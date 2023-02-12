99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, March 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Girls hockey: Hutch sinks Litchfield/D-C with flurry of goals

Prep girls hockey report for Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Tigers score three 2nd-period goals to beat Dragons in Section 2A semis

WCT.s.hockey.girls.jpg
Girls Hockey
Joe Brown
By Joe Brown
February 12, 2023 05:05 PM

LITCHFIELD — Thanks to three second-period goals, Hutchinson knocked Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato out in the semifinals of the Section 2A girls hockey tournament on Saturday.

The third-seeded Tigers beat the second-seeded Dragons 5-2 at the Litchfield Civic Arena.

Hutchinson faces top-seeded Mankato East at 7 p.m. Thursday at Lund Arena at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter. The Cougars beat fifth-seeded Waconia 4-0 on Saturday.

The Tigers struck first with first-period goals from Addison Longie and Audrey Hanson. Fifteen seconds before the first intermission, Litchfield/D-C got an unassisted goal from Brynn Lund.

At 2:20 of the second period, Krista Tormanen tied the game for the Dragons with a power-play goal.

ADVERTISEMENT

That’s when Hutchinson pulled away with scores from Kohle Fitterer, Longie and Jolynn Hauan. Fitterer’s goal came on the power play.

Litchfield/D-C concludes the season with a 11-12-3 record.

More Girls Hockey:
Andover vs Gentry Academy_1180.jpg
Prep
Alexa Hanrahan's first career hat trick leads Gentry Academy to Class AA state title
The streaking Stars beat every team ranked above them on their path to a first girls state championship.
February 26, 2023 01:07 AM
 · 
By  Eli Swanson
Orono vs Warroad_1317.jpg
Prep
Put Warroad on repeat as Warriors win Class A championship once again
The Warriors earn a 3-1 victory over third-seeded Orono to bring the girls program its fourth state title
February 25, 2023 08:00 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
Andover vs Edina_0404.jpg
Prep
Gentry Academy needs OT to join Minnesota girls state title finalists
Defending state champion Warroad is headed back to the Class A state championship game
February 24, 2023 11:21 PM
 · 
By  Forum News Service
Centennial-SLP vs Minnetonka_1375.jpg
Prep
Minnetonka's late-game heroics, a hat trick propel Minnesota girls Class AA winners
The Cougars tied things up late in the third period but Avar scores for the Skippers with less than a minute remaining in regulation.
February 23, 2023 10:13 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
JW_0836.jpg
Prep
Double OT win, 15-goal game highlight Minnesota girls hockey tournament
Semifinals feature same teams as 2022 tournament
February 22, 2023 11:13 PM
 · 
By  Forum News Service
WCT.STOCK.ScheduleChange
Prep
Sports event changes for Feb. 21-24, 2023
Here are the sports event schedule changes as of 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. Send changes and/or updates to: sports@wctrib.com.
February 22, 2023 12:01 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
River Lakes vs. Fergus Falls 021623.005.jpg
Prep
Girls hockey: River Lakes Stars come up short against Fergus Falls
Otters win Section 6A championship to advance to Class A state tournament.
February 16, 2023 10:57 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
River Lakes vs. Willmar 021423.003.jpg
Prep
WCT Sports Show: River Lakes back in finals; wrestling sections get underway
In this week's installment of the WCT Sports Show, Tom Elliott, Joe Brown and Michael Lyne looks at the Section 6A girls hockey championship game between River Lakes and Fergus Falls. Plus, a peek at Section 8AAA, 5A and 3AA wrestling.
February 15, 2023 03:15 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
River Lakes vs. Willmar 021423.007.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: River Lakes vs. Willmar, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023
River Lakes defeats Willmar to advance to the Section 6A final against Fergus Falls.
February 14, 2023 11:46 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
River Lakes vs. Willmar 021423.001.jpg
Prep
Girls hockey: River Lakes Stars advance to Section 6A final
Sophia Hess scores both goals in River Lakes’ 2-1 win over Willmar Cardinals
February 14, 2023 10:51 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne

Girls Hockey

Section 2A

Hutchinson 5, Litchfield/D-C 3

Hutchinson (12-14-1)              2     3     0 — 5
Litchfield/D-C (11-12-3)           1     1     1 — 3

FIRST PERIOD –  (1) H: Addison Longie (unassisted), 12:00 … (2) H: Audrey Hanson (Erin White, Morga Briggman), 14:36 PP … (3) LDC: Brynn Lund (unassisted), 16:45.

SECOND PERIOD –  (4) LDC: Krista Tormanen (Camryn Iverson), 2:20 PP … (5) H: Kohle Fitterer (Hanson, Morgan Wagner), 5:43 PP … (6) H: Longie (Elle Schweim, Wagner), 7:28 … (7) H: Jolynn Hauan (Ko. Fitterer), 9:23.

THIRD PERIOD – (8) LDC: Iverson (Stella Hillmann), 6:24 PP.

GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – Hutchinson: Kaiden Fitterer 36/39 … Litchfield/D-C: Kira Kuechle 18/23.

What To Read Next
BOLD vs. Mayer Lutheran, 030623.005.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: BOLD ‘D’ does the trick
March 06, 2023 10:47 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Benson freshman Harold Habben, left, backs up Ortonville's Jaydon Hughes during a Section 6A-South play-in game on Monday, March 6, 2023 at Benson.
Prep
Boys basketball: Ortonville Trojans snap skid by beating Benson Braves
March 06, 2023 10:25 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
State Wrestling Finals 030423 012.jpg
Local
Area wrestlers wrestle strong at state tournament
March 06, 2023 05:05 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
State Wrestling Finals 030423 012.jpg
Local
Area wrestlers wrestle strong at state tournament
March 06, 2023 05:05 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
State Wrestling Finals 030423 0013.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: State Wrestling Tournament - Individuals - March 4, 2023
March 05, 2023 12:18 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Ridgewater Warriors logo
College
College baseball: Ridgewater opens with a doubleheader split against Mid Michigan
March 06, 2023 10:24 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
WCT.s.swimmingdiving.boys.jpg
Prep
Boys swim and dive: Montevideo relay team takes 13th at state
March 05, 2023 09:10 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott