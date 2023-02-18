Girls basketball roundup: Wildcats clinch Wright County West title

NEW LONDON — The New London-Spicer girls basketball team wrapped up the Wright County Conference West Division championship Friday night with a 57-33 victory over Glencoe-Silver Lake.

“It’s a real positive for these kids, especially for our seniors,” NLS head coach Mike Dreier said. “It’s actually the fifth conference title in a row. “The seniors on this team have won five times. Jaden (Coahran) and Avery (Rich) played as eighth-graders, so they’ve been a part of all five. It’s a great legacy for them,”

NLS, ranked second in the state in Class A, is 13-0 in the conference and 24-0 overall. GSL falls to 9-3 and 18-6.

Avery Rich had 16 points and six steals and Coahran added 11 points and three steals for the Wildcats, who have a quick turnaround. They play at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Crosby-Ironton in a non-conference game.

“Let’s hope we can do better,” Dreier said. “We’ve got to do better. There’s a tough road ahead, starting early in the morning (Saturday), just going to the game.”

The North Sub-Section 3AA seeds also are finalized. NLS earned the top seed, followed by No. 2 Montevideo, No. 3 Minnewaska, No. 4 Litchfield, No. 5 Paynesville, No. 6 West Central, No. 7 Morris/Chokio-Alberta and No. 8 Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City. NLS plays ACGC in the first round Feb. 25 in New London.

Wright County

NLS 57, G-SL 33

G-SL (18-6) 20 13 — 33

NLS (24-0) 33 24 — 57

G-SL - Scoring: Mylieah Monahan 11, Anna Graf 4, Brooke Mickolichek 9, Lydia Dietl 3, Grace Lipke 3, Audrey Petersen 3 … 3-point shots: Monahan 2, Mickolichek 1, Lipke 1, Petersen 1 … Rebound leader: n/a … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: n/a

NLS - Scoring: Jaden Coahran 11, Avery Rich 16, Ava Carlson 8, Kaylee Thorson 2, Ellary Peterson 4, Dakota Rich 9, Delaney Hanson 5, Katelynn Tortorella 2 … 3-point shots: Coahran 1, A. Rich 2, D. Rich 3, Hanson 1 … Rebound leaders: Peterson 10, Hanson 10, Carlson 6 … Assist leaders: Hanson 5, Peterson 3, D. Rich 3 … Steal leader: A. Rich 6, Coahran 3 ... Block leader: none

Watertown-Mayer 54, Litchfield 35

Lyndsey Penegor had 13 points and Maddy Onell added 12 to lead Watertown-Mayer to the victory at Watertown.

Morgan Falling had 12 points and four assists for Litchfield.

Litchfield enters at 7-5 in the Wright County West. Watertown-Mayer enters at 9-3.

Litchfield plays Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City at 7 p.m. Monday at Grove City.

Litchfield (12-12) 20 15 — 35

Watertown-Mayer (16-8) 37 17 — 54

LITCHFIELD - Scoring: Kylie Michels 6, Greta Hansen 8, Izzy Pennertz 8, Ellie Brown 1, Morgan Falling 12 … 3-point shots: Michels 2, Falling 2 … Rebound leaders: Pennertz 13, Hansen 10 … Assist leader: Falling 4 … Steal leader: Michels 3 ... Block leader: none

WATERTOWN-MAYER - Scoring: Kira Frisbie 2, Haley Baker 7, Ellie Lommel 2, Maddy Onell 12, Lyndsey Penegor 13, Shelby Roerick 2, Abby Otterness 2, Mercedes Burmeister 7, Mallory Czinano 7 … 3-point shots: Baker 1, Onell 3, Penegor 3, Burmeister 1 … Rebound leader: n/a … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: n/a

Central Minnesota

EV-W 54, ACGC 42

Eden Valley-Watkins got a win over Central Minnesota Conference foe Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City at Grove City.

The loss puts the Falcons at 2-11 in the CMC and 5-18 overall. The Eagles improve to 6-6 in the CMC and 11-13 overall.

ACGC plays Litchfield at 7 p.m. Monday at Grove City.

