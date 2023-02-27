Girls basketball roundup: No. 1 LQPV Eagles start out strong in playoffs

MONTEVIDEO — Lac qui Parle Valley is exploring unknown territory for its girls basketball program.

For five straight seasons from 2018-22, Minneota was the top seed in Section 3A-North, with the Eagles sitting as the two seed in four of those seasons (2018, ‘19, ‘21, ‘22).

This season, LQPV is the top team.

D-B senior Kate Dahl, 11, launches a 3-pointer over LQPV's Jalyn Lee during a Section 3A-North quarterfinal game on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023 at Montevideo. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

“It is different; coach (John) Shurb was telling me before the game started (on Saturday) that this is the first time we’ve been the one seed,” said Eagles head coach Dylan Erickson. “We’ve gone through a lot of two seeds.”

And the Eagles relish the challenge. They began this new postseason experience with a 54-20 win over eighth-seeded Dawson-Boyd, 54-20 on Saturday at Montevideo High School.

LQPV has won 12 straight games, with the last loss coming against Hancock on Jan. 21, 65-60.

“Yeah, it feels kind of weird but it also feels great to be that No. 1 and have people wanting to take you down,” said LQPV senior guard Taylor Shelstad.

LQPV senior Taylor Shelstad looks to run upcourt during a Section 3A-North quarterfinal game against D-B on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023 at Montevideo. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

The Blackjacks were playing their second game in 16 hours after beating Lakeview 59-49 in the play-in game Friday. The Eagles emphasized a fast start to stop any momentum from the Blackjacks’ Friday-night victory.

That worked out right away as LQPV jumped out to a 13-0 lead.

“We knocked them out of the game early,” Erickson said. “I was happy to see that.”

With a hot hand on the perimeter, Rylee Lund hit four 3-pointers to lead the Eagles with 16 points. Shelstad weaved her way through D-B’s defense on the way to 11 points. In the post, Camryn Lee put up 10 points and 10 rebounds.

D-B senior Chelsie Husby, right, dribbles along the perimeter as LQPV's Rylee Lund guards during a Section 3A-North quarterfinal game on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023 at Montevideo. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

LQPV led 34-14 at halftime.

“We’re a very versatile team, which makes us really hard to guard,” Shelstad said. “With the experience we have on our team with four seniors (Shelstad, Lund, Lee and Ayanna Gipson) that are on the court all the time, it just really helps with being able to handle different defenses. And we’re able to have a different player be the star every night.”

The Eagles’ defense held D-B to six points in the second half. Kate Dahl was the Blackjacks’ leading scorer with eight points, which all came in the first half. LQPV’s defense ranks fifth in Class A at 37.6 points allowed per game, trailing Grand Meadow (32.7), Fosston (33.7), Avail Academy (33.7) and Nevis (37.1).

LQPV sophomore Jalyn Lee, left, gets the ball away from D-B's Alyssa Swedzinski for a steal during a Section 3A-North quarterfinal game on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023 at Montevideo. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

“Our defense has been pretty, pretty strong all year,” Erickson said. “That’s really what’s fueled a lot of our offense and you saw that at the beginning of the day, we get a steal and go down to score and get an and-one, and that kind of takes us off from there.”

LQPV takes on fourth-seeded Russell-Tyler-Ruthton at 6 p.m. Tuesday back in Montevideo. On Jan. 12, the Eagles beat the Knights in their only regular-season matchup, 70-52 in Tyler.

“Confidence is high,” Shelstad said, “but we also (have) got to stay humble and know we can only take one step at a time and can’t take anyone lightly.”

D-B junior Hayley Anderson, right, tries to rip the ball away from LQPV's Ayanna Gipson during a Section 3A-North quarterfinal game on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023 at Montevideo. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Section 3A-North

LQPV 54, D-B 20

D-B (9-19) 14 6 — 20

LQPV (24-3) 34 20 — 54

D-B - Scoring: Kate Dahl 8, Allison Estling 5, Hayley Anderson 3, Taylen Jorgenson 2, Chelsie Husby 2 … 3-point shots: Dahl 2 … Rebound leader: Dahl 5 … Assist leader: Hastad 1, Anderson 1, Estling 1 … Steal leader: Estling 4 ... Block leader: Anderson 1

LQPV - Scoring: Rylee Lund 16, Taylor Shelstad 11, Camryn Lee 10, Jalyn Lee 7, Ayanna Gipson 5, Kya Kranz 3, Isabel Gerdes 2 … 3-point shots: Lund 4, Shelstad 1, J. Lee 1 … Rebound leader: C. Lee 10 … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: Gibson 4 ... Block leader: C. Lee 2

YME freshman Ella Cherveny, 1, pokes the ball away from RTR's Avery Schruers during a Section 3A-North quarterfinal game on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023 at Montevideo. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

RTR 57, YME 51

Holding onto a one-point lead, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton went 5-for-6 from the free-throw line through the final 1:44 to lock up the quarterfinals win over Yellow Medicine East at Montevideo.

The fifth-seeded Sting cut the fourth-seeded Knights’ lead to 52-51 after a Ruby Bones layup with 3:05 to play. YME did not score the rest of the way.

Alexis Schruers led a trio of RTR players in double figures with 18 points. Allyson Nelson added 11 points and Tatum Hess tacked on 10 points in the victory.

YME freshman Hope Stark, 0, puts up a 3-pointer during a Section 3A-North quarterfinal game against RTR on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023 at Montevideo. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

YME took the loss despite a 28-point effort from Hannah Stark. She scored 16 points in the opening half, including a 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer to tie the game 30-30 at the break.

Ella Cherveny added seven points off the bench for the Sting. Bones had six points and led the team in rebounds (10), assists (four) and blocks (four).

YME concludes the year with a 12-13 record.

YME (12-13) 30 21 — 51

RTR (16-11) 30 27 — 57

YME - Scoring: Hannah Stark 28, Ella Cherveny 7, Ruby Bones 6, Stella Schuler 6, Hope Stark 3 … 3-point shots: Ha. Stark 4, Schuler 2, Ho. Stark 1 … Rebound leader: Bones 10 … Assist leader: Bones 4 … Steal leader: Schuler 4 ... Block leader: Bones 4

RTR - Scoring: Alexis Schruers 18, Allyson Nelson 11, Tatum Hess 10, Gabrielle Borresen 6, Shae O’Leary 4, Madison Burns 3, Avery Schruers 3, Camry Swanson 2 … 3-point shots: Hess 2, Al. Schruers 1, Borresen 1 … Rebound leader: n/a … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: n/a

YME senior Ruby Bones, left, tries to put up a shot over RTR's Tatum Hess during a Section 3A-North quarterfinal game on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023 at Montevideo. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

MACCRAY 45, Wabasso 33

Third-seeded MACCRAY held sixth-seeded Wabasso to 11 first-half points on the way to a victory in the Section 3A-North quarterfinals in Montevideo.

Annie Bourne was the Wolverines’ top scorer with 13 points. Brielle Janssen tacked on 12 points, nine rebounds, eight steals and seven assists. Sydney Thein had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

MACCRAY faces No. 2 Minneota at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday back in Montevideo. The Vikings advanced with a 49-38 win Saturday over No. 7 Canby.

Minneota won its regular-season matchup with MACCRAY 5-37 on Jan. 20 in Minneota.

Wabasso (11-15) 11 22 — 33

MACCRAY (15-10) 20 25 — 45

WABASSO - Stats not available

MACCRAY - Scoring: Annie Bourne 13, Brielle Janssen 12, Sydney Thein 10, Emma Thein 7, Ella Kienitz 3 … 3-point shots: Janssen 2, Kienitz 1, Bourne 1, S. Thein 1 … Rebound leader: S. Thein 10, Janssen 9 … Assist leader: Janssen 7 … Steal leader: Janssen 8, E. Thein 5 ... Block leader: none

Section 3AA-North

NLS 68, ACGC 35

Eleven players scored for top-seeded New London-Spicer in its victory over No. 8 Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City at New London.

Avery Rich led the way for the Wildcats with 17 points. Jaden Coahran had 15 points and Dakota Rich added 13.

Elli Roemeling led ACGC with eight points.

NLS plays Litchfield at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Willmar’s Big Red Gym.

ACGC (5-19) 25 10 — 35

NLS (24-1) 47 21 — 68

ACGC - Scoring: Elli Roemeling 8, Mikaili Johnson 3, Haven Weseman 2, Taylor Frericks 5, Brooke Schultz 3, Aaliyan Oslund 2, Ruby Klinger 4, Brooke Brekke 6, Grace Kaehler 2, … 3-point shots: Johnson 1, Frericks 1, Schultz 1, Brekke 2 … Rebound leader: n/a … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: n/a

NLS - Scoring: Jaden Coahran 15, Avery Rich 17, Ava Carlson 4, Kaylee Thorson 1, Ellary Peterson 3, Dakota Rich 13, Mckenna Doty 1, Emma Revier 2, Jadyn Proehl 1, Delaney Hanson 9, Katelynn Tortorella 2 … 3-point shots: Coahran 1, D. Rich 1, Hanson 1 … Rebound leaders: Hanson 8, Tortorella 7, Peterson 4 … Assist leaders: A. Rich 5, D. Rich 3, Carlson 3 … Steal leaders: A. Rich 7, Hanson 5, Coahran 3 ... Block leaders: Peterson 1, Carlson 1

Litchfield 48, Paynesville 35

Fourth-seeded Litchfield held fifth-seeded Paynesville to 10 points in the first half en route to a Section 3AA-North quarterfinal victory at Litchfield.

Leading the charge for the Dragons was Greta Hansen. She recorded a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds, adding two blocks.

