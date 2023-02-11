Girls basketball roundup: Nice week for Cards

WILLMAR — It was a perfect week for the Willmar girls basketball team.

With a 52-47 win over Rocori on Friday at the Big Red Gym, the Cardinals won all three of their games this week. Included were victories over Morris/Chokio-Alberta and the St. Cloud Crush.

“We’re playing really well,” said Willmar head coach Brendan Hedtke. “It’s good for us to help our push for sections and try to get that home-court advantage for sections.”

The Cardinals built a 29-19 halftime lead over their Central Lakes Conference rival thanks in part to Allie Rosendahl’s outside shooting. She hit all of her 3-pointers in the first half, finishing with nine points.

Telilie Lange paced Willmar with 14 points along with seven rebounds. Brielle Ogdahl had a double-double with 10 points and a team-high 10 rebounds.

Willmar junior Kenedee Salonek, middle, puts up a shot between four Rocori defenders during a Central Lakes Conference game on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023 at the Big Red Gym at Willmar High School. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Senior Deshawna Hodges provided a spark off the bench with seven points, four rebounds and two steals in 17 minutes.

“Deshawna’s defense has been fantastic,” Hedtke said. “She brings energy and is aggressive. She hit some free throws for us and ran the floor well. She’s been playing really well for us.”

The Cardinals’ defense were aggressive enough to hold the Spartans to 36.5% shooting, including 31.0% from 3-point range. Willmar was also disciplined enough to keep Rocori from shooting a single free throw.

“I think they shot 26 the last time we played them,” Hedtke said. “That was an emphasis coming into the game: Go straight up and don’t foul.”

Willmar moves to 4-7 in the CLC. Rocori drops to 3-8 in conference play.

Three of the Cardinals’ final four games are at home, starting at 7:15 p.m. Monday against the St. Cloud Crush.

Willmar freshman Lyza Gustafson, left, tries to put up a shot over a Rocori defender during a Central Lakes Conference game on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023 at the Big Red Gym at Willmar High School. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Central Lakes

Willmar 52, Rocori 47

Rocori (6-16) 19 28 — 47

Willmar (7-15) 29 23 — 52

ROCORI - Stats not available

WILLMAR - Scoring: Brielle Ogdahl 10, Telilie Lange 14, Allie Rosendahl 9, Deshawna Hodges 7, Jossyn Heck 1, Kenedee Salonek 5, Lyza Gustafson 6 … 3-point shots: Ogdahl 1, Lange 2, Rosendahl 3, Hodges 1, Salonek 1… Rebound leaders: Ogdahl 10, Lange 7, Gustafson 6 … Assist leaders: Salonek 4, Gustafson 3 … Steal leaders: Hodges 2 ... Block leader: Ogdahl 1

Willmar freshman Telilie Lange, right, protects the ball while a pair of Rocori defenders swarm along the sideline during a Central Lakes Conference game on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023 at the Big Red Gym at Willmar High School. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Wright County

Litchfield 44, Rockford 43

Izzy Pennertz made a layup and a free throw to give the Dragons their first lead of the game with five seconds left as Litchfield rallied to beat visiting Rockford.

The Rockets launched a 25-foot air ball as the game ended.

Rockford led by as many as 12 points and made 9 of 19 from 3-point range.

Ryanna Steinhaus had 17 points and four assists and Pennertz finished with 14 points and six rebounds for the Dragons.

Rockford is 4-7 in the Wright County West. Litchfield at 7-4.

Litchfield plays Glencoe-Silver Lake at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Litchfield in the first game of a girls-boys doubleheader.

Rockford (7-14) 22 21 — 43

Litchfield (12-10) 17 27 — 44

ROCKFORD - Scoring: Johnson 11, Weiss 7, Houghton 11, Eilderts 11, Ehlers 3 … 3-point shots: Johnson 2, Weiss 1, Houghton 3, Eilderts 3 … Rebound leader: n/a … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: n/a

LITCHFIELD - Scoring: Ryanna Steinhaus 17, Kylie Michels 8, Greta Hansen 4, Izzy Pennertz 14 … 3-point shots: Steinhaus 3, Michels 2 … Rebound leader: Hansen 8, Pennertz 6, Michels 6 … Assist leader: Hansen 5, Steinhaus 4 … Steal leader: Hansen 5 ... Block leader: Hansen 2

West Central

Montevideo 55, BOLD 50

With 10 3-pointers in the opening half, Montevideo built a 40-19 halftime lead on the way to victory in a matchup between the top two teams in the West Central Conference in Bird Island.

