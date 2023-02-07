Girls Hockey Roundup: River Lakes stonewalls Willmar

WILLMAR — The Willmar offense peppered River Lakes with shots. But Kaydence Roeske and the Stars’ defense were able to withstand every single puck launched their way.

Roeske made 41 saves to lead River Lakes to a 1-0 victory in a Central Lakes Conference girls hockey game Monday at the Willmar Civic Center Arena.

The Stars evened the regular-season series with the Cardinals. Willmar won the first matchup 3-1 on Jan. 10 in Paynesville.

The River Lakes girls hockey team celebrates after a goal during the first period of a Central Lakes Conference game against Willmar on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023 at the Willmar Civic Center Arena. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

“It feels really good, especially going into playoffs now on a high note,” said Roeske, the Stars’ sophomore goaltender. “They’re always really good competition. We’ve been competitive with them throughout youth hockey, so it feels good to beat them after losing to them earlier this season.”

Willmar ran into penalty trouble in the first period with three infractions. One resulted in the game’s lone goal.

After Avery Quinn was called for cross checking, River Lakes responded 14 seconds later as Aubree McDonagh buried the power-play goal. Sophia Hess got the assist.

“One of our gameplans was just to get the puck deep and put pressure on their defensemen,” said River Lakes head coach Andrew Marod. “They have a couple of really strong lines and have a couple solid D pairings.

Willmar sophomore Erin Eilers deflects the puck for a save during the first period of a Central Lakes Conference game against River Lakes on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023 at the Willmar Civic Center Arena. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

“Getting that chance on the power play was huge for us early.”

From there, both teams’ defenses went on lockdown. The power-play opportunities dried up as the two teams combined to go 0-for-6 with the man advantage the rest of the way.

While Willmar out-shot River Lakes 41-27, the Stars’ defense clogged the middle and limited quality opportunities toward Roeske. The defense blocked 10 shots, according to Marod.

“It’s always helpful and it helps give me more energy,” Roeske said of the team’s shot-blocking prowess. “It helps a lot.”

Willmar outshot River Lakes 30-12 over the final two periods. But Roeske wasn’t letting anything through.

“We did a good job, especially in the second and third periods looking for other opportunities and not just driving into all those dark jerseys,” said Cardinals head coach Eric Setrum. “(Roeske) just stopped ‘em all tonight, that’s all.”

River Lakes sophomore Sophia Hess skates with the puck in the defensive zone during the first period of a Central Lakes Conference game against Willmar on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023 at the Willmar Civic Center Arena. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Erin Eilers made 26 saves in the Cardinals’ loss.

River Lakes wraps up the regular season at 8-16-1. Willmar is 13-11-1 heading into the postseason.

Both teams will turn their attention to the Section 6A tournament starting Thursday. Willmar is the No. 2 seed and takes on No. 7 Prairie Centre at 7 p.m. back at the Willmar Civic Center.

River Lakes is the No. 3 seed and hosts No. 6 Morris/Benson Area at 7 p.m. at Koronis Civic Arena in Paynesville.

“We wanted to treat this as a postseason game,” Marod said. “We knew we needed this one going into the playoffs. Now we need to start to prepare for Morris/Benson.”

Willmar sophomore Avery Quinn, right, pushes River Lakes' Dalayne Hatlestad into the boards during the first period of a Central Lakes Conference game on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023 at the Willmar Civic Center Arena. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

River Lakes 1, Willmar 0

River Lakes (8-16-1) 1 0 0 — 1

Willmar (13-11-1) 0 0 0 — 0

FIRST PERIOD – (1) RL: Aubree McDonagh (Sophia Hess), 8:36 PP.

SECOND PERIOD – No scoring.

THIRD PERIOD – No scoring.

GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – River Lakes: Kaydence Roeske 41/41 … Willmar: Erin Eilers 26/27.

Northern Lakes 13, MBA 2

Northern Lakes dominated Morris/Benson in both teams’ season finale at Breezy Point Sports Center.

Rose Aldridge led the way for Northern Lakes, recording a hat trick and two assists.

The Storm’s Kortney Sanasack was the only skater for MBA to record a point, tallying a pair of goals.

Sixth-seeded MBA plays No. 3 River Lakes in the quarterfinal round of the Section 6A tournament at 7 p.m. Thursday at Koronis Civic Arena in Paynesville.

MBA (8-13-1) 1 1 0 — 2

Northern Lakes (9-15-0) 6 5 2 — 13

FIRST PERIOD – (1) NL: Klana Landt (Corah Meschke), 1:01 … (2) NL: Jasmyn German (Lilly Logelin, Meschke), 1:51 … (3) NL: Emma Mueller (Landt, Kambria Thompson), 5:46 … (4) NL: Rose Aldridge (Ava Merta), 8:38 … (5) MBA: Kortney Sanasack (unassisted), 8:52 … (6) NL: Aldridge (Mueller, Meschke), 11:52 … (7) NL: Isabella Lee (Aldridge, Emily Traut), 15:27 SH.

SECOND PERIOD – (8) NL: Lee (Aldridge), 3:58 … (9) Meschke (Landt, Jenna Stoerzinger), 4:32 … (10) NL: Geselle McLaughlin (Regan Olson, Brooklyn Diederich), 6:12 … (11) MBA: Sanasack (unassisted), 6:46 … (12) NL: Jerret Tietz (unassisted), 11:57 PP … (13) Aldridge (Lee, Merta), 16:07.

THIRD PERIOD – (14) NL: German (Stoerzinger), 3:04 … (15) NL: Natalie Stueven (Tietz), 9:41.

GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – MBA: Ava Breuer 20/33 … Northern Lakes: Sarah Marhoney 11/13

