1, Staloch 2 … Rebound leader: n/a … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: n/a

PAYNESVILLE - Scoring: Rayna Spanier 13, Emma Flanders 12, Grace Roberg 6, Finley Anfinson 6, Katie Uhlenkamp 10 … 3-point shots: Spanier 2, Flanders 1 … Rebound leader: n/a … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: n/a

More Girls Basketball Coverage:







Camden

MACCRAY 68, Dawson-Boyd 58

Down by six at halftime, MACCRAY stormed back in the second half to beat Dawson-Boyd at Clara City.

Brielle Janssen led four Wolverines in double figures. She had 26 points, 13 rebounds, five steals and three blocks. Sydney Thein (17), Emma Thein (11) and Annie Bourne (11) also finished in double digits.

Kate Dahl scored 23 points and had seven rebounds for the Blackjacks. Allison Estling added 12 points.

ADVERTISEMENT

MACCRAY plays its season-finale against Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Hector. Dawson-Boyd plays Wabasso at 7 p.m. Thursday at Wabasso.

Dawson-Boyd (7-17) 38 20 — 58

MACCRAY (14-10) 32 36 — 68

DAWSON-BOYD - Scoring: Ayiana Hastad 7, Chelsie Husby 4, Kate Dahl 23, Hayley Anderson 6, Alyssa Swedzinski 5, Rachel Jorgens 1, Allison Estling 12 … 3-point shots: Dahl 4, Swedzinski 1, Estling 2 … Rebound leaders: Dahl 7, Anderson 5… Assist leaders: Hastad 1, Husby 1, Dahl 1 … Steal leader: Dahl 2 ... Block leader: Jorgens 1

MACCRAY - Scoring: Ella Kienitz 3, Annie Bourne 11, Sydney Thein 17, Emma Thein 11, Brielle Janssen 26 … 3-point shots: Kienitz 1, S. Thein 1, E. Thein 1, Janssen 1 … Rebound leaders: Janssen 13, Bourne 9, E. Thein 6 … Assist leaders: Kienitz 5, Janssen 4, Bourne 4 … Steal leaders: Janssen 5, E. Thein 6 ... Block leader: Janssen 3

Non-conference

BOLD 59, CMCS 25

Lainey Braulick had 23 points to lead BOLD to the victory over Central Minnesota Christian at Prinsburg.

CMCS had won eight of its last nine games before the Warriors grabbed a 25-16 halftime lead, then outscored the Bluejays 34-9 in the second half.

Mari Ryberg had 17 points, eight rebounds, four assists and five steals for BOLD.

Lauren Taatjes and Sienna Duininck led CMCS with six points each.

BOLD plays Morris/Chokio-Alberta at 7:15 p.m. Monday at Olivia. CMCS plays its season-finale against Ortonville at 7:15 p.m. Friday at Prinsburg.

BOLD (19-5) 25 34 — 59

CMCS (12-13) 16 9 — 25

BOLD - Scoring: Lainey Braulick 23, Mari Ryberg 17, Lily Dean 5, Kenzie Visser 4, Layla Pfarr 4, Kenna Henriksen 3, Shay Skold 3 … 3-point shots: Braulick 3, Henriksen 1, Skold 1, Dean 1 … Rebound leaders: Ryberg 8, Visser 7 … Assist leader: Ryberg 4 … Steal leaders: Ryberg 5, Visser 4 ... Block leader: Anna Moorse 1

CMCS - Scoring: Lauren Taatjes 6, Sienna Duininck 6, Natasha Erickson 4, Sophia Vogel 3, CC Roiseland 2, Peighton Mulder 2, Emmi Braem 2 … 3-point shots: Vogel 1 … Rebound leader: Duininck 10 … Assist leader: Roiseland 4 … Steal leader: Duininck 3 ... Block leader: Braem 1, Taatjes 1

YME 55, Benson 30

Hannah Stark had 20 points and nine rebounds as Yellow Medicine East beat Benson at Granite Falls.

Hope Stark added 12 points and three steals and Stella Schuler contributed 10 points, 13 rebounds and two assists for the Sting.

YME has won four of its past five games.

Kaida Helgenset led Benson with nine points.

Benson plays Lakeview at 7:15 p.m. Friday at Benson. YME plays Tracy-Milroy-Balaton at 6 p.m. Thursday at Granite Falls.

Benson (3-8) 9 21 — 30

YME (11-11) 18 37 — 55

BENSON - Scoring: Norah Hilleren 7, Kaida Helgenset 9, Dakota Wrobleski 3, Jordan Schmidt 2, Ellen Kletscher 7, Lauren Schmidt 2 … 3-point shots: Hilleren 1, Helgenset 2 … Rebound leader: n/a … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: n/a

YME - Scoring: Hope Stark 12, Bayli Sneller 3, Stella Schuler 10, Ashley Luepke 3, Alana Almich 7, Hannah Stark 20 … 3-point shots: Ho. Stark 2, Schuler 2 … Rebound leaders: Almich 13, Schuler 9, Ha. Stark 9 … Assist leader: Schuler 2 … Steal leaders: Ho. Stark 3, Ella Cherveny 3, Sneller 3, Schuler 3 ... Block leader: Ho. Stark 1