Girls hockey: Hutch sinks Litchfield/D-C with flurry of goals

LITCHFIELD — Thanks to three second-period goals, Hutchinson knocked Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato out in the semifinals of the Section 2A girls hockey tournament on Saturday.

The third-seeded Tigers beat the second-seeded Dragons 5-2 at the Litchfield Civic Arena.

Hutchinson faces top-seeded Mankato East at 7 p.m. Thursday at Lund Arena at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter. The Cougars beat fifth-seeded Waconia 4-0 on Saturday.

The Tigers struck first with first-period goals from Addison Longie and Audrey Hanson. Fifteen seconds before the first intermission, Litchfield/D-C got an unassisted goal from Brynn Lund.

At 2:20 of the second period, Krista Tormanen tied the game for the Dragons with a power-play goal.

That’s when Hutchinson pulled away with scores from Kohle Fitterer, Longie and Jolynn Hauan. Fitterer’s goal came on the power play.

Litchfield/D-C concludes the season with a 11-12-3 record.

Girls Hockey

Section 2A

Hutchinson 5, Litchfield/D-C 3

Hutchinson (12-14-1) 2 3 0 — 5

Litchfield/D-C (11-12-3) 1 1 1 — 3

FIRST PERIOD – (1) H: Addison Longie (unassisted), 12:00 … (2) H: Audrey Hanson (Erin White, Morga Briggman), 14:36 PP … (3) LDC: Brynn Lund (unassisted), 16:45.

SECOND PERIOD – (4) LDC: Krista Tormanen (Camryn Iverson), 2:20 PP … (5) H: Kohle Fitterer (Hanson, Morgan Wagner), 5:43 PP … (6) H: Longie (Elle Schweim, Wagner), 7:28 … (7) H: Jolynn Hauan (Ko. Fitterer), 9:23.

THIRD PERIOD – (8) LDC: Iverson (Stella Hillmann), 6:24 PP.

GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – Hutchinson: Kaiden Fitterer 36/39 … Litchfield/D-C: Kira Kuechle 18/23.