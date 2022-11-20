Girls hockey roundup: Albert Lea holds off River Lakes

ALBERT LEA — The River Lakes girls hockey team couldn’t climb out of a two-goal deficit in its season opener Saturday.

Albert Lea scored a pair of goals in the second period to secure a 2-1 victory over the visiting Stars.

Following a scoreless first period, the Tigers’ Shelby Evans put a tally on the board 14 seconds into the second. Hanna Austinson added another Albert Lea goal at 13:15.

Sophia Hess scored River Lakes’ first goal of the season at 5:28 of the third. Brianna Wileman got an assist on the play.

In net, the Stars’ Kaydence Roeske stopped 57 of 59 shots.

River Lakes is ranked ninth in the latest Class A state rankings by StateOfHockey.com.

The Stars have a pair of home games this week in Richmond, with Breckenridge/Wahpeton Monday and Sartell/Sauk Rapids Tuesday.

Albert Lea 2, River Lakes 1

River Lakes (0-1-0) 0 0 1 — 1

Albert Lea (3-0-0) 0 2 0 — 2

FIRST PERIOD – No scoring.

SECOND PERIOD – (1) AL: Shelby Evans (Elizabeth Willett, Aryah Hansen), 0:14 … (2) AL: Hanna Austinson (Sydney Kolker), 13:15.

THIRD PERIOD – (3) RL: Sophia Hess (Brianna Wileman), 5:28.

GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – River Lakes: Kaydence Roeske 57/59 … Albert Lea: Rachel Doppelhammer 27/28.

Moose Lake 1, Litchfield/D-C 0 (OT)

Scoreless through regulation, Moose Lake finally poked in the game-winning goal for an overtime win over Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato at Moose Lake.

The Rebels’ Sandra Ribich notched the game-winning goal at the 1-minute, 3-second mark of overtime.

Dragons goalie Kira Kuechle made 17 saves in the loss. Moose Lake’s Mallory Hartl stopped 34 shots in the shutout.

Ranked 17th in Class A, Litchfield/D-C faces Sartell/Sauk Rapids on Tuesday, Nov. 29 in Sartell.

Litchfield/D-C (2-1-0) 0 0 0 0 — 0

Moose Lake (3-1-0) 0 0 0 1 — 1

FIRST PERIOD – No scoring.

SECOND PERIOD – No scoring.

THIRD PERIOD – No scoring.

OVERTIME – (1) ML: Sandra Ribich (Gracie Hartl, Megan Hattenberger), 1:03.

GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – Litchfield/D-C: Kira Kuechle 17/18 … Moose Lake: Mallory Hartl 34/34.

