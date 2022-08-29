99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Girls swimming and diving: Litchfield places seventh at Hutchinson

Dragons finishes with 133 points; Breck wins with 440.5

Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
August 28, 2022 at 7:23 PM

HUTCHINSON — Litchfield finished seventh of eight teams Saturday at the Hutchinson Invitational.

The Dragons scored 133 points. Breck won the meet with 440.5 points and Blake was second with 419. Mankato East took third with 382 points.

Hutchinson Invitational

TEAM SCORES – (1) Breck 440.5 (2) Blake 419 (3) Mankato West 382 (4) Mankato East 358.5 (5) Hutchinson 321.5 (6) Marshall 148.5 (7) Litchfield 133 (8) Dassel-Cokato 122
200 MEDLEY RELAY – (1) Mankato West 1:52.00 (5) Litchfield (Adeline Lundin, Emily Petersen, Alex Carlson, Ellie Brown) 2:00.31 
200 FREESTYLE – (1) Jayne Satre, ME, 2:04.82 (4) Adallia Bruning, L, 2:11.13
200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – (1) Carly Bixby, Bl, 2:10.28
50 FREESTYLE – (1) Lucy Vogt, MW, 24.89 (6) Brown, L, 26.22
DIVING – (1) Anna Kapsner, MW, 159.85
100 BUTTERFLY – (1) Bixby, Bl, 58.47
100 FREESTYLE – (1) Molly Seidel, Bl, 56.21 (8) Bruning, L, 1:00.17
500 FREESTYLE – (1) Karin Lund, Bl, 5:42.96
200 FREESTYLE RELAY – (1) Mankato West 1:45.04 (4) Litchfield (Bruning, Carlson, Lundin, Brown) 1:48.14
100 BACKSTROKE – (1) Piper Crosby, Br, 1:01.72 (3) Lundin, L, 1:06.37
100 BREASTSTROKE – (1) Madilyn Gehrke, H, 1:09.53 (8) Petersen, L, 1:17.34
400 FREESTYLE RELAY – (1) Mankato West 3:48.40

