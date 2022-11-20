99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, March 9

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Girls hockey roundup: Albert Lea holds off River Lakes

Prep hockey report from west central Minnesota for Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. Two 2nd-period goals left Tigers over ranked Stars

WCT.s.hockey.girls.jpg
Girls Hockey
Joe Brown
By Joe Brown
November 20, 2022 04:40 PM

ALBERT LEA — The River Lakes girls hockey team couldn’t climb out of a two-goal deficit in its season opener Saturday.

Albert Lea scored a pair of goals in the second period to secure a 2-1 victory over the visiting Stars.

Following a scoreless first period, the Tigers’ Shelby Evans put a tally on the board 14 seconds into the second. Hanna Austinson added another Albert Lea goal at 13:15.

Sophia Hess scored River Lakes’ first goal of the season at 5:28 of the third. Brianna Wileman got an assist on the play.

In net, the Stars’ Kaydence Roeske stopped 57 of 59 shots.

ADVERTISEMENT

River Lakes is ranked ninth in the latest Class A state rankings by StateOfHockey.com.

The Stars have a pair of home games this week in Richmond, with Breckenridge/Wahpeton Monday and Sartell/Sauk Rapids Tuesday.

Albert Lea 2, River Lakes 1

River Lakes (0-1-0)        0     0     1 — 1
Albert Lea (3-0-0)           0     2     0 — 2
FIRST PERIOD –  No scoring.
SECOND PERIOD –  (1) AL: Shelby Evans (Elizabeth Willett, Aryah Hansen), 0:14 … (2) AL: Hanna Austinson (Sydney Kolker), 13:15.
THIRD PERIOD – (3) RL: Sophia Hess (Brianna Wileman), 5:28. 
GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – River Lakes: Kaydence Roeske 57/59 … Albert Lea: Rachel Doppelhammer 27/28.

Moose Lake 1, Litchfield/D-C 0 (OT)

Scoreless through regulation, Moose Lake finally poked in the game-winning goal for an overtime win over Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato at Moose Lake.

The Rebels’ Sandra Ribich notched the game-winning goal at the 1-minute, 3-second mark of overtime.

Dragons goalie Kira Kuechle made 17 saves in the loss. Moose Lake’s Mallory Hartl stopped 34 shots in the shutout.

Ranked 17th in Class A, Litchfield/D-C faces Sartell/Sauk Rapids on Tuesday, Nov. 29 in Sartell.

Litchfield/D-C (2-1-0)        0     0     0     0 — 0
Moose Lake (3-1-0)           0     0     0     1 — 1
FIRST PERIOD –  No scoring.
SECOND PERIOD –  No scoring.
THIRD PERIOD – No scoring.
OVERTIME – (1) ML: Sandra Ribich (Gracie Hartl, Megan Hattenberger), 1:03.
GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – Litchfield/D-C: Kira Kuechle 17/18 … Moose Lake: Mallory Hartl 34/34.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recent hockey coverage:

What To Read Next
NLS vs. Morris-CA, 030823.001.jpg
Prep
Boys basketball: NLS Wildcats knock off top seed
March 08, 2023 11:00 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
BBE vs Ortonville 030823 001.jpg
Prep
Boys basketball roundup: BBE Jaguars start slowly, then crank it up to roll past the Ortonville Trojans
March 08, 2023 10:57 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Dawson-Boyd senior Keegon Wicht, 0, goes for a layup attempt during a Section 3A-North semifinal game against MACCRAY on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at Montevideo.
Prep
Boys basketball: Dawson-Boyd Blackjacks yank the momentum back in 2nd half
March 08, 2023 10:53 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
022623.S.FF.Moorhead.Kraft
Prep
The Rink Live: State Hockey blog - March 9, 2023
March 09, 2023 10:12 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
Ridgewater Warriors logo
College
College baseball: Warriors drop two to Owens College
March 07, 2023 11:01 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
Willmar boys basketball v St. Cloud Tech 030723 001.jpg
Prep
Boys basketball: Willmar Cardinals see their season end at St. Cloud Tech
March 07, 2023 11:00 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
KMS sophomore Madelynn Luft, 30, puts up a shot in the post during the Section 6A-South championship game against Hancock on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at Minnewaska High School in Glenwood.
Prep
Girls basketball: Owls crank up the ‘D’ to slow down the KMS Fighting Saints
March 07, 2023 10:55 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown