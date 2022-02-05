Girls Basketball Roundup: Osakis scoots past Benson, 56-18

BENSON — Holding Benson to single digits in the first half, the Osakis girls basketball team secured its fourth straight victory, 56-18, Friday night at Benson High School.

The Silverstreaks opened the game with a 9-0 lead and led 27-7 at halftime.

After the break, Osakis senior guard Hayleigh Niehoff scored 13 of her game-high 20 points in the second half. Mara VanNyhuis. Alexis Johanson and Kiley Kranz each tacked on six for the Silverstreaks, who are now 14-5 overall.

Benson senior Marley Rush, 20, makes a pass on the perimeter to teammate Kaida Helgenset during a non-conference game against Osakis on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 at Benson. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Marley Rush scored six of the Braves’ first-half points, ending the night with a team-high nine. Madi Wrobleski was behind her with eight points.

The loss is Benson’s fourth straight. The team’s last win came on Jan. 8 at home against Lakeview. The Braves fall to 2-12.

On Monday, Benson will host Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley in a matchup between Section 6A-South teams. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m.

Benson eighth-grader Paige Wrobleski, right, chases after Osakis' Alexis Johanson during the first half of a non-conference game on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 at Benson. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Non-Conference

Osakis 56, Benson 18

Osakis (14-5) 27 29 — 56

Benson (2-12) 7 11 — 18OSAKIS - Scoring: Lexi Spychalla 4, Mara VanNyhuis 6, Alexis Johanson 6, Hayleigh Niehoff 20, Madeline Anderson 2, Carlee Muenzhuber 5, Taylor Dirkes 5, Kiley Kranz 6 … 3-point shots: Johanson 2, Niehoff 4, Muenzhuber 1 … Rebound leader: n/a … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: n/a BENSON - Scoring: Madi Wrobleski 8, Kaylin Grube 1, Marley Rush 9 … 3-point shots: Wrobleski 2 … Rebound leader: n/a … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: n/a

Central Lakes

Willmar 47, Sartell 30

Willmar stays near the top of the Central Lakes Conference after getting a home win over Sartell.

“Huge win tonight against a really good Sartell team,” said Cardinals head coach Dustin Carlson. “Our girls were clicking on defense all night. To hold them to 30 is really, really good. Offense was tough to come by tonight with two really good defensive teams.”

The Cardinals are third in the CLC at 7-3 with the victory. Sartell is fourth at 5-4. Brainerd leads the way at 8-1, followed by Fergus Falls at 7-2.

“(We’re) keeping the conference title just within reach,” Carlson said. “Fun night to celebrate a win on senior night.”

Two of those seniors, Ellary Lange and Ella Shinn, each led Willmar with 10 points. Shinn also had six rebounds. Another senior, Jaida Reiman, had eight points.

Avery Templin was the Sabres’ top scorer with 12 points, followed by eight from Megan Driste.

Willmar’s defense opened the game strong, limiting Sartell to 12 first-half points.

The Cardinals play the St. Cloud Crush at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday at St. Cloud Tech.

Sartell (12-5) 12 18 — 30

Willmar (14-7) 26 21 — 47

SARTELL - Scoring: Megan Driste 8, Ella Gainsforth 2, Avery Templin 12, Emily Crandall 6, Chloe Turner 2 … 3-point shots: Driste 2, Templin 1 … Rebound leader: n/a … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: n/a

WILLMAR - Scoring: Sammy Christoffer 6, Brielle Ogdahl 2, Ellary Lange 10, Zoe Schroeder 4, Jaida Reiman 8, Ella Shinn 10, Adia Laidlaw 7 … 3-point shots: E. Lange 2 … Rebound leader: Shinn 6, Laidlaw 6 … Assist leader: Christoffer 5 … Steal leader: Grace Haugen 2, E. Lange 2 ... Block leader: Laidlaw 2

Wright County

Litchfield 53, Annandale 45

Litchfield overcame a seven-point second-half deficit to win a key Wright County Conference West Division game at Annandale.

Junior forward Greta Hansen led the Dragons with 17 points and seven rebounds. Junior guard Ryanna Steinhaus added 14 points and junior guard Kylie Michels had 10 points and four assists.

For Annandale, Kali Jones and Lauren Campbell each had 13 points.

Litchfield plays host to Dassel-Cokato at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Litchfield.