“I thought that BOLD had a really good strategy to limit Avery (Koenen),” head coach Anthony Jackson said. “I thought we shot the ball at a high percentage tonight. Credit to BOLD they started making a lot of shots and we didn’t handle their full-court press great.”

The Thunder Hawks clinched the conference title for a second consecutive season and sit with a 10-0 record in the WCC. The Warriors are second at 8-3.

“I think it's a great accomplishment for the program,” Jackson said. “We play in a really tough conference.”

Kiera Foley hit four 3-pointers in the opening half, with 14 of her 16 points coming before the break. Hailey Dirksen also scored 16 points, with 12 coming in the first half. Tenley Epema hit a trio of triples in the victory.

BOLD’s loss came despite Lainey Braulick scoring a game-high 18 points. Kenzie Visser had a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

The Thunder Hawks are ranked 12th in Class AA. The Warriors are eighth in Class A.

Montevideo plays Sauk Centre at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday at Montevideo. BOLD plays Canby at 7:15 p.m. Monday at Olivia.

Montevideo (18-3) 40 15 — 55

BOLD (17-5) 19 31 — 50

MONTEVIDEO - Scoring: Teagan Epema 7, Tenley Epema 9, Avery Koenen 5, Kiera Foley 16, Hailey Dirksen 16, Brooke Lindeman 2 … 3-point shots: Tea. Epema 1, Ten. Epema 3, Foley 4, Dirksen 2 … Rebound leader: Koenen 12 … Assist leader: Tea. Epema 7, Koenen 4 … Steal leader: Tea. Epema 1, Ten. Epema 1, Koenen 1 ... Block leader: Dirksen 1, Koenen 1

BOLD - Scoring: Lainey Braulick 18, Rylee Boen 3, Mari Ryberg 8, Anna Moorse 6, Kenzie Visser 10, Lily Dean 2, Layla Pfarr 3 … 3-point shots: Braulick 1, Boen 1, Morse 2, Pfarr 1 … Rebound leader: Visser 11, Ryberg 7 … Assist leader: Ryberg 4 … Steal leader: Ryberg 6, Braulick 4 ... Block leader: Visser 1

Minnewaska 71, Morris/CA 42

Ten players recorded at least two points for Minnewaska in its dominating win over Morris/Chokio-Alberta at Glenwood.

Four Lakers scored in the double figures. Megan Thorfinnson led the way for Minnewaska with 14 points.

Minnewaska is 4-6 in the West Central Conference. Morris/CA is 3-7.

The Lakers play Osakis at 7:30 p.m. Monday at Glenwood.

Morris/CA (5-16) 24 18 — 42

Minnewaska (9-12) 43 28 — 71

MORRIS/CA - Stats not available

MINNEWASKA - Scoring: Megan Thorfinnson 14, Sydney Dahl 11, Leslie Murken 10, Brooke Kolstoe 10, Lauryn Ankeny 8, Jayda Kolstoe 7, Avery Fier 3, Addyson Kath 3, Jenna Drewes 3, Alia Randt 2 … 3-point shots: Thorfinnson 3, Murken 2, J. Kolstoe 1, Fier 1, Drewes 1, Kath 1 … Rebound leader: Dahl 6 … Assist leader: Thorfinnson 4 … Steal leader: Ankeny 5 ... Block leader: Dahl 2

Camden

Lakeview 67, Dawson-Boyd 61

Lakeview secured its fourth victory of the season against Dawson-Boyd at Dawson.

Allison Estling scored a game-high 20 points for the Blackjacks. She added four steals.

Dawson-Boyd plays Central Minnesota Christian at 7:30 p.m. Monday at Prinsburg.

Lakeview (4-17) 39 28 — 67

Dawson-Boyd (7-15) 26 35 — 61

LAKEVIEW - Scoring: Korysa Herrick 19, Carmen Varpness 16, Aubreigh Rausch 12, Shelby Justesen 8, Megan Schwartz 7, Brynn Stensrud 5 … 3-point shots: Herrick 4, Rausch 2, Stensrud 1 … Rebound leader: Schwartz 8 … Assist leader: Justesen 1 … Steal leaders: Rausch 2, Herrick 2 ... Block leader: Schwartz 2

DAWSON-BOYD - Scoring: Allison Estling 20, Kate Dahl 17, Ayiana Hastad 12, Hayley Anderson 9, Alyssa Swedzinski 3 … 3-point shots: Estling 3, Dahl 3, Swedzinski 1, Hastad 1 … Rebound leader: Hastad 6 … Assist leader: Hastad 3 … Steal leader: Estling 4 ... Block leader: three players with 1

LQPV 64, Ortonville 23

Lac qui Parle Valley wrapped up its ninth straight victory, beating host Ortonville.

