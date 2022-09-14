Girls swimming and diving roundup: Brainerd swims past Willmar, 117-63

BRAINERD — The Willmar girls swim team fell 117-63 to Brainerd in a Central Lakes Conference match.

Brainerd opened its new pool for the Central Lakes Conference meet.

Willmar got a first-place finish from Aubrey Schueler in the 50-yard freestyle. Schueler timed in at 25.75 seconds.

Brainerd improved to 2-0 in the CLC and 3-0 overall. Willmar is 0-3 in the conference and 0-4 overall.

Willmar competes in an invitational at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Hulbert Aquatics Center in West Fargo, North Dakota.

Brainerd 117, Willmar 63

200 MEDLEY RELAY – (1) Brainerd (Kaia Iske, Brynn Haapajoki, Mariah Alderson, Ella Ostrowski) 2:02.53 (2) Brainerd (Vanessa Anderson, Avery Duerr, Autumn Larson, Gabby Chalupsky) 2:03.27 (3) Willmar (Aly Johnson, Grace Bjur, Aubrey Schueler, Amelia Tauber) 2:11.82

200 FREESTYLE – (1) Mya Tautges, B, 2:05.21 (4) Cate Brogren, W, 2:14.64

200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – (1) Haapajoki, B, 2:35.79 (3) Johnson, W, 2:47.91

50 FREESTYLE – (1) Schueler, W, 25.75 (2) Isabelle Ploof, B, 26.09

DIVING – (1) Izzy Olson, B, 232.60 (4) Sophie Smith, W, 169.70

100 BUTTERFLY – (1) Iske, B, 1:03.46 (2) Schueler, W, 1:03.87

100 FREESTYLE – (1) Tautges, B, 56.67 (4) Tauber, W, 1:01.70

500 FREESTYLE – (1) Ploof, B, 5:51.36 (2) Brogren, W, 5:56.31

200 FREESTYLE RELAY – (1) Willmar (Schueler, Bjur, Kaylee Hurley, Brogren) 1:50.66 (2) Willmar (Tauber, Noelle Becker, Julia Lindquist, Kaelyn Swenson) 1:57.57

100 BACKSTROKE – (1) Iske, B, 1:09.53 (4) Johnson, W, 1:16.16

100 BREASTSTROKE – (1) Duerr, B, 1:11.07 (4) Lindquist, W, 1:26.82

400 FREESTYLE RELAY – (1) Willmar (Tauber, Hurley, Becker, Brogren) 4:13.64 (2) Willmar (Laila Marker, Sarah Kelpe, Mikala Kohls, Rheya Glein-Erickson) 4:57.23

St. Peter 102, Litchfield 81

St. Peter captured the non-conference dual from Litchfield at St. Peter.

“It was a hard-fought meet,” Litchfield head coach Tim Hroma said. “We had a ton of girls dropping time and we had a blast.

“Litchfield won eight events and even went one-two-three in the 100 breaststroke. Hats off to St. Peter. We have a blast racing them.”

Litchfield is host to Dassel-Cokato in a Wright County Conference dual at 6 p.m. Thursday.

200 MEDLEY RELAY – (1) Litchfield (Lia Caron, Emily Petersen, Alex Carlson, Ellie Brown) 2:06.78

200 FREESTYLE – (1) Hannah Denzer, SP, 2:00.99 … (2) Adalia Bruning, L, 2:10.93

200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – (1) Caron, L, 2:36.33

50 FREESTYLE – (1) Ellie Brown, L, 26.53

DIVING – (1) Laura Klatt, SP, 182.75

100 BUTTERFLY – (1) Adeline Lundin, L, 1:07.07 … (3) Carlson, L, 1:10.60

100 FREESTYLE – (1) Brown, L, 59.04

500 FREESTYLE – (1) Denzer, SP, 5:27.32 … (2) Bruning, L, 5:54.67

200 FREESTYLE RELAY – (1) St. Peter (Addison Lansom, Eve Zimmerman, Sarah Coe, Denzer) 1:48.51 … (2) Litchfield (Lundin, Bruning, Carlson, Brown) 1:48.88

100 BACKSTROKE – (1) Lundin, L, 1:08.24

100 BREASTSTROKE – (1) Petersen, L, 1:18.35 … (2) Raigan Miller, L, 1:25.83 … (3) Brooke Caron, L, 1:27.53

400 FREESTYLE RELAY – (1) St. Peter (Sarah Coe, Trista Lansom, Zimmerman, Denzer) 4:04.80 … (2) Litchfield (Caron, Bruning, Lundin, Jamiah Taylor) 4:17.81