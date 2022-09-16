Girls swimming and diving: Litchfield bests rival Dassel-Cokato

LITCHFIELD — In a dual featuring bordering school districts, the Litchfield girls swimming and diving team pulled out the Wright County Conference victory over Dassel-Cokato on Thursday.

“Tonight was a great showing for both teams,” Litchfield head coach Ted Hroma said. “DC brought their best against us tonight.

“If you could feel the energy in the air and the deafening sound in the pool, you just might begin to understand the feeling in that pool tonight. …. (There were) so many time drops on both sides. It was a dogfight in so many ways. Our girls pulled out a great win and really came together as a team.”

Litchfield’s next meet is 6 p.m. Thursday at Hutchinson.

Litchfield 56, DC 45

200 MEDLEY RELAY – (1) Litchfield (Adeline Lundin, Emily Petersen, Alex Carlson, Ellie Brown) 1:58.89 … (2) Dassel-Cokato 2:00.92.

200 FREESTYLE – (1) Adailia Bruning, L, 2:09.27

200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – (1) Lauren Mattila, DC, 2:34.24 … (2) Lia Caron, L, 2:40.77 … (3) Grace Schmidt, L, 2:47.30

50 FREESTYLE – (1) E. Brown, L, 26.57

DIVING – (1) Ava Pettit, DC, 145.05

100 BUTTERFLY – (1) Kaisa Salmen, DC, 1:06.61 … (2) Carlson, L, 1:10.41

100 FREESTYLE – (1) Bruning, L, 58.49 … (3) Caron, L, 1:04.39

500 FREESTYLE – (1) Grace Hanson, DC, 6:48.65 (2) Ellery Cziok, L, 6:50.67

200 FREESTYLE RELAY – (1) Litchfield (Lundin, Carlson, Bruning, Brown) 1:46.60 … (3) Litchfield (Grace Schmidt, Petersen, Jamiah Taylor, Cziok) 2:01.96

100 BACKSTROKE – (1) Lundin, L, 1:05.61 … (2) Schmidt, L, 1:17.21

100 BREASTSTROKE – (1) Petersen, L, 1:16.20 … (3) Miller, L, 1:25.33

400 FREESTYLE RELAY – (1) Litchfield (Caron, Bruning, Lundin, Brown) 3:58.43 … (3) Litchfield (Cziok, Caroline Grabow, Kendalyn Miller, Taylor) 4:44.56