Ranked 18th in Class A, the Camden North champion Eagles are 12-0 in the conference. The Trojans drop to 0-9.

LQPV plays Morris/Chokio-Alberta at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Morris.

Non-conferenceCMCS 50,ACGC 48Sienna Duininck came up with a steal and made a game-winning layup with 2 seconds left to lift Central Minnesota Christian over Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City at Prinsburg.

Duininck, an eighth-grader, had 17 points and 13 rebounds. Freshman Carrie Mulder added on 12 points for the Bluejays

ACGC plays Kimball at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Grove City. CMCS plays Dawson-Boyd at 7:30 p.m. Monday at Prinsburg.

ACGC (5-16) 34 14 — 48

CMCS (11-12) 25 25 — 50

ACGC - Stats not available

CMCS - Scoring: Sienna Duininck 17, Carrie Mulder 12, Lauren Taatjes 8, CC Roiseland 6, Emmi Braem 4, Natasha Erickson 3 … 3-point shots: Roiseland 2, Mulder 1, Duininck 1 … Rebound leader: Duininck 13 … Assist leader: Roiseland 4 … Steal leader: Duininck 3 ... Block leader: Roiseland 1, Erickson 1

BBE 59, KMS 48

Abby Berge had 23 points and nine steals to help lead Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa past Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg at Belgrade.

It was BBE’s fifth straight win. The Jaguars are ranked sixth in the state in Class A.

Bree Thieschafer scored 11 points and Tiyana Schwinghammer added 10 for BBE.

Acelynn Hacker had 16 points and five steals and Madelynn Luft had 10 points, 19 rebounds and four blocked shots for the Fighting Saints.

BBE plays Royalton at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Belgrade. KMS plays Brandon-Evansville at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Kerkhoven.

KMS (16-6) 26 22 — 48

BBE (17-3) 27 32 — 59

KMS - Scoring: Acelynn Hacker 16, Elsa Gjerde 8, Julia Calrson 2, Josie Gjerde 4, Mami Luft 4, Sophia Oerter 4, Madelynn Luft 10 … 3-point shots: Hacker 2, E. Gjerde 2, J. Gjerde 1 … Rebound leader: Mad. Luft 19, Mam. Luft 7 … Assist leaders: J. Gerde 2, Mam. Luft 2… Steal leader: Hacker 5 ... Block leader: Mad. Luft 4

BBE - Scoring: Bree Thieschafer 11, Brooklyn Fischer 8, Tiyana Schwinghammer 10, Allison Dingmann 7, Abby Berge 23 … 3-point shots: Thieschafer 1, Fischer 1, Dingmann 1, Berge 1 … Rebound leaders: Thieschafer 7, Schwinghammer 5 … Assist leader: Schwinghammer 2 … Steal leaders: Berge 9, Schwinghammer 3 ... Block leader: n/a

Paynesville 73, YME 58

Rayna Spanier posted 31 points and drilled six 3-pointers to help Paynesville snap Yellow Medicine East’s three-game winning streak at Paynesville.

Spanier had a supporting cast behind which included three players scoring in the double figures.

Katie Uhlenkamp recorded 17, Kylie Pauls had 17 and Finley Anfinson added 10.

YME’s top bucket getter was Hannah Stark with 20 points.

Payensville plays Maple Lake at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Paynesville. YME plays Benson at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday in Granite Falls.

YME (10-11) 27 31 — 58

Paynesville (10-12) 37 36 — 73

YME - Scoring: Hannah Stark 20, Ruby Bones 11, Stella Schuler 8, Ella Cherveny 5, Hope Stark 5, Bayli Sneller 5, Gracie Kleven 2, Alana Almich 2 … 3-point shots: Schuler 2, Hannah Stark 2, Sneller 1, Hope Stark 1 … Rebound leader: Bones 8 … Assist leader: Hannah Stark 4 … Steal leader: Kleven 3 ... Block leader: Bones 3

PAYNESVILLE - Scoring: Rayna Spanier 31, Katie Uhlenkamp 17, Kylie Pauls 13, Finley Anfinson 10, Emma Flanders 2 … 3-point shots: Spanier 6, Pauls 4, Anfinson 2 … Rebound leader: n/a … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: n/a