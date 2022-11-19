99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, March 9

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Girls hockey: Litchfield/D-C Dragons pick up a win at North Shore

Iverson, Tormanen notch second-period goals in 3-1 win over the Storm

WCT.s.hockey.jpg
Hockey
Joe Brown
By Joe Brown
November 18, 2022 10:54 PM

SILVER BAY — A pair of second-period goals put the Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato girls hockey team into the win column on Friday night.

The Dragons moved to 2-0-0 with a 3-1 victory against North Shore.

At 5 minutes, 57 seconds in the second, Camryn Iverson broke a 1-1 tie with a short-handed goal for L/D-C. About two minutes later, the Dragons got an insurance goal from Krista Tormanen.

Recent hockey coverage:

The two teams traded goals in the first period. The Storm opened up with a tally from Ella Peterson at 15:04. Forty-one seconds later, L/D-C tied it up with an unassisted goal from Gabby Robertson.

Dragons goaltender Janelle Quast stopped 24 of 25 shots in the victory.

ADVERTISEMENT

L/D-C continues its northern swing with a game against Moose Lake Area at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Riverside Ice Arena in Moose Lake.

Litchfield/D-C 3, North Shore 1

Litchfield/D-C  (2-0-0)     1     2     0 — 3
North Shore (1-1-0)         1     0     0 — 1

FIRST PERIOD –  (1) NS: Ella Peterson (Kinsey Komarek), 15:04 … (2) LDC: Gabby Robertson (unassisted), 15:45.
SECOND PERIOD –  (3) LDC: Camryn Iverson (Abby Woelfel), 5:57 SH … (4) LDC: Krista Tormanen (Olivia Robertson), 7:49. 
THIRD PERIOD – No scoring.
GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – LDC: Janelle Quast 24/25 … NS: Harper Powell 19/22.

What To Read Next
NLS vs. Morris-CA, 030823.001.jpg
Prep
Boys basketball: NLS Wildcats knock off top seed
March 08, 2023 11:00 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
BBE vs Ortonville 030823 001.jpg
Prep
Boys basketball roundup: BBE Jaguars start slowly, then crank it up to roll past the Ortonville Trojans
March 08, 2023 10:57 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Dawson-Boyd senior Keegon Wicht, 0, goes for a layup attempt during a Section 3A-North semifinal game against MACCRAY on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at Montevideo.
Prep
Boys basketball: Dawson-Boyd Blackjacks yank the momentum back in 2nd half
March 08, 2023 10:53 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
022623.S.FF.Moorhead.Kraft
Prep
The Rink Live: State Hockey blog - March 9, 2023
March 09, 2023 10:12 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
Ridgewater Warriors logo
College
College baseball: Warriors drop two to Owens College
March 07, 2023 11:01 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
Willmar boys basketball v St. Cloud Tech 030723 001.jpg
Prep
Boys basketball: Willmar Cardinals see their season end at St. Cloud Tech
March 07, 2023 11:00 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
KMS sophomore Madelynn Luft, 30, puts up a shot in the post during the Section 6A-South championship game against Hancock on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at Minnewaska High School in Glenwood.
Prep
Girls basketball: Owls crank up the ‘D’ to slow down the KMS Fighting Saints
March 07, 2023 10:55 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown