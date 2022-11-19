Girls hockey: Litchfield/D-C Dragons pick up a win at North Shore
Iverson, Tormanen notch second-period goals in 3-1 win over the Storm
SILVER BAY — A pair of second-period goals put the Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato girls hockey team into the win column on Friday night.
The Dragons moved to 2-0-0 with a 3-1 victory against North Shore.
At 5 minutes, 57 seconds in the second, Camryn Iverson broke a 1-1 tie with a short-handed goal for L/D-C. About two minutes later, the Dragons got an insurance goal from Krista Tormanen.
The two teams traded goals in the first period. The Storm opened up with a tally from Ella Peterson at 15:04. Forty-one seconds later, L/D-C tied it up with an unassisted goal from Gabby Robertson.
Dragons goaltender Janelle Quast stopped 24 of 25 shots in the victory.
L/D-C continues its northern swing with a game against Moose Lake Area at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Riverside Ice Arena in Moose Lake.
Litchfield/D-C 3, North Shore 1
Litchfield/D-C (2-0-0) 1 2 0 — 3
North Shore (1-1-0) 1 0 0 — 1
FIRST PERIOD – (1) NS: Ella Peterson (Kinsey Komarek), 15:04 … (2) LDC: Gabby Robertson (unassisted), 15:45.
SECOND PERIOD – (3) LDC: Camryn Iverson (Abby Woelfel), 5:57 SH … (4) LDC: Krista Tormanen (Olivia Robertson), 7:49.
THIRD PERIOD – No scoring.
GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – LDC: Janelle Quast 24/25 … NS: Harper Powell 19/22.
