Girls basketball roundup: Willmar wins a thriller at Morris

MORRIS — The Willmar girls basketball team eked out a 60-59 non-conference victory over Morris/Chokio-Alberta on Monday night.

The Cardinals rallied from a 27-20 halftime deficit, getting big games from Maycee Gustafson and Zoe Schroeder.

Gustafson scored 15 points, making 4 of 8 from the field, good for 50%, as well as 7 of 9 free throws, a 77.8% clip.

Schroeder had 10 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. She shot 3 of 5 from the field, 60% and made 3 of 4 free throws, 75%.

Morris shot 35.2% from the field (19 of 54). Willmar made 36.2% of its field-goal attempts (21 of 58). Willmar edged the Tigers in rebounding 33-30. Morris had 17 turnovers to the Cardinals’ 12.

ADVERTISEMENT

The victory ended a four-game losing streak for the Cardinals.

Willmar plays the St. Cloud Crush at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday at St. Cloud Tech.

Non-conference

Willmar 60, Morris/C-A 59

Willmar (5-15) 20 40 — 60

Morris/CA (5-14) 27 32 — 59

WILLMAR - Scoring: Brielle Ogdahl 8, Maycee Gustafson 15, Telilie Lange 6, Allie Rosendahl 8, Zoe Schroeder 10, Deshawna Hodges 3, Kenedee Salonek 7, Lyza Gustafson 5 … 3-point shots: Rosendahl 1, Schroeder 1, Hodges 1, Salonek 1 … Rebound leaders: Ogdahl 10, Schroeder 10 … Assist leader: Schroeder 6 … Steal leader: Ogdahl 3 ... Block leader: Ogdahl 1

MORRIS/CA - Stats not available

More Girls Basketball Coverage:







Paynesville 62, Swanville 43

Paynesville snapped its three-game losing streak against Swanville at Paynesville.

Rayna Spanier paced the Bulldogs to victory, recording 18 points.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bulldogs had three more scorers in the double figures: Grace Roberg (12), Katie Uhlenkamp (12) and Kylie Pauls (11).

Paynesville plays Eden Valley-Watkins at 7 p.m. Thursday at Eden Valley.

Swanville (9-9) 19 24 — 43

Paynesville (9-11) 29 33 — 62

SWANVILLE - Scoring: Lauren Miller 26, Amelia Hudalla 9, Addison Hudalla 4, Avery Douglas 3, Lily Peterson 1 … 3-point shots: Miller 5 … Rebound leader: n/a … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: n/a

PAYNESVILLE - Scoring: Rayna Spanier 18, Grace Roberg 12, Katie Uhlenkamp 12, Kylie Pauls 11, Finley Anfinson 5, Arianna Messer 3, Alivia Schaefer 1 … 3-point shots: Pauls 2, Anfinson 1, Roberg 1 … Rebound leader: n/a … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: n/a

CGB 79, Benson 44

Kaida Helgenset scored 19 points in Benson’s loss to Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley at Graceville.

Elle Kletscher added 14 points for the Braves.

Benson plays Yellow Medicine East at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday in Granite Falls.

ADVERTISEMENT

Benson (3-7) 19 25 — 44

CGB (9-7) 48 31 — 79

BENSON - Scoring: Kaida Helgenset 19, Elle Kletscher 14, Norah Hilleren 5, Jordan Schmidt 4, Dakota Wrobleski 2 … 3-point shots: Helgenset 3, Kletscher 4 … Rebound leader: n/a … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: n/a

CGB - Scoring: Addison Ward 9, Mataya Gibson 5, Jessica Moberg 20, C. Cardwell 4, Grace Cardwell 3, Isabell Davis 2, Emmy Anderson 6, Gracie Groebner 4, B. DeNeoi 8, Adelyn Gary 3, E. Kellen 15 … 3-point shots: Gibson 1, Moberg 2, G. Cardwell 1, Anderson 1 … Rebound leader: n/a … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: n/a

Camden

CMCS 63, RCW 23

Sienna Duininck had 19 points and six steals as Central Minnesota Christian cruised past Renville County West at Prinsburg.

CMCS, 6-3 in the Camden North, has won six in a row.

Natasha Erickson added 11 points for the Bluejays, who play Lac qui Parle Valley at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in Prinsburg.

Freshman forward Shelby Allex’s six points paced the Jaguars, who are 2-8 in Camden North play. RCW plays Ortonville at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Renville.

