Girls hockey roundup: Willmar girls defeat Marshall, 3-0

MARSHALL — The Willmar girls hockey team is now 7-2-0 in 2022 after securing a non-conference victory against Marshall at Red Baron Arena in Marshall.

Since New Year’s, the Cardinals have outscored teams 39-10.

After a scoreless first period, Makenna Larson and Sophia Quinn eached notched second-period goals for Willmar. With 2:33 left in the third, Avery Olson added a power-play goal.

Halle Mortenson walled off the net for the Cardinals, making 15 saves for her second shutout of the season.

Willmar is back at the Willmar Civic Center at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday against Central Lakes Conference rival Alexandria.

Willmar (11-10-0) 0 2 1 — 3

Marshall (12-9-1) 0 0 0 — 0

FIRST PERIOD – No goals. SECOND PERIOD – (1) W: Makenna Larson (Jayda Richter), 3:28 … (2) W: Sophia Quinn (Lauren Eilers), 14:38.

THIRD PERIOD – (3) W: Avery Olson (Kessa Mara, Nina Dawson), 14:27 PP.

GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – Willmar: Halle Mortensen 15/15 … Marshall: Belle Deutz 31/34.

River Lakes 14, Detroit Lakes 0

Kianna Roeske, Aubree McDonagh and Sophia Hess each had multi-goal games for River Lakes at Kent Freeman Arena in Detroit Lakes.

Roeske, a Minnesota State-Mankato recruit, finished with four goals and three assists. McDonagh and Hess both had two goals and three assists for the Stars.

Jordyn Bebus’ passing resulted in five assists. Abby Storms added a goal and three assists in the victory. In net, Kaydence Roeske made 18 saves for her fifth shutout of the season.

Ranked 19th in Class A, River Lakes will host the St. Cloud Icebreakers at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday at the River Lakes Civic Arena in Richmond.

River Lakes (13-9-0) 6 5 3 — 14

Detroit Lakes (3-14-0) 0 0 0 — 0

FIRST PERIOD – (1) RL: Kianna Roeske (Sophia Hess, Paige Blattner), 3:26 … (2) RL: Hess (Abby Storms), 8:23 … (3) RL: Blattner (Ki. Roeske, Ayla McLellan), 10:38 … (4) RL: Aubree McDonagh (Storms, McLellan), 10:59 … (5) RL: KI. Roeske (Hess, McDonagh), 10:59 … (6) RL: Dalayne Hatlestad (Makayla Schrieber), 15:29

SECOND PERIOD – (7) RL: Hess (Jordyn Bebus, Ki. Roeske), 0:12 … (8) RL: Ki. Roeske (Bebus, Hatlestad), 0:40 … (9) RL: McDonagh (McLellan), 5:13 … (10) RL: Ki. Roeske (Bebus), 12:29 … (11) RL: Emma Stanley (McDonagh, Hess), 12:42

THIRD PERIOD – (12) RL: Storms (McDonagh), 6:55 PP … (13) RL: Eva Schueler (Makayla Schrieber, McDonagh), 10:15 … (14) RL: Brielle Cremers (Schueler, McDonagh), 11:20.

GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – River Lakes: Kaydence Roeska 18/18 … Detroit Lakes: Emma Wahl 36/50.

Delano/Rockford 3,Litchfield/D-C 1

Kali Schmidt scored a pair of goals for Delano/Rockford to lift the Tigers to a Wright County Conference win against Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato at Delano.

The Tigers are ranked 17th in Class A.

Grace Braaten scored the lone goal for the Dragons with a power-play tally in the second period.

Litchfield/D-C will host Hutchinson at 7 p.m Tuesday at the Litchfield Civic Arena.

Litchfield/D-C (9-10-1) 0 1 0 — 1

Delano/Rockford (10-8-1) 2 1 0 — 3

FIRST PERIOD – (1) DR: Kali Schmidt (Kaelyn Wittwer, Kayleigh Olson, 4:12 … (2) DR: Mckenzie Perry (Meg Mauch, Ashley Johnson), 11:00 SH.

SECOND PERIOD – (3) LDC: Grace Braaten (Adrianna Iverson), 4:56 PP … (4) DR: Schmidt (Ava Reierson), 15:17.

THIRD PERIOD – No goals.

GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – Litchfield/D-C: Janelle Quast 34/37 … Delano/Rockford: Kayla Simonson 28/29.

Fairmont 6, MBA Storm 5 (OT)

Fairmont left the Benson Civic Center with an overtime win over Morris/Benson Area on Saturday.

The Storm will host Northern Lakes at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Lee Community Center in Morris.