Litchfield’s Ryanna Steinhaus added 11 points, six steals and five assists.

Rayna Spanier led Paynesville with 11 points. The Bulldogs end their 2022-23 season with an 11-13 record.

Litchfield plays at 6 p.m. Tuesday against one-seeded New London-Spicer in Willmar.

Paynesville (11-13) 10 25 — 35

Litchfield (13-12) 29 19 — 48

PAYNESVILLE - Scoring: Rayna Spanier 11, Emma Flanders 2, Grace Roberg 5, Finley Anfinson 3, Kylie Pauls 7, Katie Uhlenkamp 7 … 3-point shots: Spanier 1, Roberg 1, Anfinson 1, Pauls 2 … Rebound leader: n/a … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: n/a

LITCHFIELD - Scoring: Ryanna Steinhaus 11, Kylie Michels 6, Greta Hansen 17, Izzy Pennertz 7, Morgan Falling 7 … 3-point shots: Michels 2, Falling 1 … Rebound leader: Hansen 10, Michels 8 … Assist leader: Steinhaus 5, Michels 4 … Steal leader: Steinhaus 6, Michels 4 ... Block leader: Hansen 2

WCA 74, Minnewaska 59

Sixth-seeded West Central Area knocked out third-seeded Minnewaska in the Section 3-AA North quarterfinals at Glenwood.

Minnewaska had three scorers in the double figures. Lauryn Ankeny led the Lakers with 17 points. Sydney Dahl had 14 and Megan Thorfinnson added 10.

The Lakers end the 2022-23 season with a 12-13 record.

WCA (10-13) 30 44 — 74

Minnewaska (12-13) 42 17 — 59

WCA - Stats not available

MINNEWASKA - Scoring: Alia Randt 5, Lauryn Ankeny 17, Brooke Kolstoe 8, Sydney Dahl 14, Megan Thorfinnson 10, Leslie Murken 3, Jayda Kolstoe 2 … 3-point shots: Randt 1, Dahl 1, Thorfinnson 2, Murken 1 … Rebound leader: B. Kolstoe 5, Dahl 5 … Assist leader: Randt 3 … Steal leader: Randt 5, Ankeny 5 ... Block leader: Addyson Kath 1, Dahl 1, Thorfinnson 1

Montevideo 71, Morris/CA 48

Montevideo cruised past Morris/Chokio-Alberta at Montevideo to advance to the Section 3AA-North semifinals.

“It was a solid basketball game for our girls. It was nice to get out there. We were sharp offensively in the first half and knocking down shots and pushing the ball up the court,” Montevideo head coach Anthony Jackson said. “The defense was good enough. We need to be better over the course of next week. Overall, I’m happy with our performance.”

Avery Koenen led the Thunder Hawks with 22 points and 11 rebounds. She also added five assists, four steals and one block.

Maddy Grove secured a game-best 23 points for Morris/CA.

Montevideo plays West Central in the Section 3AA-North semifinals at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Willmar.

Morris/CA (5-20) 23 25 — 48

Montevideo (21-3) 48 23 — 71

MORRIS/CA - Scoring: Maddy Grove 23, Lauren Hottovy 5, Ashley Koehl 3, Isabel Guerra 2, Lilly Knobloch 2, Addison Cihak 1, Maddie Fehr 2, Morgan Harstad 4, Kaylee Harstad 6 … 3-point shots: Grove 1, Hottovy 1, Koehl 1 … Rebound leader: n/a … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: n/a

MONTEVIDEO - Scoring: Teagan Epema 8, Taylor Viessman 4, Tenley Epema 9, Avery Koenen 22, Kiera Foley 11, Hailey Dirksen 15, Brooke Lindemann 2 … 3-point shots: Tea. Epema 1, Ten. Epema 3, Foley 3 … Rebound leader: Koenen 11 … Assist leader: Tea. Epema 8, Koenen 5 … Steal leader: Tea. Epema 4, Koenen 4 ... Block leader: Koenen 1

Central Minnesota

BBE 61, EV-W 57

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa fended off Eden Valley-Watkins at Eden Valley to finish the regular season with a 21-4 record.

Brooklyn Fischer led the Jaguars with 19 points. Tiyana Schwinghammer and Abby Berge provided depth scoring for BBE with 16 and 12 points behind Fischer’s effort.

The Section 5A is yet to be determined with bracket play beginning Thursday.

BBE (21-4) 32 29 — 61

EV-W (11-15) 26 31 — 57

BBE - Scoring: Bree Thieschafer 5, Brooklyn Fischer 19, Tiyana Schwinghammer 16, Allison Dingmann 7, Adley Hagen 2, Abby Berge 12 … 3-point shots: Fischer 1, Schwinghammer 2, Dingmann 1 … Rebound leader: Schwinghammer 6, Dingmann 6, Berge 6 … Assist leader: Berge 3 … Steal leader: Thieschafer 4 ... Block leader: Dingmann 1

EV-W - Stats not available