Girls hockey: Litchfield/D-C earns a tie with Marshall

LITCHFIELD — It was a goaltending duel between Kira Kuechle and Belle Deutz as Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato and Marshall went the distance, finishing in a 1-1 overtime tie on Monday at Litchfield Civic Arena.

Kuechle, a sophomore, made 34 saves on 35 shots for Litchfield/D-C. Deutz stopped 41 of 42 shots for Marshall.

Litchfield/D-C’s Grace Braaten opened up the scoring. She tallied her eighth goal of the season at 1:46 of the second period off an assist by Krista Tormanen.

Tormanen leads Litchfield/D-C with 10 assists. She has 19 points in 20 games this season.

Marshall’s Brooklyn Mauch knotted the game at 1-1 at 12:49 of the third period.

Litchfield/D-C plays Hutchinson at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Burich Arena.

Litchfield/D-C 1, Marshall 1 OT

Marshall (8-8-3) 0 0 1 0 — 1

Litchfield/D-C (9-8-3) 0 1 0 0 — 1

FIRST PERIOD – No scoring.

SECOND PERIOD – (1) L/D-C: Grace Braaten (Krista Tormanen), 1:46.

THIRD PERIOD – (2) M: Brooklyn Mauch (unassisted), 12:49.

OVERTIME – No scoring.

GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – Marshall: Belle Deutz 41/42 … Litchfield/D-C: Kira Kuechle 34/35