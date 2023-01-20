Girls basketball roundup: Sauk Rapids storms past Willmar, 71-49

SAUK RAPIDS — The Willmar girls basketball team struggled to get going on the road Thursday night, falling 71-49 to the Sauk Rapids Storm.

Sauk Rapids scooted out to a 42-20 halftime lead. The Storm shot 54.5% from the field (30 of 55) and out-rebounded Willmar 34-25. The Cards had 24 turnovers to Sauk Rapids’ 18.

Kenedee Salonek led Willmar with 17 points. The 5-foot-8 junior forward made 7 of 14 field goal attempts, good for 50% and was 3 of 5 from the free-throw line. She also had two teals.

Brielle Ogdahl added 12 points and eight rebounds and Zoe Schroeder had four points, six rebounds, six assists and six steals for Willmar.

Willmar is 1-5 in the Central Lakes Conference. Sauk Rapids is 3-4.

ADVERTISEMENT

Willmar plays host to Becker at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Big Red Gym.

More Girls Basketball Coverage:







Central Lakes

Sauk Rapids 71, Willmar 49

Willmar (3-10) 20 29 — 49

Sauk Rapids (7-7) 42 29 — 71

WILLMAR - Scoring: Brielle Ogdahl 12, Maycee Gustafson 2, Telilie Lange 7, Allie Rosendahl 4, Zoe Schroeder 4, Deshawna Hodges 2, Kenedee Salonek 17 … 3-point shots: Ogdahl 2, Lange 1, Schroeder 1 … Rebound leaders: Ogdahl 8, Schroeder 6 … Assist leaders: Schroeder 6 … Steal leader: Schroeder 5 ... Block leader: none

SAUK RAPIDS - Stats not available

Wright County

NLS 76, Dassel-Cokato 25

Ten players scored for New London-Spicer, ranked second in the state in Class AA, in its victory at Dassel-Cokato.

Dakota Rich led the way with 16 points, four assists and three steals. Delaney Hanson added 14 points and five steals and Avery Rich had 14 points and seven assists. Jaden Coahran contributed 13 points, nine rebounds, eight assists and four steals for the Wildcats.

Aubrey Quern led Dassel-Cokato with 10 points.

ADVERTISEMENT

NLS is 5-0 in Wright County action. Dassel-Cokato is 1-4.

NLS plays Paynesville at 7 p.m. Monday in New London.

NLS (13-0) 44 32 — 76

Dassel-Cokato (2-10) 9 16 — 25

NLS - Scoring: Ayla Caskey 3, Jaden Coahran 13, Avery Rich 14, Ava Carlson 3, Kaylee Thorson 3, Ellary Peterson 4, Dakota Rich 16, Piper Barney 2, Delaney Hanson 14, Katelynn Tortorella 4 … 3-point shots: Caskey 1, Coahran 1, A. Rich 3, Thorson 1, D. Rich 5, Hanson 2 … Rebound leaders: Coahran 9, Hanson 7, Peterson 6, Tortorella 6 … Assist leaders: Coahran 8, A. Rich 7, D. Rich 4 … Steal leaders: Hanson 5, Coahran 4, D. Rich 3, Peterson 3, A. Rich 3 ... Block leader: Peterson 2, Coahran 1, Carlson 1

D-C - Scoring: Riley Harrison 5, Mya Lynk 2, Mary Rauschendorfer 8, Aubrey Quern 10 … 3-point shots: Harrison 1, Rauschendorfer 1, Quern 1 … Rebound leader: n/a … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: n/a

Non-conference

Benson 42, HL-O/F 38

Kaida Helgenset scored 23 points to help Benson win its second game of the season over Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda at Fulda.

Benson plays at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Swanville.

Benson (2-5) 22 20 — 42

HL-O/F (0-13) 14 24 — 38

ADVERTISEMENT

BENSON - Scoring: Kaida Helgenset 23, Elle Kletscher 9, Jordan Schmidt 4, Lauren Schmidt 4, Dakota Wrobleski 2 … 3-point shots: Helgenset 3 … Rebound leader: n/a … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: n/a

HL-O/F - Scoring: Tori Reynolds 4, Renae Salentiny 4, Irish Hollahan 5, Anna Fest 13, Hailey VandenBosch 6, Ellie Freking 2, Ava Fisher 4 … 3-point shots: Hollahan 1, Fest 1 … Rebound leader: n/a … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: n/a

YME 62, Red Rock Central 44

Yellow Medicine East earned its fifth win of the season behind Hope Stark’s 24 points against Red Rock Central at Lamberton.

YME plays host to Lac qui Parle Valley at 6 p.m. Friday in Granite Falls.

YME (5-6) 26 36 — 62

RRC (2-13) 14 30 — 44

YME - Scoring: Hope Stark 24, Stella Schuler 13, Alana Almich 12, Hannah Stark 6, Gracie Kleven 2, Bayli Sneller 2, Klaira Shackelford 2, Ella Cherveny 1 … 3-point shots: Hope Stark 6, Schuler 3, Hannah Stark 1 … Rebound leader: Schuler 10 … Assist leader: Hannah Stark 5 … Steal leader: Hope Stark 4, Hannah Stark 4 ... Block leader: Hope Stark 2

RRC - Scoring: Sondra Rindfleisch 15, Reilly Hubin 8, Ella Erickson 7, Emily DeCock 6, Maia Scheffler 3, Addison Irlbeck 3, Taylor Lang 2 … 3-point shots: Erickson 1, DeCock 1, Scheffler 1, Hubin 1 … Rebound leader: DeCock 9 … Assist leader: Scheffler 2 … Steal leader: Erickson 4, Hubin 4 ... Block leader: none