EV-W (11-13) 34 20 — 54

ACGC (5-18) 27 15 — 42

EV-W - Stats not available

ACGC - Scoring: Elli Roemeling 16, Mikaili Johnson 6, Haven Weseman 3, Brooke Schultz 2, Ruby Klinger 9, Mackenzie Powers 2, Grace Kaehler 4 … 3-point shots: Johnson 2, Weseman 1 … Rebound leader: Klinger 6, Roemeling 6 … Assist leader: Klinger 2, Roemeling 2, Kaehler 2 … Steal leader: Schultz 2 ... Block leader: Klinger 1

BBE 47, Paynesville 35

Abby Berge and Bree Theschafer both finished in double figures for Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa in a Central Minnesota Conference win over Paynesville at Belgrade.

Berge led the 12th-ranked (Class A) Jaguars with 16 points along with four steals and four assists. Thieschafer added 10 points.

BBE is now 11-3 in the CMC while Paynesville drops to 6-9.

The Jaguars play Pine River-Backus at 7 p.m. Monday at Belgrade. Paynesville plays Melrose at 7:15 p.m. Monday at Melrose.

Paynesville (11-13) 22 13 — 35

BBE (18-4) 18 29 — 47

PAYNESVILLE - Stats not available

BBE - Scoring: Abby Berge 16, Bree Thieschafer 10, Allison Dingmann 8, Tiyana Schwinghammer 7, Brooklyn Fischer 4, Anna Jaeger 2 … 3-point shots: Schwinghammer 1, Berge 1 … Rebound leader: Schwinghammer 6 … Assist leader: Berge 4 … Steal leader: Berge 4 ... Block leader: none

Camden

CMCS 69, Ortonville 31

Central Minnesota Christian dominated Ortonville in its season-finale at Prinsburg.

The Bluejays had three scorers in the double-digits. Carrie Mulder led with 17 points, Lauren Taatjes had 10 points and eight rebounds, and Sienna Duininck added 10 points and seven assists.

CMCS finishes the season with a 13-13 overall record and an 8-4 record in the Camden North.

Ortonville (1-23) 17 14 — 31

CMCS (13-13) 33 36 — 69

ORTONVILLE - Stats not available

CMCS - Scoring: Carrie Mulder 17, Lauren Taatjes 10, Sienna Duininck 10, CC Roiseland 9, Peighton Mulder 6, Naomi Asake 6, Morgan Groen 5, Emmi Braem 3, Natasha Erickson 3 … 3-point shots: Asake 2, Duininck 1, C. Mulder 1, Groen 1, Roiseland 1 … Rebound leader: Taatjes 8 … Assist leader: Duininck 7 … Steal leaders: Roiseland 3, Braem 3, Duininck 3 ... Block leader: Taatjes 3

Non-conference

KMS 59, Wabasso 34

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg improved to 18-6 against Wabasso at Wabasso.

Acelynn Hacker led the Fighting Saints’ winning effort with 17 points. Sophia Oerter and Madelynn Luft both added 11.

KMS plays Brandon-Evansville at 7:15 p.m. Monday at Kerkhoven.

KMS (18-6) 32 27 — 59

Wabasso (11-14) 21 13 — 34

KMS - Scoring: Acelynn Hacker 17, Sophia Oerter 11, Madelynn Luft 11, Mamie Luft 8, Josie Gjerde 7, Julia Carlson 5 … 3-point shots: Hacker 1, Madelynn Luft 1 … Rebound leader: Gjerde 7, Madelynn Luft 7 … Assist leader: Hacker 3 … Steal leader: Hacker 7 ... Block leader: Madelynn Luft 5

WABASSO - Scoring: Audrey Johnson 13, Macy Rohlik 8, Lisa Geiger 8, Sara Carlson 2, Lyla Kittelson 2, Aaliyah Flowers 1 … 3-point shots: Johnson 3, Rohlik 1 … Rebound leader: n/a … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: n/a

Lakeview 74, Benson 47

The Lakeview Lakers improved to 5-19 on the season with the victory over Benson at Cottonwood.

Benson, 3-9 plays Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Benson.