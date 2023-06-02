99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Girls golf: Willmar Cardinals in 9th place at Section 8AAA tournament

Cardinals shoot a 376 after the first round Thursday in Park Rapids

Tom Elliott
PARK RAPIDS — The Willmar girls golf team sits in ninth place after the first day of the Section 8AAA tournament Thursday at Headwaters Golf Club.

The Cardinals shot 376. Alexandria is in first place with a 320, six strokes better than second-place Detroit Lakes.

Willmar ninth-grader Kennedy Mara shot an 86 to leave her in 11th place. Her round included a birdie on the par-5, 395-yard No. 4 hole as well as making par on hole Nos. 8, 9, 10, 11 and 17.

Willmar’s Fernanda Ossa Letelier shot a 94. The junior earned pars at holes Nos. 5, 9 and 12.

Currently in first place is Alexandria’s Hannah Boraas, who shot a 5-under-par 67.

The final round begins at 9:30 a.m. Friday at Headwaters Golf Club. The top team and the top five individuals not on the top team advance to the state Class AAA meet June 13-14 at Bunker Hills Golf Club in Coon Rapids.

Section 8AAA

Girls

Team scoring
(1) Alexandria 320 … (2) Detroit Lakes 326 … (3) Brainerd 345 … (4) Moorhead 352 … (5) Sartell 355 … (6) Becker 360 … (7) Bemidji 367 … (8) Buffalo 373 … (9) Willmar 376 … (10) Rocori 407 … (11) St. Cloud 410 … (12) Sauk Rapids 448

Individual
TOP FIVE — (1) Hannah Boraas, Alex, 67 … (2) Michayla Nordlund, Sar, 75 … (3) Izzy Olson, Brain, 77 … (4t) Laura Syltie, DL, 79 … (4t) Tatum Gatheridge, DL, 79
WILLMAR — (11) Kennedy Mara 86 … (33t) Fernanda Ossa Letelier 94 … (41t) Maycee Gustafson 97 … (45t) Avery Olson 99 

Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
Tom Elliott has been the sports editor at the West Central Tribune since September 2019.
Contact him at telliott@wctrib.com or leave a message at 320-235-1150.
