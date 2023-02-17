Girls basketball roundup: Willmar Cardinals stay hot with a win over Fergus Falls Otters

FERGUS FALLS — Make it five in a row for the Willmar girls basketball team.

The Cardinals won their fifth straight game by beating the Fergus Falls Otters 64-56 on Thursday night.

Willmar trailed 28-24 at halftime, but out-scored Fergus Falls 40-28 in the second half.

The Cards had four players score in double figures. Kenedee Salonek led the way with 15 points. She also had seven rebounds and three steals.

Allie Rosendahl chipped in with 13 points, which included three 3-pointers. Telilie Lange added 12 points, seven rebounds, six assists and four steals for Willmar. And, Brielle Ogdahl contributed 11 points and nine rebounds.

Willmar’s defense played a part. Fergus Falls shot 30.8% from the field, 16 of 52. The Otters were 8-for-23 from 3-point range, 34.8%.

Fergus Falls had 15 turnovers to the Cards’ 11.

Willmar is now 6-7 in Central Lakes Conference play. The Otters are 3-9 in the CLC.

Willmar plays Big Lake at 6 p.m. Monday at Willmar’s Big Red Gym..

Central Lakes

Willmar 64, Fergus Falls 56

Willmar (9-15) 24 40 — 64

Fergus Falls (6-16) 28 28 — 56

WILLMAR - Scoring: Brielle Ogdahl 11, Maycee Gustafson 2, Telilie Lange 12, Allie Rosendahl 13, Deshawna Hodges 4, Kenedee Salonek 15, Lyza Gustafson 5, Maddison Molacek 2 … 3-point shots: Lange 1, Rosendahl 3, Hodges 1, Salonek 1 … Rebound leaders: Ogdahl 9, Lange 7, Salonek 7 … Assist leaders: Lange 6 … Steal leaders: Lange 4, Salonek 3 ... Block leader: Rosendahl 1

FERGUS FALLS - Stats not available

West Central

Minnewaska 59, West Central 56

Megan Thorfinnson and Sydney Dahl helped Minnewaska extend its winning streak to seven games and improve to 12-12 with a win at Barrett.

Thorfinnson led the Lakers with 14 points and five steals. Dahl added 13 points and seven rebounds.

Minnewaska is at 6-6 in the WCC. West Central is at 4-8.

The Lakers play in its season-finale against Albany at 7:15 p.m. at Albany.

Minnewaska (12-12) 25 34 — 59

West Central (9-13) 33 23 — 56

MINNEWASKA - Scoring: Megan Thorfinnson 14, Sydney Dahl 13, Brooke Kolstoe 9, Lauryn Ankeny 8, Alia Randt 6, Jayda Kolstoe 5, Addyson Kath 4 … 3-point shots: Thorfinnson 3, J. Kolstoe 1, Randt 1 … Rebound leader: Dahl 7 … Assist leader: Thorfinnson 4 … Steal leader: Thorfinnson 5 ... Block leader: B. Kolstoe 1

WEST CENTRAL - Stats not available

Montevideo 53, Melrose 43

Montevideo won without star center Avery Koenen, beating the Melrose Dutchmen at Montevideo.

Montevideo wraps up the West Central Conference championship with a 12-0 record.

Koenen, the 6-foot-3 senior headed to North Dakota State on a basketball scholarship, had her appendix removed Thursday, Montevideo head coach Anthony Jackson said. He is uncertain of her return.

Tenley Epema had 15 points, Hailey Dirksen added 14, Teagan Epema scored 11 and Kiera Foley 10 for the Thunder Hawks.

Senior guard Kaydence Bertram led Melrose with 17 points.

Montevideo plays in its season-finale against Yellow Medicine East at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday at Montevideo.

Melrose (3-20) 16 27 — 43

Montevideo (20-3) 25 28 — 53

MELROSE - Scoring: Isabelle Jaenicke 2, Kaydence Bertram 17, Jenna Finken 11, Madelyn Kuechle 4, Paige Gruber 9 … 3-point shots: Bertram 1, Finken 3, Gruber 1 … Rebound leader: n/a … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: n/a

MONTEVIDEO - Scoring: Teagan Epema 11, Taylor Viessman 3, Tenley Epema 15, Kiera Foley 10, Hailey Dirksen 14 … 3-point shots: Tea. Epema 2, Ten. Epema 3, Foley 2, Dirksen 2 … Rebound leaders: Tea. Epema 4, Ten. Epema 3 … Assist leaders: Tea. Epema 6, Dirksen 3 … Steal leader: Tea. Epema 4, Ten. Epema 2, Foley 2 ... Block leader: none

Camden

KMS 64, Ortonville 21

Acelynn Hacker had 19 points, seven steals and five assists to lead Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg at Ortonville.

Madelynn Luft added 15 points, 13 rebounds and five blocked shots for the Fighting Saints, who are 9-3 in the Camden North.

KMS plays Wabasso at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Wabasso.

KMS (17-6) 32 32 — 64

Ortonville (1-22) 6 15 — 21

KMS - Scoring: Acelynn Hacker 19, Lilly Ronholdt 3, Elsa Gjerde 1, Julia Carlson 8, Josie Gjerde 1, Mami Luft 7, Emily Zurn 4, Sophia Oerter 6, Madelynn Luft 15 … 3-point shots: Hacker 2, Ronholdt 1, Zurn 1, Mad. Luft 1 … Rebound leaders: Mad. Luft 13, Mam. Luft 7 … Assist leader: Hacker 5 … Steal leader: Hacker 7, Gjerde 4, Mam. Luft 4 ... Block leader: Mad. Luft 5

ORTONVILLE - Scoring: Kadyn Gronholz 6 Lily Streich 7, Emma Anderson 3, Chloe Rabe 5 … 3-point shots: none … Rebound leader: n/a … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: n/a

Minneota 60, RCW 32

Up by just two at halftime, Minneota outscored Renville County West 35-9 to get the Camden Conference win at Renville.

