Girls Hockey Roundup: Alexandria skates past Willmar Cardinals, 5-1

ALEXANDRIA — The Alexandria girls hockey team beat Willmar 5-1 on Thursday night.

Alexandria skated to a 5-0 lead, scoring two power-play goals, to beat Willmar in a Central Lakes Conference game at the Runestone Community Center in Alexandria..

Sophia Korynta, Kylie Lattimer, Tayler Treat, Ella Westlund and Emma Ramstorf all scored for Alex. Lattimer’s and Treat’s goals came on the power play.

Willmar broke through at 11:56 of the third period when Chloe Lownsbury scored on the power play, getting assists from Sophia Quinn and Makenna Larson.

“Five on five was pretty even,” Willmar head coach Eric Setrum said. “They got a couple power play goals and got ahead of us.”

Willmar next plays the St. Cloud Crush at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the St. Cloud Municipal Athletic Complex.

Alexandria 5, Willmar 1

Willmar (5-3) 0 0 1 — 1

Alexandria (5-2-1) 3 1 1 — 5

FIRST PERIOD – (1) A: Sophia Korynta (Alena Maras, Lauren Maras) 2:35 … (2) A: Kylie Lattimer (Julia Doherty) 13:18, PP … (3) A: Tayler Treat (Emma Ramstorf, Maras) 16:04, PP.

SECOND PERIOD – (4) A: Ella Westlund (Maras) 6:05.

THIRD PERIOD – (5) A: Ramstorf (Westlund) 1:52 … (6) W: Chloe Lownsbury (Sophia Quinn, Makenna Larson) 11:56 PP.

GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – Willmar: Halle Mortensen 23/28 … Alexandria: Hunter Sellnow 28/29

St. Cloud 3, River Lakes 1

The St. Cloud Crush scored two third-period goals to beat River Lakes in a Central Lakes Conference game at Richmond.

Sophia Hess scored the Stars’ lone goal at 7:35 in the first period, getting an assist from Aubree McDonagh. That evened it up at 1-1.

Jenna Amundson and Teagan Ruprecht then tallied goals in the third period for the Crush.

River Lakes has a game with Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato at 1 p.m. Saturday at the River Lakes Civic Center in Richmond.

St. Cloud (3-6) 1 0 2 — 3

River Lakes (3-3) 1 0 0 — 1

FIRST PERIOD – (1) (1) SC: Ella Gebhardt (Jaci Heitkamp) 7:01 … (2) RL: Sophia Hess (Aubree McDonagh) 7:35.

SECOND PERIOD – No scoring.

THIRD PERIOD – (3) SC: Jenna Amundson (Maggie O’Hara) 2:52 … (4) SC: Teagan Ruprecht (Tatum O’Neal, Jaci Heitkamp) 12:28, PP.

GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – St. Cloud: Abby Stevens 30/31 … River Lakes: Kaydence Roeske 51/54.

Litchfield/D-C 4,Waconia 0

Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato improved its record to 4-4 with the shutout over Waconia at the Litchfield Civic Arena.

Waconia fell to 2-5.