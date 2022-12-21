Girls hockey Roundup: Willmar Cardinals and Marshall Tigers skate to a 2-2 tie

WILLMAR — Down 2-0 in the first period to Marshall, the Willmar girls hockey team was able to square things up in the third.

The Cardinals and Tigers played to a 2-2 overtime tie Tuesday at the Willmar Civic Center Arena.

Lily Verkinderen put Marshall on the board with an unassisted goal at the 5-minute, 2-second mark of the first. Regan Loft tacked on another score late in the first to make it a 2-0 Tigers lead.

With 1:21 left in the first, Willmar got its first goal courtesy of Makenna Larson, with an assist from Samantha Poe.

After a scoreless second, the Cardinals tied the game at 6:21 of the third. Gretchen Volk got the goal, with assists from Larson and Lauren Eilers.

Willmar out-shot Marshall 35-16. Belle Deutz made 33 saves for the Tigers, and Halle Mortensen stopped 14 shots.

Ranked 18th in Class A, the Cardinals are scheduled to play the St. Cloud Crush Thursday at the Municipal Athletic Complex in St. Cloud.

Willmar 2, Marshall 2, OT

Marshall (2-6-1) 1 0 1 0 — 2

Willmar (5-4-1) 2 0 0 0 — 2

FIRST PERIOD – (1) M: Lily Verkinderen (unassisted), 5:02 … (2) M: Regan Loft (Olivia Degroot), 13:47 … (3) W: Makenna Larson (Samantha Poe), 15:39.

SECOND PERIOD – No scoring.

THIRD PERIOD – (4) W: Gretchen Volk (Larson, Lauren Eilers), 6:21.

OVERTIME – No scoring

GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – Marshall: Belle Deutz 33/35 … Willmar: Halle Mortensen 14/16

Detroit Lakes 3, Morris/Benson 2

Despite being out-shot 47-35, Detroit Lakes secured its second win of the year, beating Morris/Benson Area at Detroit Lakes.

The Storm got goals from Charli Erdahl and Karlie Bruns.

Morris/Benson (4-7-0) 0 1 1 — 2

Detroit Lakes (2-9-0) 2 0 1 — 3

FIRST PERIOD – (1) DL: Kaydence Thorsteinson (Brynn Erickson, Hannah Larson), 4:18 … (2) DL: H. Larson (Ella Larson, Thorsteinson), 12:14.

SECOND PERIOD – (3) MBA: Charli Erdahl (unassisted), 0:53.

THIRD PERIOD – (4) DL: Haley Stattelman (unassisted), 15:09 … (5) MBA: Karlie Bruns (Kortney Sanasack), 16:16.

GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – Morris/Benson: Ava Breuer 32/35 … Detroit Lakes: Talyn Anderson 45/47.

Litchfield/D-C 5, Princeton 0

Five players netted goals for Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato in a win over Princeton at the Litchfield Civic Arena.

Grace Braaten, Olivia Robertson, Camryn Iverson, Stella Hillmann and Amelia Benson all scored in the Dragons’ victory.

Princeton (1-7-0) 0 0 0 — 0

Litchfield/D-C (6-5-0) 0 3 2 — 5

FIRST PERIOD – No scoring.

SECOND PERIOD – (1) LDC: Grace Braaten (Krista Tormanen), 3:20 … (2) LDC: Olivia Robertson (unassisted), 7:11 … (3) LDC: Camryn Iverson (Tormanen, Gabby Robertson), 11:27.

THIRD PERIOD – (4) LDC: Stella Hillmann (Abby Woelfel, Ellery Cziok), 2:45 … (5) LDC: Amelia Benson (Lydia Schultz, O. Robertson), 12:18 PP.

GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – Princeton: Shelby Ulm 61/66 … Litchfield/D-C: Janelle Quast 3/3.

River Lakes 2, Delano/Rock. 2

River Lakes and Delano/Rockford played to a tie at River Lakes Civic Arena in Richmond.

Both teams are ranked in Class A. The Tigers are 12th while the Stars sit in 16th.

River Lakes is set to play Alexandria Thursday back in Richmond.