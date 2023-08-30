Girls swimming and diving roundup: Willmar Cardinals take their first dual of the season

ALEXANDRIA — Coming down to the end, the Willmar girls swimming and diving team left Alexandria a winner on Tuesday.

With a win in the 400-yard freestyle relay, Willmar secured a 95-90 victory in a Central Lakes Conference victory at Discovery Middle School.

“Huge win tonight,” said Willmar co-head coach Emily Schueler. The win was the first for Schueler and co-head coach Scott Newberg. “Down to the last relay and these girls fought for every point.”

The meet-clinching quartet was Aly Johnson, Cate Brogren, Kaylee Hurley and Noelle Becker. They reached the finish in 4 minutes, 11.46 seconds.

Willmar had two more wins in the evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aubrey Schueler took first in the 100 butterfly in 1:03.84. Then in the 200 freestyle relay, Hurley, Kaelyn Swenson, Amelia Tauber and Schueler had a first-place time of 1:52.01, beating Alexandria’s top team by .23 seconds.

Hurley (200 freestyle, 2:17.13), Schueler (200 individual medley, 2:24.56), Tauber (50 freestyle, 27.72; 100 freestyle, 1:01.12), Kamryn Dykshoorn (diving, 149.75), Brogren (500 freestyle, 5:58.96), Marin Wallestad (100 backstroke, 1:11.10) and Julia Lindquist (100 breaststroke, 1:25.15) all finished in second place.

Willmar goes back on the road Tuesday, Sept. 5 against Melrose.

Willmar 95, Alexandria 90

200 MEDLEY RELAY – (1) Alexandria, 2:01.72 … (2) Willmar (Marin Wallestad, Julia Lindquist, Aubrey Schueler, Noelle Becker), 2:05.69

200 FREESTYLE – (1) Grace Urke, A, 2:11.06 … (2) Kaylee Hurley, W, 2:17.13

200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – (1) Rayna Holm, A, 2:24.40 … (2) Schueler, W, 2:24.56 … (3) Aly Johnson, W, 2:43.68

50 FREESTYLE – (1) Jisella Haskamp, A, 25.52 … (2) Amelia Tauber, W, 27.72

DIVING – (1) Erica Johnson, A, 185.50 … (2) Kamryn Dykshoorn, W, 149.75

100 BUTTERFLY – (1) Schueler, W, 1:03.84 … (3) Hurley, W, 1:09.81

100 FREESTYLE – (1) Urke, A, 58.89 … (2) Tauber, W, 1:01.12 … (3) Kaelyn Swenson, W, 1:07.42

500 FREESTYLE – (1) Haskamp, A, 5:46.19 … (2) Cate Brogren, W, 5:58.96 … (3) Tangh Conklin, W, 6:36.94

200 FREESTYLE RELAY – (1) Willmar (Hurley, Swenson, Tauber, Schueler), 1:52.01

100 BACKSTROKE – (1) Hannah Hoff, A, 1:07.45 … (2) Wallestad, W, 1:11.10 … (3) Johnson, W, 1:14.22

100 BREASTSTROKE – (1) Izzy Rodriguez, A, 1:24.07 … (2) Lindquist, W, 1:25.15 … (3) Conlin, W, 1:26.91

400 FREESTYLE RELAY – (1) Willmar (Johnson, Brogren, Hurley, Becker), 4:11.46

More girls swimming and diving coverage:







Litchfield 55, Morris/Minnewaska 43

Litchfield ousted the Morris/Minnewaska Gators at Litchfield.

“We lost to Morris/Minnewaska area last year, so it felt especially great to get the win tonight,” Dragons head coach Ashlynn Mattson said. “Our girls swam some outstanding races to lead us to victory.”

Litchfield got wins from all three of its relay teams in the 200 medley relay, 200 freestyle relay and 400 freestyle relay.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our relays were what led us to victory,” Mattson said. “They came together to win this meet. We hope to continue this trend.”

200 MEDLEY RELAY – (1) Litchfield (Adeline Lundin, Emily Petersen, Grace Schmidt, Ellie Brown), 2:00.04 (2) Morris/Minnewaska (Soffia Stadtherr, Lyla Stadtherr, Mesa Kittelson, Becca Femrite), 2:09.16

200 FREESTYLE – (1) Adallia Bruning, L, 2:10.65 … (2) Femrite, M/M, 2:19.06 … (3) Kittelson, M/M, 2:23.67

200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – (1) Schmidt, L, 2:42.32 … (2) S. Stadtherr, M/M, 2:48.82 … (3) Brooke Caron, L, 2:59.09

50 FREESTYLE – (1) Melena Longtin, M/M, 26.57 … (2) Brown, L, 26.83 … (3) L. Stadtherr, M/M, 27.11

DIVING – (1) Ella Roering, M/M, 168.80

100 BUTTERFLY – (1) Kittelson, M/M, 1:11.70 … (2) Schmidt, L, 1:28.04 … (3) Ella Mahoney, L, 1:29.56

100 FREESTYLE – (1) Longtin, M/M, 58.66 … (2) Brown, L, 59.28 … (3) Bruning, L, 59.70

500 FREESTYLE – (1) Ellery Cziok, L, 6:40.91 … (2) Jilian Schott, M/M, 7:20.75 … (3) Kendalyn Miller, L, 7:23.31

200 FREESTYLE RELAY – (1) Litchfield (Brown, Petersen, Bruning, Lundin), 1:47.83 … (2) Morris/Minnewaska (Femrite, S. Stadtherr, L. Stadtherr, Longtin), 1:48.36

100 BACKSTROKE – (1) Lundin, L, 1:08.29 … (2) Femrite, M/M, 1:13.80 … (3) Caroline Grabow, L, 1:27.19

100 BREASTSTROKE – (1) Petersen, L, 1:16.43 … (2) L. Stadtherr, M/M, 1:17.51 … (3) Raigan Miller, L, 1:21.47

400 FREESTYLE RELAY – (1) Litchfield (Bruning, Cziok, Schmidt, Lundin), 4:12.93 … (2) Morris/Minnewaska (Sage Barnstuble, Isabel Guerra, S. Stadtherr, Longtin), 4:19.90