RCW (6-15) 13 10 — 23

CMCS (10-11) 35 28 — 63

ADVERTISEMENT

RCW - Scoring: Shelby Allex 6, Bailee McLagan 5, Avery Roxberg 4, Rachel Jakel 3, Breana Winzenburg 2, Laila Ridler 1 … 3-point shots: Allex 2 … Rebound leader: Roxberg 9 … Assist leader: Allex 2 … Steal leader: five players with 1 ... Block leader: Roxberg 2

CMCS - Scoring: Sienna Duininck 19, Natasha Erickson 11, CC Roiseland 7, Emmi Braem 6, Lauren Taatjes 6, Peighton Mulder 6, Carrie Mulder 4, Morgan Groen 4 … 3-point shots: Duininck 2, Roiseland 1, Groen 1 … Rebound leader: C. Mulder 6 … Assist leader: Braem 4 … Steal leader: Duininck 6 ... Block leader: three players with 1

MACCRAY 57, Dawson-Boyd 53 OT

Freshman guard Brielle Janssen had 22 points, 18 rebounds and six steals as MACCRAY edged Dawson-Boyd at Dawson.

Emma Thein had 12 points and 11 rebounds and Sydney Thein added 11 points for the Wolverines, who are 6-5 in the Camden North.

Dawson-Boyd plays Renville County West at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Dawson. MACCRAY plays Minnewaska at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Glenwood.

MACCRAY (13-8) 21 26 10 — 57

Dawson-Boyd (6-14) 22 25 6 — 53

MACCRAY - Scoring: Brielle Janssen 22, Emma Thein 12, Sydney Thein 12, Annie Bourne 8, Ella Kienitz 3 … 3-point shots: Kienitz 1, S. Thein 1, Janssen 1 … Rebound leaders: Janssen 18, E. Thein 11 … Assist leader: three players with 2 … Steal leader: Janssen 6 ... Block leader: Janssen 1

DAWSON-BOYD - Stats not available

ADVERTISEMENT

LQPV 60, KMS 37

Camryn Lee poured in 20 points and Taylor Shelstad added 16 to lead Lac qui Parle Valley to the victory over Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg at Kerkhoven.

LQPV, ranked 18th in the state in Class A, has a six-game winning streak and now has a 10-0 record in the Camden North. KMS fell to 8-3 in the Camden North.

Acelynn Hacker had 14 points, Madelynn Luft added 12 and Josie Gjerde scored 10 for the Fighting Saints.

KMS plays Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa at 7:15 p.m. Friday at Belgrade. LQPV plays Central Minnesota Christian at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Prinsburg.

LQPV (18-3) 36 24 — 60

KMS (16-5) 21 16 — 37

LQPV - Scoring: Rylee Lund 9, Isabel Gerdes 9, Taylor Shelstad 16, Ayanna Gipson 3, Camryn Lee 20, Zoey Dockler 3 … 3-point shots: Lund 3, Gerdes 3, Shelstad 4, Docker 1 … Rebound leader: Lee 8 … Assist leaders: Gerdes 6, Gipson 5 … Steal leaders: Gerdes 4, Gipson 3, Shelstad 3 ... Block leader: n/a

KMS - Scoring: Acelynn Hacker 14, Josie Gjerde 10, Mamie Luft 1, Madelynn Luft 12 … 3-point shots: Hacker 1, Gjerde 1, Mad. Luft 2… Rebound leaders: Julia Carlson 5, Mam. Luft 5… Assist leader: Gjerde 1 … Steal leaders: Hacker 2, Gjerde 2, Sophia Oerter 2 ... Block leader: n/a

YME 71, Lakeview 58

Yellow Medicine East picked up a win against Lakeview as four Sting players scored in the double figures at Cottonwood.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hannah Stark led the Sting with 18 points. Ruby Bones had 16, Bayli Sneller added 13 and Ella Cherveny notched 11.

YME plays Westbrook-Walnut Grove at 6 p.m. Thursday in Granite Falls.

YME (9-10) 32 39 — 71

Lakeview (3-17) 14 44 — 58

YME - Scoring: Hannah Stark 18, Ruby Bones 16, Bayli Sneller 13, Ella Cherveny 11, Gracie Kleven 9, Alana Almich 4 … 3-point shots: Stark 2, Sneller 2 … Rebound leader: Bones 12 … Assist leader: Cherveny 4 … Steal leader: Stark 7 ... Block leader: Bones 2

LAKEVIEW - Scoring: Megan Schwartz 16, Shelby Justesen 11, Korysa Herrick 9, Brynn Stensrud 7, Aubreigh Rausch 7, Carmen Varpness 4, Brook Gunlogson 3, Chloe Louwagie 1 … 3-point shots: Herrick 3, Stensrud 1, Rausch 1 … Rebound leader: n/a … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: n/a