Litchfield (16-6) 27 26 — 53

Annandale (11-9) 19 26 — 45

LITCHFIELD - Scoring: Ryanna Steinhaus 14, Kylie Michels 10, Greta Hansen 17, Izzy Pennertz 5, Maggie Boerema 2, Morgan Falling 5 … 3-point shots: Steinhaus 3, Michels 2, Hansen 1, Falling 1 … Rebound leaders: Hansen 7, Pennertz 5 … Assist leader: Michels 4 … Steal leader: Falling 3 ... Block leader: none

ANNANDALE - Scoring: Avery Gagnon 2, Kali Jones 13, Faith Simon 6, Elizabeth Hoeft 7, Josie Jerpseth 2, Emerson Helget 2, Lauren Campbell 13 … 3-point shots: Campbell 2 … Rebound leader: n/a … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: n/a

West Central

Minnewaska 48, Montevideo 38

Building an eight-point lead at halftime, Minnewaska was able to keep sixth-ranked (Class AA) Montevideo at bay, handing the Thunder Hawks their first West Central Conference loss in Montevideo.

Brooke Kolstoe led the Lakers’ efforts with 14 points, eight rebounds, three steals and a pair of blocks. Megan Thorfinnson followed up with 10 points.

Hailey Dirksen paced the Thunder hawks with 13 points, followed by 10 points and 10 rebounds from Avery Koenen.

Montevideo is now 6-1 in the West Central while Minnewaska is 4-4.

The Lakers play Redwood Valley at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Redwood Falls. The Thunder Hawks head to Cottonwood to play Lakeview at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Minnewaska (11-8) 29 19 — 48

Montevideo (14-2) 21 17 — 38

MINNEWASKA - Scoring: Addyson Kath 2, Maddie Thorfinnson 8, Addy Randt 3, Brooke Kolstoe 14, Sydney Dahl 8, Megan Thorfinnson 10, Olivia Danielson 2 … 3-point shots: Ma. Thorfinnson 2, Randt 1, Dahl 1, Me. Thorfinnson 1 … Rebound leader: Kolstoe 8 … Assist leader: Randt 3 … Steal leader: Ma. Thorfinnson 3, Kolstoe 3 ... Block leader: Kolstoe 2

MONTEVIDEO - Scoring: Teagan Epema 7, Tenley Epema 2, Kiera Foley 6, Avery Koenen 10, Hailey Dirksen 13 … 3-point shots: Tea. Epema 1, Koenen 2, Dirksen 2 … Rebound leader: Koenen 10 … Assist leader: Foley 2, Dirksen 2 … Steal leader: Foley 2 ... Block leader: Epema 2, Kassey Pauling 2, Foley 2

Central Minnesota

Royalton 39, ACGC 26

Royalton improves to 7-2 in the Central Minnesota Conference following a home win over Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City.

The Falcons are now 0-10 in the CMC (3-16 overall).

ACGC plays Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart at 7:15 p.m. Monday in Grove City.

BBE 62, Maple Lake 37

Holding Maple Lake to 13 points in the second half, 10th-ranked (Class A) Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa locked up a win at Belgrade.

Tiyana Schwinghammer paced the Jaguars with 19 points along with four steals and three assists. Harley Roering added 11 points and four steals.

BBE plays Browerville/Eagle Valley at 4 p.m. Saturday in Browerville.

Maple Lake (4-14) 24 13 — 37

BBE (13-7) 33 29 — 62

MAPLE LAKE - Stats not available

BELGRADE-BROOTEN-ELROSA - Scoring: Brooklyn Fischer 7, Shelby Anderson 2, Tiyana Schwinghammer 19, Allison Dingmann 4, Kailey Fischer 9, Faith Radermacher 1, Harley Roering 11, Bree Thieschafer 6, Grace Jackson 3 … 3-point shots: B. Fischer 1, Schwinghammer 2, Roering 2, Thieschafer 1, Jackson 1 … Rebound leader: K. Fischer 9 … Assist leader: Schwinghammer 3 … Steal leader: Schwinghammer 4, Roering 4 ... Block leader: Roering 1

EVW 60, Paynesville 41

Eden Valley-Watkins got its seventh win in nine games following a Central Minnesota Conference victory over Paynesville at Eden Valley.

The Eagles are now 7-3 in the CMC (11-8 overall) while the Bulldogs fall to 2-8 in the CMC (4-15).

Paynesville plays Melrose at 7:15 p.m. Monday at Paynesville.

Camden

CMCS 76, Dawson-Boyd 32

Led by Coco Duininck, four Central Minnesota Christian players scored in double figures in a Camden Conference win over Dawson-Boyd in Prinsburg.

