99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, March 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Girls swimming and diving: Litchfield bests rival Dassel-Cokato

Dragons take Wright County Conference dual meet, 56-45

WCT.s.swimmingdiving.girls.jpg
Girls Swiming and Diving
Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
September 15, 2022 at 10:58 PM

LITCHFIELD — In a dual featuring bordering school districts, the Litchfield girls swimming and diving team pulled out the Wright County Conference victory over Dassel-Cokato on Thursday.

“Tonight was a great showing for both teams,” Litchfield head coach Ted Hroma said. “DC brought their best against us tonight.

“If you could feel the energy in the air and the deafening sound in the pool, you just might begin to understand the feeling in that pool tonight. …. (There were) so many time drops on both sides. It was a dogfight in so many ways. Our girls pulled out a great win and really came together as a team.”

Litchfield’s next meet is 6 p.m. Thursday at Hutchinson.

Litchfield 56, DC 45

200 MEDLEY RELAY – (1) Litchfield (Adeline Lundin, Emily Petersen, Alex Carlson, Ellie Brown) 1:58.89 … (2) Dassel-Cokato 2:00.92.
200 FREESTYLE – (1) Adailia Bruning, L, 2:09.27
200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – (1) Lauren Mattila, DC, 2:34.24 … (2) Lia Caron, L, 2:40.77 … (3) Grace Schmidt, L, 2:47.30
50 FREESTYLE – (1) E. Brown, L, 26.57
DIVING – (1) Ava Pettit, DC, 145.05
100 BUTTERFLY – (1) Kaisa Salmen, DC, 1:06.61 … (2) Carlson, L, 1:10.41
100 FREESTYLE – (1) Bruning, L, 58.49 … (3) Caron, L, 1:04.39
500 FREESTYLE – (1) Grace Hanson, DC, 6:48.65 (2) Ellery Cziok, L, 6:50.67
200 FREESTYLE RELAY – (1) Litchfield (Lundin, Carlson, Bruning, Brown) 1:46.60 … (3) Litchfield (Grace Schmidt, Petersen, Jamiah Taylor, Cziok) 2:01.96
100 BACKSTROKE – (1) Lundin, L, 1:05.61 … (2) Schmidt, L, 1:17.21
100 BREASTSTROKE – (1) Petersen, L, 1:16.20 … (3) Miller, L, 1:25.33
400 FREESTYLE RELAY – (1) Litchfield (Caron, Bruning, Lundin, Brown) 3:58.43 … (3) Litchfield (Cziok, Caroline Grabow, Kendalyn Miller, Taylor) 4:44.56

ADVERTISEMENT

More girls swimming and diving coverage:

What To Read Next
032523.S.FF.AA.DGF.Leach.jpg
Prep
Boys basketball state pairings and results 2023
March 25, 2023 11:57 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
high school boys play basketball
Prep
WCT Sports Live: Boys State Basketball — March 25, 2023
March 25, 2023 10:13 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
high school boys play basketball
Prep
Prep boys basketball: Russell-Tyler-Ruthton knocks off Cherry in state semifinal
March 24, 2023 03:48 PM
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Montevideo v BOLD girls basketball 020323 001.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: Introducing the 2023 West Central Tribune All-Area Team
March 24, 2023 09:01 AM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
whitecaps3271.jpg
Pro
Whitecaps come up just short in quest for another Isobel Cup
March 26, 2023 11:18 PM
 · 
By  Dane Mizutani / St. Paul Pioneer Press
032623.S.TRL.FARGOTITLE
College
Gophers win in-state battle with Huskies to advance to 23rd Frozen Four
March 25, 2023 09:55 PM
 · 
By  Eli Swanson
032523.S.FF.AA.DGF.Leach.jpg
Prep
Boys basketball state pairings and results 2023
March 25, 2023 11:57 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report