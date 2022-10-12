Girls swimming and diving roundup: Litchfield tunes up for True Team

LITCHFIELD — The Litchfield girls swimming and diving team got a tune-up before the Section 3A True Team championship meet.

Hosting Melrose on Tuesday, the Dragons won four events. The visiting Dutchmen cruised to the dual victory, 66-36.

Litchfield's Adallia Bruning, bottom, keeps up with Melrose's Jaiden Smith during the 200-yard freestyle on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022 at Litchfield. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

“Hats off to Melrose; they are a really good team this year,” said Litchfield head coach Tim Hroma. “I’m pretty sure they will be their section champ.”

Adallia Bruning had two of the Dragons’ four wins. She finished first in the 200-yard freestyle relay in 2 minutes, 8.67 seconds. Then in the 500 freestyle, she took the top spot again at 5:51.48. In both races, she beat Melrose’s Jaiden Smith.

Emily Petersen notched another victory for Litchfield. She won the 100 breaststroke in 1:16.97.

Litchfield girls swim coach Tim Hroma, left, talks to one of the Dragons' swimmers during a meet against Melrose on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022 at Litchfield. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Adeline Lundin clinched first in the 100 butterfly for the Dragons at 1:05.80. She was also second in the 100 backstroke at 1:05.84.

Ellie Brown had a pair of runner-up finishes in the 50 freestyle (26.38) and 100 freestyle (59.83).

“Our girls had an up-and-down day with some great swims and some tough lessons,” Hroma said.

The Section 3A True Team championship meet is set for Saturday at Willmar High School. Diving begins at 10 a.m., followed by swimming at 1:30 p.m. Teams include: Dassel-Cokato; Delano; Hutchinson; Litchfield; Marshall; Montevideo; Mound-Westonka; Orono; Waconia; and Willmar.

Litchfield's Emily Petersen swims the breaststroke portion of the 200-yard medley relay against Melrose on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022 at Litchfield. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Melrose 66, Litchfield 33

200 MEDLEY RELAY – (1) Melrose 1:59.09 … (2) Litchfield (Adeline Lundin, Emily Petersen, Alex Carlson, Ellie Brown) 2:01.42

200 FREESTYLE – (1) Adallia Bruning, L, 2:08.67 … (2) Jaiden Smith, M, 2:12.41

200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – (1) Makayla Zirbes, M, 2:32.20 … (3) Lia Caron, L, 2:43.01

50 FREESTYLE – (1) Hallie Drossel, M, 26.19 … (2) Brown, L, 26.38

DIVING – (1) Theresia Nathe, M, 187.65 … (3) Jailynn Michelson, L, 136.65

100 BUTTERFLY – (1) Lundin, L, 1:05.80 … (2) Paige Gruber, M, 1:07.18

100 FREESTYLE – (1) Drossel, M, 58.37 … (2) Brown, L, 59.83

500 FREESTYLE – (1) Bruning, L, 5:51.48 … (2) Smith, M, 5:55.09

200 FREESTYLE RELAY – (1) Melrose 1:47.19 … (2) Litchfield (Lundin, Brown, Carlson, Bruning), 1:49.68

100 BACKSTROKE – (1) Brooke Ruoff, M, 1:04.90 … (2) Lundin, L, 1:05.84

100 BREASTSTROKE – (1) Petersen, L, 1:16.97 … (2) Gruber, M, 1:21.19

400 FREESTYLE RELAY – (1) Melrose 4:05.19 … (3) Litchfield (Bruning, Ellery Cziok, Bella Moes, Kendalyn Miller 4:39.27

Willmar 106, Apollo 80

Willmar locked up its second Central Lakes Conference dual victory of the season after beating host St. Cloud Apollo.

The Cardinals are now 2-5 in the CLC while the Eagles remain winless at 0-6.

Willmar had seven wins on Tuesday.

Cate Brogren finished first in both the 200-yard freestyle (2 minutes, 11.76 seconds) and the 500 freestyle (5:45.35).

She was also part of two winning relay teams. The 200 freestyle relay — with Aubrey Schueler, Noelle Becker, Grace Bjur and Brogren — took first at 1:49.70. The 400 freestyle relay — with Amelia Tauber, Becker, Kaylee Hurley and Brogren — had the top time at 4:12.46.

Schueler also won a pair of races: the 100 butterfly (1:07.06); and the 50 freestyle (26.05).

In diving, Kylie Porttiin got the win for the Cardinals with a score of 217.10. Teammate Sophie Smith was second at 184.80.

Willmar is host to the Section 3A True Team championship meet on Saturday.

200 MEDLEY RELAY – (1) St. Cloud Apollo 2:05.93 … (2) Willmar (Aly Johnson, Aubrey Schueler, Kaylee Hurley, Grace Bjur) 2:10.34

200 FREESTYLE – (1) Cate Brogren, W, 2:11.76 … (3) Noelle Becker, W, 2:19.31 … (5) CeCe Hernandez, W, 2:24.60

200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – (1) Gabriella Barthel, SCA, 2:39.17 … (3) Johnson, W, 2:46.66 … (5) Sam Arends, W, 2:57.42

50 FREESTYLE – (1) Schueler, W, 26.05 … (2) Shelby Reed, W, 26.60 … (4) Bjur, W, 28.63

DIVING – (1) Kylie Porttiin, W, 217.10 … (2) Sophie Smith, W, 184.80 … (4) Kam Dykshoorn, W, 153.70

100 BUTTERFLY – (1) Schueler, W, 1:07.06 … (2) Hurley, W, 1:11.90 … (3) Marin Wallestad, Wi, 1:26.50

100 FREESTYLE – (1) Jamie Durheim, SCA, 1:00.33 … (2) Becker, W, 1:01.83 … (3) Amelia Tauber, W, 1:02.69 … (5) Kaelyn Swenson, W, 1:04.49

500 FREESTYLE – (1) Brogren, W, 5:45.35 … (3) Tangh Conklin, W, 6:26.77

200 FREESTYLE RELAY – (1) Willmar (Schueler, Becker, Bjur, Brogren) 1:49.70 … (3) Willmar (Julia Lindquist, Tauber, Reed, Hurley) 1:53.44

100 BACKSTROKE – (1) Barthel, SCA, 1:12.35 … (2) Johnson, W, 1:15.32 … (4) Arends, W, 1:17.24 … (5) Rheya Glein-Erickson, W, 1:24.73

100 BREASTSTROKE – (1) Breanna Boucher, SCA, 1:15.98 … (2) Sarah Kelpe, W, 1:24.21 … (5) Julia Lindquist, W, 1:26.77

400 FREESTYLE RELAY – (1) Willmar (Tauber, Becker, Hurley, Brogren) 4:12.46 … (2) Willmar (Hernandez, Glein-Erickson, Arends, Swenson) 4:34.03