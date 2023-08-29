6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Girls soccer: Willmar ready for a new chapter

New head coach Madeline Wertish aims for a fresh start for the Cardinals, who were 3-13-1 last season

Willmar vs. Monticello, 082623.001.jpg
Willmar head coach Madeline Wertish shows signs of encouragement in the Cardinals' season-opener against Monticello on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at Willmar.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Today at 3:01 PM

WILLMAR — With a fresh start and excitement looming under mre head coach Madeline Wertish, the Willmar girls soccer team is ready for a new chapter that hopefully comes along with more wins.

"They're ready to win, and in turn, have fun," Wertish said. "I think they've been lacking that a little bit in the past and so that's what we've really been focusing on — fun in my mind comes from playing well and executing the plan."

Wertish, who joins a Cardinals program that had a 3-13-1 overall record a season ago and is 0-1 in 2023, was previously the head coach of the Faribault girls soccer team for seven years (2015-21).

She played high school soccer at Shattuck-St. Mary's and played one collegiate soccer season at St. Mary's University in San Antonio, Texas, before a bad experience led her to transfer to the University of Portland. She did not play collegiate soccer there but remained in the sport through intramural until she graduated in 2013.

"I really just wanted to grow my love for the game again," Wertish said. "I started playing when I was four-years-old. My best friend's dad and family are from England."

Willmar vs. Monticello, 082623.009.jpg
Willmar sophomore goalkeeper Kianna Eichhorst picks up a loose ball in the Cardinals' season-opener against Monticello on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at Willmar.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Wertish was a teacher in Uganda for a year and a half (2013-14) following her graduation from college. It was there she found a spark for coaching.

She created two soccer teams with the two schools she worked at, which allowed the boys she worked with to play against neighboring villages.

Once she arrived back to Faribault, her hometown, a teaching position opened up and the girls soccer program was in search of a new head coach.

"Coaching hadn't really crossed my mind," Wertish said. "When I started coaching in Uganda, I was like, 'This is really fun.' I felt through my experience as a player, I knew the game really well."

After seven seasons at the helm of the Falcons program and a year off from coaching in 2022, Wertish was ready for change and wanted to move away from Faribault.

Willmar vs. Monticello, 082623.007.jpg
Willmar sophomore defender/midfielder Ella Kubesh throws the ball into play in the Cardinals' season-opener against Monticello on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at Willmar.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Her husband, Taylor Wertish, is a also a teacher and he grew up in Olivia. That put Willmar, and the west central area, on the map.

Madeline went on to accept an ESL teaching position in the Willmar School District and Taylor accepted a fourth-grade teaching job at the Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City Elementary School.

As the Cardinals had a search for a new head coach, Wertish was not sure if she was going to take on coaching because of all the change that was happening. But, she realized that it would be a great opportunity.

"This has been a really great fresh start for myself and the girls I think as well," Wertish said. "They have come to practice with a very positive, full force forward energy, which has been really fun the last two weeks."

There is a large group of 10 seniors who are hungry to help guide the Cardinals to a successful 2023 season.
Three of Willmar's four captains are seniors. That is Kailly Benitez, Fernanda Ossa Letelier and Avery Quinn. Sophomore Telilie Lange is also a captain.

Willmar vs. Monticello, 082623.003.jpg
Willmar sophomore defender Lily Jorgenson makes a pass in the Cardinals' season-opener against Monticello on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at Willmar.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
"We want to win more games," Quinn said. "We're excited for the season and for competitive games."

Benitez added, "We're looking forward to leaving it all out on the field every game."

Virtually the entire roster from the 2022 season is back. And, as of this week, the Cardinals have increased their practice time by returning to the pitch at night to play under the lights following their normal afternoon practices. It was a player-led decision.

"The team is really close and everyone wants to get better," Quinn said. "Not a lot of groups want to do a double and come back three hours later and play. But everyone's like, 'Let's come back. Let's scrimmage. Let's get more touches on the ball.' It's just a hardworking group and it's fun."

Wertish was all for the extra commitments made by her players.

"I love to bring joy to the girls through soccer and the love of soccer," "Wertish said. "How can you say no to the girls wanting to put in extra time and play?"

Willmar vs. Monticello, 082623.002.jpg
Willmar senior midfielder Fernanda Ossa Letelier smiles and high fives her teammates as her name is called in the starting lineup in the Cardinals' season-opener against Monticello on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at Willmar.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

2023 schedule

- August 26 vs. Monticello, noon
- August 29 vs. Alexandria, 7 p.m.
- August 31 at Brainerd, 7 p.m.
- September 5 at St. Cloud Tech, 7 p.m.
- September 7 vs. Fergus Falls, 7 p.m.
- September 12 at Sartell, 5 p.m.
- September 14 vs. Sauk Rapids, 7 p.m.
- September 16 at Little Falls, 1:30 p.m.
- September 21 at Rocori, 7 p.m.
- September 23 vs. Becker, 1 p.m.
- September 25 at Alexandria, 7 p.m.
- September 26 vs. Watertown-Mayer, 7 p.m.
- September 28 vs. St. Cloud Tech, 7 p.m.
- October 2 at Hutchinson, 6 p.m.
- October 3 vs. Big Lake, 5 p.m.
- October 5 at St. Cloud Apollo, 7 p.m.

