Girls softball previews 2023
Willmar returns six starters and its head coach, Christian Brown, for a second season
With an experienced lineup, Wildcats aim for a better finish in the Wright County Conference
Falcons have nine starters back intent on improving upon last season’s 2-17 record
Jaguars have eight returning starters and will be led by Logan Funk, who takes over the program
Benson is led by Mackenzie Dokkebakken, who replaces Barb Schwarz
Jessica Aaseth leads a program with a lot of returning players
Dawson-Boyd has basically the same lineup as it did in 2022
Eagles, led by Taylor Shelstad, Rylee Lund and Ayanna Gipson, hope to build on a 23-4 record in ‘22
Kristen Gotfredson takes over the Dragons after a 12-14 season last year
Wolverines return six softball starters from last season’s 6-12 team
Minnewaska establishes an off-season softball program that leads it to believe it’ll improve upon last year’s 3-12 season
Montevideo returns just three starters: Tenley Epema, Taya Weber and Lily Eisenlohr
Sophomores Kylie Pauls, Kaydence Roeske, Madison McNab and Arianna Messer are key to Paynesville’s success
Aria Peters and Hannah Stark lead the way as Sting intend to improve upon last year’s 10-13 record