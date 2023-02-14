Girls basketball roundup: Willmar Cardinals complete their sweep of the St. Cloud Crush

WILLMAR — The Willmar girls basketball team completed its regular-season sweep of the St. Cloud Crush on Monday night.

The Cardinals beat St. Cloud 64-49 in a Central Lakes Conference game at the Big Red Gym. It was Willmar’s fourth straight victory. The Cardinals are now 5-7 in the CLC. The Crush drop to 3-8.

The Cardinals beat the Crush 77-53 on Feb. 7 in St. Cloud.

On Monday, Allie Rosendahl led Willmar with 18 points. Telilie Lange added 13 points and Lyza Gustafson and Brielle Ogdahl each contributed 12 points. Ogdahl also had 11 rebounds and four assists.

Willmar plays Fergus Falls at 7:15 p.m. Thursday at Fergus Falls.

Central Lakes

Willmar 64, St. Cloud 49

St. Cloud (8-14) 33 16 — 49

Willmar (8-15) 26 38 — 64ST. CLOUD - Stats not availableWILLMAR - Scoring: Allie Rosendahl 18, Telilie Lange 13, Lyza Gustafson 12, Brielle Ogdahl 12, Kenedee Salonek 6, Maycee Gustafson 3 … 3-point shots: Rosendahl 2, L. Gustafson 1, Lange 1 … Rebound leader: Ogdahl 11 … Assist leader: Ogdahl 4 … Steal leader: M. Gustafson 4, Lange 4 ... Block leader: Ogdahl 3

Camden

CMCS 50, Dawson-Boyd 31

Sienna Duininck had 12 points and Carrie Mulder added 10 for Central Minnesota Christian in its victory at Prinsburg.

Alyssa Swedazinki had 10 points to lead Dawson-Boyd.

CMCS is now 7-4 in the Camden North. The Blackjacks are 2-8 in the conference.

CMCS plays BOLD at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Prinsburg. Dawson-Boyd plays MACCRAY at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Clara City.

Dawson-Boyd (7-16) 15 16 — 31

CMCS (12-12) 23 27 — 50

DAWSON-BOYD - Scoring: Ayiana Hastad 8, Claire Stratmoen 2, Chelsie Husby 4, Alyssa Swedzinski 10, Allison Estling 7 … 3-point shots: Hastad 1, Swedzinski 3, Estling 1 … Rebound leader: Hastad 5 … Assist leader: Dahl 2 … Steal leaders: Hastad 2, Estling 2 ... Block leader: Dahl 1

CMCS - Scoring: Sophia Vogel 4, CC Roiseland 3, Morgan Groen 3, Emmi Braem 6, Carene Jean-Louis 2, Natasha Erickson 2, Carrie Mulder 10, Sienna Duininck 12, Naomi Asake 2, Peighton Mulder 4 … 3-point shots: Roiseland 1, Swart 1, C. Mulder 2, S. Duininck 1, Asake 1 … Rebound leader: C. Mulder 7, Lauren Taatjes 6 … Assist leaders: Vogel 3, P. Mulder 3… Steal leader: S. Duininck 4, Roiseland 3 ... Block leader: Taatjes 2, P. Mulder 2

Non-conference

BOLD 59, Canby 22

Lainey Braulick notched her 1,000th point in BOLD’s dominating victory against Canby at Olivia.

Braulick, a sophomore guard, led the Warriors with a game-high 18 points and added nine steals.

BOLD, ranked No. 8 in Class A, plays Central Minnesota Christian at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Prinsburg.

Canby (7-15) 14 8 — 22

BOLD (18-5) 28 31 — 59

CANBY - Scoring: Kortney Leppke 11, Brynn Kockelman 7, Ashlee Ann Frazeur 2, Braelyn Merritt 2 … 3-point shots: Kockelman 1 … Rebound leader: n/a … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: n/a

BOLD - Scoring: Lainey Braulick 18, Mari Ryberg 14, Kenna Henriksen 9, Rylee Boen 5, Peyton Sander 4, Kenzie Visser 4, Layla Pfarr 3, Lily Dean 2 … 3-point shots: Braulick 1, Boen 1, Henriksen 3, Pfarr 1 … Rebound leader: Henriksen 4 … Assist leader: Boen 4 … Steal leaders: Visser 11, Braulick 9 ... Block leader: Visser 1, Sander 1

Minnewaska 61, Osakis 35

Brooke Kolstoe had 18 points and four steals to help lead Minnewaska past Osakis at Glenwood.

It was the Lakers’ fifth straight victory.

Sydney Dahl hadd 12 points, eight rebounds and three blocked shots for Minnewaska.

Minnewaska plays at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday at Melrose.

Osakis (10-12) 26 9 — 35

Minnewaska (10-12) 31 30 — 61

OSAKIS - Stats not available

MINNEWASKA - Scoring: Addyson Kath 5, Alia Randt 5, Avery Fier 2, Brooke Kolstoe 18, Sydney Dahl 12, Megan Thorfinnson 7, Leslie Murken 6 … 3-point shots: Randt 1, Dahl 1, Murken 2, Kolstoe 1 … Rebound leaders: Dahl 8, Kath 6 … Assist leaders: Kath 2, Randt 2, Lauryn Ankeny 2, Thorfinnson 2 … Steal leaders: Randt 4, Kolstoe 4, Ankeny 3 ... Block leader: Dahl 3

W-WG 37, RCW 18

Addeson Jenniges led Westbrook-Walnut Grove with eight points to help the Chargers beat Renville County West at Renville.

Avery Roxberg was the Jaguars’ top scorer with six points. Rachel Jakel notched 10 rebounds.

RCW plays Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Okabena.

W-WG (16-6) 24 13 — 37

RCW (7-17) 14 4 — 18

W-WG - Scoring: Addeson Jenniges 8, Izzy Klumper 7, Abby Wiggins 7, Natalie Wahl 4, Riley Parker 4, Amelia Sikel 3, Leah Carter 2, Ella Knakmuhs 2 … 3-point shots: n/a … Rebound leader: n/a … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: n/a

RCW - Scoring: Avery Roxberg 6, Emily Lippert 4, Holly Hinderks 4, Rachel Jakel 2, Shelby Allex 2, Laila Ridler 2 … 3-point shots: none … Rebound leader: Jakel 10 … Assist leader: Hinderks 2, Lippert 2 … Steal leader: Johanna Braun 2, Lippert 2 ... Block leader: Braun 1, Roxberg 1