Coco finished with 21 points, 12 assists, seven rebounds and six steals. Carrie Mulder followed up with 17 points. Molly Mulder and Sienna Duininck each had 12 in the victory.

Allison Estling paced the Blackjacks with 12 points.

CMCS plays Renville County West at 7:30 p.m. Monday at Renville. Dawson-Boyd plays MACCRAY at 7:30 p.m. Monday at Dawson.

Dawson-Boyd (1-21) 16 16 — 32

CMCS (16-7) 48 28 — 76

DAWSON-BOYD - Scoring: Chelsie Husby 5, Katherine Dahl 5, Ayiana Hastad 7, Taylen Jorgenson 2, Allison Estling 12, Laney Bartunek 1 … 3-point shots: Husby 1, Dahl 1, Estling 1 … Rebound leader: Hastad 7 … Assist leader: Three with 1 … Steal leader: Hastad 4 ... Block leader: None

CENTRAL MINNESOTA CHRISTIAN - Scoring: Sienna Duininck 12, Maaike Duininck 3, Emma Roiseland 4, Natasha Erickson 2, Molly Mulder 12, Lauren Taatjes 4, Coco Duininck 21, Hannah Graves 1, Carrie Mulder 17 … 3-point shots: S. Duininck 2, M. Duininck 1, C. Duininck 1, C. Mulder 3 … Rebound leader: C. Duininck 7 … Assist leader: C. Duininck 12 … Steal leader: C. Duininck 6 ... Block leader: Taatjes 2

KMS 74, RCW 41

Thanks to a 20-point, 13-rebound effort from Madelynn Luft, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg came away with a home victory over Renville County West in Kerkhoven.

Acelynn Hacker added 12 points and five steals for the Fighting Saints.

Holly Bratsch paced the Jaguars with 12 points and three steals.

KMS plays Lac qui Parle Valley at 7:30 p.m. Monday in Madison. RCW plays Central Minnesota Christian at 7:30 p.m. Monday at Renville.

RCW (3-18) 26 15 — 41

KMS (8-11) 35 39 — 74

RENVILLE COUNTY WEST - Scoring: Holly Bratsch 12, Addyson Tanner 4, Rachel Jakel 7, Avery Roxberg 4, Johanna Braun 4, Breana Winzenburg 4, Emily Lippert 3, Holly Hinderks 1, Hannah Savig 2 … 3-point shots: H Bratsch 2 … Rebound leader: Roxberg 8, Jakel 7 … Assist leader: Roxberg 3, Jennifer Bratsch 3 … Steal leader: H. Bratsch 3 ... Block leader: J. Bratsch 2.

KERKHOVEN-MURDOCK-SUNBURG - Scoring: Acelynn Hacker 12, Emily Wagner 4, Julia Carlson 9, Josie Gjerde 6, Shakira Olson 2, Alana Hettver 4, Madelynn Luft 20, Libby Rohner 7, Katelynn Marquardt 4, Hayley Demuth 6 … 3-point shots: None … Rebound leader: Luft 13 … Assist leader: Hacker 2 … Steal leader: Hacker 5 ... Block leader: None

LQPV 52, MACCRAY 43

Lac qui Parle Valley is now 10-4 in the Camden Conference following a win over MACCRAY at Clara City.

Ella Bourne was the Wolverines’ top scorer with 13 points. Elsie Sumner had a double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds. Gabby Randt added eight points, 13 rebounds, six assists and three blocks.

LQPV will host Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg at 7:30 p.m. Monday in Madison. MACCRAY travels to Dawson to face Dawson-Boyd at 7:30 p.m. Monday.

LQPV (15-5) 28 24 — 52

MACCRAY (10-10) 22 21 — 43

LAC QUI PARLE VALLEY - Stats not available

MACCRAY - Scoring: Ella Bourne 13, Sydney Thein 5, Emma Thein 1, Brielle Janssen 5, Elsie Sumner 10, Annie Bourne 1, Gabby Randt 8 … 3-point shots: E. Bourne 3, S. Thein 1, Randt 1 … Rebound leader: Randt 13, Sumner 13, Janssen 11 … Assist leader: Randt 6 … Steal leader: Janssen 3 ... Block leader: Randt 3

T-M-B 76, YME 48

Eighth-ranked Tracy-Milroy-Balaton moves to 17-2 following a road win over Yellow Medicine East at Granite Falls.

With the loss, the Sting drop to 9-9.

YME plays Lakeview at 7:30 p.m. Monday at Granite Falls.