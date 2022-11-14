99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, March 9

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Girls swimming: Cards’ Schueler is headed to state

Willmar junior earns a state berth with a fourth-place finish in the 50 freestyle.

WCT.s.swimmingdiving.girls.jpg
Girls Swiming and Diving
Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
November 13, 2022 06:10 PM

HUTCHINSON — Willmar junior swimmer Aubrey Schueler qualified for state with a fourth-place finish in the 50-yard freestyle on Saturday in the Section 3A championships.

Schueler will be the only Cardinal heading to the state Class A girls swimming and diving championships Thursday and Friday at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center on the University of Minnesota campus in Minneapolis.

Schueler had a time of 24.89 seconds to finish behind Jaylyn Storm of Mound-Westonka/Holy Family. Storm had a time of 24.34.

Delano won the team title with 493 points. Litchfield finished sixth with 112 and Willmar was seventh with 91. Montevideo/Morris was 10th with 66 points.

Litchfield’s top finish came in the 400 freestyle relay. The Dragons’ team of Ellie Brown, Adallia Bruning, Alex Carlson and Adeline Lundin timed in at 3:53.92, finishing in fifth place.

ADVERTISEMENT

Section 3A championships

TEAM – (1) Delano, 493 … (2) Orono, 398 … (3) Mound-Westonka/Holy Family, 332.5 … (4) Waconia, 297.5 … (5) Hutchinson, 221 … (6) Litchfield, 112 … (7) Willmar, 91 … (8) Dassel-Cokato, 90 … (9) Marshall, 84 … (10) Montevideo/Morris 66 … (11) Watertown-Mayer, 38
200 MEDLEY RELAY – (1) Delano (Norah Seguin, Bella Kern, Abby Seguin, Josie Strobl), 1:49.31 … (7) Litchfield (Adeline Lundin, Emily Petersen, Alex Carlson, Ellie Brown), 1:57.33 … (9) Montevideo (Isabel Norman, Elizabeth O’Malley, Carly Kranz, Taylor Viessman), 2:04.65 … (10) Willmar (Aly Johnson, Grace Bjur, Kaylee Hurley, Amelia Tauber), 2:06.54
200 FREESTYLE – (1) Graycin Andreen, O, 1:55.96 … (9) Cate Brogren, W, 2:05.28 … (12) Adallia Bruning, L, 2:06.83
200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – (1) Catherine Dueck, MWHF, 2:09.20
50 FREESTYLE – (1) Jaylyn Storm, MWHF, 24.34 … (4) Aubrey Schueler, W, 24.89 … (8) Ellie Brown, L, 25.94DIVING – (1) Avery Lommel, D, 417.35 … (7) O’Malley, L, 294.65 … (8) Kylie Portiin, W, 288.55 … (12) Sophie Smith, W, 262.95
100 BUTTERFLY – (1) Andreen, O, 57.45 … (11) Schueler, W, 1:02.77
100 FREESTYLE – (1) Madilyn Gehrke, H, 52.07
500 FREESTYLE (1) Annemarie Johnson, MWHF, 5:21.05 … (9) Brogren, W, 5:33.03 … (13) Bruning, L, 5:44.90
200 FREESTYLE RELAY – (1) Delano (Kaia Georges, Lydia Jostock, Shelby Benker, Hannah Wadholm), 1:40.05 … (6) Litchfield (Lundin, Bruning, Carlson, Brown), 1:44.96 … (8) Willmar (Schueler, Noelle Becker, Hurley, Brogren), 1:46.58 … (10) Montevideo (O’Malley, Kranz, Viessman, Marienau Huseby), 1:52.11
100 BACKSTROKE – (1) Claire Canfield, WAC, 59.40 … (6) Lundin, L, 1:01.76100 BREASTSTROKE – (1) Gehrke, H, 1:04.75 … (16) Petersen, L, 1:17.19
400 FREESTYLE RELAY – (1) Delano (Georges, Abby Gierke, Strobl, Wadholm), 3:37.31 … (5) Litchfield (Brown, Bruning, Carlson, Lundin), 3:53.92 … (8) Montevideo (Gracyn Reiffenberger, Huseby, Grace Pauling, Lauren Dove), 4:13.57

What To Read Next
022623.S.FF.Moorhead.Kraft
Prep
The Rink Live: State Hockey blog - March 9, 2023
March 09, 2023 10:12 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
JW_0411.jpg
Prep
Top Class A seeds roll at state boys hockey tournament
March 08, 2023 11:09 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live
NLS vs. Morris-CA, 030823.001.jpg
Prep
Boys basketball: NLS Wildcats knock off top seed
March 08, 2023 11:00 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
022623.S.FF.Moorhead.Kraft
Prep
The Rink Live: State Hockey blog - March 9, 2023
March 09, 2023 10:12 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
BBE vs Ortonville 030823 001.jpg
Prep
Boys basketball roundup: BBE Jaguars start slowly, then crank it up to roll past the Ortonville Trojans
March 08, 2023 10:57 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Dawson-Boyd senior Keegon Wicht, 0, goes for a layup attempt during a Section 3A-North semifinal game against MACCRAY on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at Montevideo.
Prep
Boys basketball: Dawson-Boyd Blackjacks yank the momentum back in 2nd half
March 08, 2023 10:53 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Ridgewater Warriors logo
College
College baseball: Warriors drop two to Owens College
March 07, 2023 11:01 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report