Rachel Jakel paced the Jaguars with 11 points, seven rebounds and three assists. Emily Lippert added nine points and five steals.

This game marks RCW’s season-finale.

Minneota (16-6) 25 35 — 60

RCW (8-17) 23 9 — 32

MINNEOTA - Stats not available

RCW - Scoring: Holly Hinderks 6, Taya Halvorson 2, Rachel Jakel 11, Shelby Allex 3, Emily Lippert 9, Bailee McLagan 1 … 3-point shots: Hinderks 2, Jakel 2, Allex 1, Lippert 1 … Rebound leader: Laila Ridler 9, Jakel 7 … Assist leader: Jakel 3 … Steal leader: Lippert 5 ... Block leader: Avery Roxberg 1

TMB 71, YME 61

Jordan Munson had 18 points, Jaelynn Carter added 12 and Jailey Gernentz scored 11 as Tracy-Milroy-Balaton bounced Yellow Medicine East at Granite Falls.

Ruby Bones had 18 points, 12 rebounds and four blocked shots for YME, which is 3-6 in the Camden South. Hope Stark had 16 points and Hannah Stark added 14 for the Sting.

TMB is 7-3 in the Camden South.

YME plays Lakeview at 7:30 p.m. Monday at Granite Falls.

TMB (14-10) 42 29 — 71

YME (11-12) 27 34 — 61

TMB - Scoring: Jordan Munson 18, Jaelynn Carter 12, Jailey Gernentz 11, Kyli Carter 6, Elizabeth Fultz 2, Grace Dolan 10, Brianna Swanson 3, Aurri Johnson 2, Emma Edwards 7 … 3-point shots: J. Carter 2, Gernentz 1, Dolan 2 … Rebound leader: n/a … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: n/a

YME - Scoring: Hope Stark 16, Bayli Sneller 2, Ruby Bones 18, Stella Schuler 7, Gracie Kleven 2, Alana Almich 2, Hannah Stark 14 … 3-point shots: Ho. Stark 3, Schuler 1, Ha. Stark 1 … Rebound leaders: Bones 12, Ha. Stark 7 … Assist leaders: Ho. Stark 3, Schuler 3, Ha. Stark 3 … Steal leader: Ella Cherveny 2 ... Block leaders: Ho. Stark 3, Bones 4

Non-conference

LQPV 69, Morris/CA 54

Camryn Lee scored 28 points on 12-for-18 shooting and added 15 rebounds and six blocked shots as Lac qui Parle Valley beat Morris/Chokio-Alberta at Morris.

The Eagles out-scored the Tigers 48-27 in the second half.

Rylee Lund had 14 points and five assists and Isabel Gerdes added 11 points for LQPV.

Maddy Grove, a 6-foot senior guard, led Morris/CA with 24 points.

LQPV (22-3) 21 48 — 69

Morris/CA (5-17) 27 27 — 54

LQPV - Scoring: Camryn Lee 28, Rylee Lund 14, Isabel Gerdes 11, Jalyn Lee 6, Taylor Shelstad 6, Ayanna Gipson 4 … 3-point shots: Lund 4, Gerdes 3, J. Lee 1 … Rebound leader: C. Lee 15 … Assist leader: Shelstad 9 … Steal leader: Shelstad 4 ... Block leader: C. Lee 6

MORRIS/CA - Scoring: Maddy Grove 24, Kaylee Harstad 13, Addison Cihak 6, Maddie Fehr 4, Hana Schutz 3, Ashley Koehl 2, Lilly Knobloch … 3-point shots: n/a … Rebound leader: n/a … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: n/a

Wabasso 65, Dawson-Boyd 41

Avery Carlson posted 21 points to lift Wabasso over Dawson-Boyd at Wabasso.

The Blackjacks had two scorers in the double figures. Allison Estling led Dawson-Boyd with 12 points and Kate Dahl added 11.

Dawson-Boyd plays in its season-finale at 7:30 p.m. Monday at Ortonville.

Dawson-Boyd (7-18) 17 24 — 41

Wabasso (11-13) 35 30 — 65

DAWSON-BOYD - Scoring: Allison Estling 12, Kate Dahl 11, Ayiana Hastad 4, Hayley Anderson 4, Alyssa Swedzinski 3, Rachel Jorgens 3, Claire Stratmoen 3, Taylen Jorgenson 1 … 3-point shots: Dahl 3, Estling 2, Swedzinski 1, Stratmoen 1 … Rebound leader: Anderson 7 … Assist leader: Hastad 4 … Steal leader: Hastad 3 ... Block leader: Chelsie Husby 1

WABASSO - Scoring: Avery Carlson 21, Kelsey Frank 15, Sophia Hanna 14, Anistasia Smith 5, Aylah Jenniges 5, Sara Carlson 3, Kylee Fogelson 1 … 3-point shots: Frank 3, A. Carlson 3, Hanna 2, Jennings 1, S. Carlson 1 … Rebound leader: A. Carlson 10 … Assist leader: Frank 1, Hanna 1 … Steal leader: Brand 4 ... Block leader: none