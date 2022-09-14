99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, March 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Girls swimming and diving roundup: Brainerd swims past Willmar, 117-63

Prep girls swimming and diving report for Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in west central Minnesota. Warriors open their new facility in the Central Lakes Conference win

Willmar's Sarah Kelpe competes in the breaststroke portion of the 200-yard medley relay Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022 in a Central Lakes Conference girls swim meet at Brainerd.
Willmar's Sarah Kelpe competes in the breaststroke portion of the 200-yard medley relay Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022 in a Central Lakes Conference girls swim meet at Brainerd.
Steve Kohls / Forum News Service
Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
September 13, 2022 at 11:13 PM

BRAINERD — The Willmar girls swim team fell 117-63 to Brainerd in a Central Lakes Conference match.

Brainerd opened its new pool for the Central Lakes Conference meet.

Willmar got a first-place finish from Aubrey Schueler in the 50-yard freestyle. Schueler timed in at 25.75 seconds.

Brainerd improved to 2-0 in the CLC and 3-0 overall. Willmar is 0-3 in the conference and 0-4 overall.

Willmar competes in an invitational at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Hulbert Aquatics Center in West Fargo, North Dakota.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brainerd 117, Willmar 63

200 MEDLEY RELAY – (1) Brainerd (Kaia Iske, Brynn Haapajoki, Mariah Alderson, Ella Ostrowski) 2:02.53 (2) Brainerd (Vanessa Anderson, Avery Duerr, Autumn Larson, Gabby Chalupsky) 2:03.27 (3) Willmar (Aly Johnson, Grace Bjur, Aubrey Schueler, Amelia Tauber) 2:11.82
200 FREESTYLE – (1) Mya Tautges, B, 2:05.21 (4) Cate Brogren, W, 2:14.64  
200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – (1) Haapajoki, B, 2:35.79 (3) Johnson, W, 2:47.91
50 FREESTYLE – (1) Schueler, W, 25.75 (2) Isabelle Ploof, B, 26.09
DIVING – (1) Izzy Olson, B, 232.60 (4) Sophie Smith, W, 169.70
100 BUTTERFLY – (1) Iske, B, 1:03.46 (2) Schueler, W, 1:03.87
100 FREESTYLE – (1) Tautges, B, 56.67 (4) Tauber, W, 1:01.70
500 FREESTYLE – (1) Ploof, B, 5:51.36 (2) Brogren, W, 5:56.31
200 FREESTYLE RELAY – (1) Willmar (Schueler, Bjur, Kaylee Hurley, Brogren) 1:50.66 (2) Willmar (Tauber, Noelle Becker, Julia Lindquist, Kaelyn Swenson) 1:57.57 
100 BACKSTROKE – (1) Iske, B, 1:09.53 (4) Johnson, W, 1:16.16
100 BREASTSTROKE – (1) Duerr, B, 1:11.07 (4) Lindquist, W, 1:26.82
400 FREESTYLE RELAY – (1) Willmar (Tauber, Hurley, Becker, Brogren) 4:13.64 (2) Willmar (Laila Marker, Sarah Kelpe, Mikala Kohls, Rheya Glein-Erickson) 4:57.23

St. Peter 102, Litchfield 81

St. Peter captured the non-conference dual from Litchfield at St. Peter.

“It was a hard-fought meet,” Litchfield head coach Tim Hroma said. “We had a ton of girls dropping time and we had a blast.

“Litchfield won eight events and even went one-two-three in the 100 breaststroke. Hats off to St. Peter. We have a blast racing them.”

Litchfield is host to Dassel-Cokato in a Wright County Conference dual at 6 p.m. Thursday.

200 MEDLEY RELAY – (1) Litchfield (Lia Caron, Emily Petersen, Alex Carlson, Ellie Brown) 2:06.78 
200 FREESTYLE – (1) Hannah Denzer, SP, 2:00.99 … (2) Adalia Bruning, L, 2:10.93  
200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – (1) Caron, L, 2:36.33
50 FREESTYLE – (1) Ellie Brown, L, 26.53
DIVING – (1) Laura Klatt, SP, 182.75
100 BUTTERFLY – (1) Adeline Lundin, L, 1:07.07 … (3) Carlson, L, 1:10.60
100 FREESTYLE – (1) Brown, L, 59.04 
500 FREESTYLE – (1) Denzer, SP, 5:27.32 … (2) Bruning, L, 5:54.67
200 FREESTYLE RELAY – (1) St. Peter (Addison Lansom, Eve Zimmerman, Sarah Coe, Denzer) 1:48.51 … (2) Litchfield (Lundin, Bruning, Carlson, Brown) 1:48.88
100 BACKSTROKE – (1) Lundin, L, 1:08.24 
100 BREASTSTROKE – (1) Petersen, L, 1:18.35 … (2) Raigan Miller, L, 1:25.83 … (3) Brooke Caron, L, 1:27.53
400 FREESTYLE RELAY – (1) St. Peter (Sarah Coe, Trista Lansom, Zimmerman, Denzer) 4:04.80 … (2) Litchfield (Caron, Bruning, Lundin, Jamiah Taylor) 4:17.81

More girls swimming and diving coverage:

What To Read Next
032523.S.FF.AA.DGF.Leach.jpg
Prep
Boys basketball state pairings and results 2023
March 25, 2023 11:57 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
high school boys play basketball
Prep
WCT Sports Live: Boys State Basketball — March 25, 2023
March 25, 2023 10:13 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
high school boys play basketball
Prep
Prep boys basketball: Russell-Tyler-Ruthton knocks off Cherry in state semifinal
March 24, 2023 03:48 PM
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Montevideo v BOLD girls basketball 020323 001.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: Introducing the 2023 West Central Tribune All-Area Team
March 24, 2023 09:01 AM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
whitecaps3271.jpg
Pro
Whitecaps come up just short in quest for another Isobel Cup
March 26, 2023 11:18 PM
 · 
By  Dane Mizutani / St. Paul Pioneer Press
032623.S.TRL.FARGOTITLE
College
Gophers win in-state battle with Huskies to advance to 23rd Frozen Four
March 25, 2023 09:55 PM
 · 
By  Eli Swanson
032523.S.FF.AA.DGF.Leach.jpg
Prep
Boys basketball state pairings and results 2023
March 25, 2023 11:57 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report