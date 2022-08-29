Girls swimming and diving: Litchfield places seventh at Hutchinson

Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

The Dragons scored 133 points. Breck won the meet with 440.5 points and Blake was second with 419. Mankato East took third with 382 points.

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.