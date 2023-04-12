99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Girls softball previews 2023

Willmar High School freshman shortstop Hannah Magnuson tags out a Fergus Falls runner at second base while playing host to the Otters in Willmar on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.
Prep
Softball preview 2023: More experienced Willmar Cardinals are ready to take a step up
Willmar returns six starters and its head coach, Christian Brown, for a second season
April 12, 2023 07:24 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
041322.S.WCT.NLS softball Sydney Feist RaeAnn Holmquist.JPG
Prep
Softball preview 2023: NLS Wildcats aim for big improvements this spring
With an experienced lineup, Wildcats aim for a better finish in the Wright County Conference
April 12, 2023 07:15 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
041322.S.WCT.ACGC softball Kendall Miller.JPG
Prep
Softball preview 2023: ACGC Falcons return plenty of experience
Falcons have nine starters back intent on improving upon last season’s 2-17 record
April 12, 2023 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
052522.S.WCT.BBE soft Faith Radermacher.JPG
Prep
Softball preview 2023: New coach, more experience for BBE Jaguars
Jaguars have eight returning starters and will be led by Logan Funk, who takes over the program
April 12, 2023 05:21 PM
Tribune's softball roundup
Prep
Softball preview 2023: New coach, four starters back for Benson Braves
Benson is led by Mackenzie Dokkebakken, who replaces Barb Schwarz
April 12, 2023 05:34 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
050422.S.WCT.RCW_BOLD SB Breana Winzenburg.JPG
Prep
Softball preview 2023: New coaching staff for RCW/BOLD
Jessica Aaseth leads a program with a lot of returning players
April 12, 2023 05:43 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
052022.S.WCT.DB SB Allison Estling.JPG
Prep
Softball preview 2023: Virtually everyone’s back for Dawson-Boyd Blackjacks
Dawson-Boyd has basically the same lineup as it did in 2022
April 12, 2023 05:53 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Ayanna Gipson of Lac Qui Parle Valley swings at an incoming pitch while taking on KMS in Murdock on Thursday, April 28, 2022.
Prep
Softball preview 2023: LQPV Eagles plans to see more good things happening this spring
Eagles, led by Taylor Shelstad, Rylee Lund and Ayanna Gipson, hope to build on a 23-4 record in ‘22
April 12, 2023 06:59 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
060921.S.WCT.Litchfield SB Grace Braaten.jpg
Prep
Softball preview 2023: Litchfield Dragons have a new look at the top
Kristen Gotfredson takes over the Dragons after a 12-14 season last year
April 12, 2023 06:24 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
050722.S.WCT.MACCRAy SB Addisyn Pederson.JPG
Prep
Softball preview 2023: MACCRAY Wolverines have plenty of youth to build with
Wolverines return six softball starters from last season’s 6-12 team
April 12, 2023 07:02 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
052522.S.WCT.Minnewaska soft Leslie Murken .jpg
Prep
Softball preview 2023: Minnewaska Lakers hope to build on their summer experience
Minnewaska establishes an off-season softball program that leads it to believe it’ll improve upon last year’s 3-12 season
April 12, 2023 07:06 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Tribune's softball roundup
Prep
Softball preview 2023: Fresh start in store for Montevideo Thunder Hawks
Montevideo returns just three starters: Tenley Epema, Taya Weber and Lily Eisenlohr
April 12, 2023 07:10 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Arianna Messer of Paynesville slides into home plate while hosting ACGC at home Monday, May 9, 2022.
Prep
Softball preview 2023: Core four returners should lead Paynesville Bulldogs
Sophomores Kylie Pauls, Kaydence Roeske, Madison McNab and Arianna Messer are key to Paynesville’s success
April 12, 2023 07:20 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
050722.S.WCT.YME SB Aria Peters.JPG
Prep
Softball preview 2023: YME Sting bank on its seniors for a successful season
Aria Peters and Hannah Stark lead the way as Sting intend to improve upon last year’s 10-13 record
April 12, 2023 07:31 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
