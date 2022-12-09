6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, March 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Girls Hockey Roundup: Alexandria skates past Willmar Cardinals, 5-1

Willmar's lone goal was on the power play and came from Chloe Lownsbury. Also, the St. Cloud Crush beat the River Lakes Stars

WCT.s.hockey.jpg
Hockey
Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
December 08, 2022 11:19 PM

ALEXANDRIA — The Alexandria girls hockey team beat Willmar 5-1 on Thursday night.

Alexandria skated to a 5-0 lead, scoring two power-play goals, to beat Willmar in a Central Lakes Conference game at the Runestone Community Center in Alexandria..

Sophia Korynta, Kylie Lattimer, Tayler Treat, Ella Westlund and Emma Ramstorf all scored for Alex. Lattimer’s and Treat’s goals came on the power play.

Willmar broke through at 11:56 of the third period when Chloe Lownsbury scored on the power play, getting assists from Sophia Quinn and Makenna Larson.

“Five on five was pretty even,” Willmar head coach Eric Setrum said. “They got a couple power play goals and got ahead of us.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Willmar next plays the St. Cloud Crush at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the St. Cloud Municipal Athletic Complex.

Alexandria 5, Willmar 1

Willmar (5-3)                    0     0     1 — 1
Alexandria (5-2-1)           3     1     1 — 5

FIRST PERIOD –  (1) A: Sophia Korynta (Alena Maras, Lauren Maras) 2:35 … (2) A: Kylie Lattimer (Julia Doherty) 13:18, PP … (3) A: Tayler Treat (Emma Ramstorf, Maras) 16:04, PP.
SECOND PERIOD –  (4) A: Ella Westlund (Maras) 6:05.
THIRD PERIOD – (5) A: Ramstorf (Westlund) 1:52 … (6) W: Chloe Lownsbury (Sophia Quinn, Makenna Larson) 11:56 PP.
GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – Willmar: Halle Mortensen 23/28 … Alexandria: Hunter Sellnow 28/29

Recent hockey coverage:

St. Cloud 3, River Lakes 1

The St. Cloud Crush scored two third-period goals to beat River Lakes in a Central Lakes Conference game at Richmond.

Sophia Hess scored the Stars’ lone goal at 7:35 in the first period, getting an assist from Aubree McDonagh. That evened it up at 1-1.

Jenna Amundson and Teagan Ruprecht then tallied goals in the third period for the Crush.

River Lakes has a game with Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato at 1 p.m. Saturday at the River Lakes Civic Center in Richmond.

ADVERTISEMENT

St. Cloud (3-6)               1     0     2 — 3
River Lakes (3-3)           1     0     0 — 1

FIRST PERIOD –  (1) (1) SC: Ella Gebhardt (Jaci Heitkamp) 7:01 … (2) RL: Sophia Hess (Aubree McDonagh) 7:35. 
SECOND PERIOD –  No scoring.
THIRD PERIOD – (3) SC: Jenna Amundson (Maggie O’Hara) 2:52 … (4) SC: Teagan Ruprecht (Tatum O’Neal, Jaci Heitkamp) 12:28, PP.
GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – St. Cloud: Abby Stevens 30/31 … River Lakes: Kaydence Roeske 51/54.

Litchfield/D-C 4,Waconia 0

Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato improved its record to 4-4 with the shutout over Waconia at the Litchfield Civic Arena.

Waconia fell to 2-5.

What To Read Next
Mahtomedi title winning goal in double OT
Prep
Mahtomedi wins Class A state title, ends Warroad's unbeaten season
March 11, 2023 05:12 PM
 · 
By  Eli Swanson
NLS vs. Luverne, 031023.010.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: Seeds unveiled for NLS Wildcats, BOLD Warriors, BBE Jaguars
March 11, 2023 12:45 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
BBE vs Barnum 031023 008.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: BBE Jaguars Section 5A girls basketball championship March 10, 2023
March 11, 2023 07:47 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
NLS vs. Luverne, 031023.010.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: Seeds unveiled for NLS Wildcats, BOLD Warriors, BBE Jaguars
March 11, 2023 12:45 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Minnetonka vs Andover_1581.jpg
Prep
The Rink Live: State Hockey blog - March 11, 2023
March 11, 2023 06:53 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
NLS vs. Luverne, 031023.008.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: NLS vs. Luverne, Friday, March 10, 2023
March 10, 2023 11:35 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
The BOLD girls basketball team celebrates with the Section 2A championship plaque after beating Sleepy Eye 54-31 on Friday, March 10, 2023 at the Taylor Center in Mankato.
Prep
Girls basketball: BOLD Warriors barrel over Sleepy Eye for 2A title
March 10, 2023 11:12 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown