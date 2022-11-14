Girls swimming: Cards’ Schueler is headed to state

HUTCHINSON — Willmar junior swimmer Aubrey Schueler qualified for state with a fourth-place finish in the 50-yard freestyle on Saturday in the Section 3A championships.

Schueler will be the only Cardinal heading to the state Class A girls swimming and diving championships Thursday and Friday at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center on the University of Minnesota campus in Minneapolis.

Schueler had a time of 24.89 seconds to finish behind Jaylyn Storm of Mound-Westonka/Holy Family. Storm had a time of 24.34.

Delano won the team title with 493 points. Litchfield finished sixth with 112 and Willmar was seventh with 91. Montevideo/Morris was 10th with 66 points.

Litchfield’s top finish came in the 400 freestyle relay. The Dragons’ team of Ellie Brown, Adallia Bruning, Alex Carlson and Adeline Lundin timed in at 3:53.92, finishing in fifth place.

ADVERTISEMENT

Section 3A championships

TEAM – (1) Delano, 493 … (2) Orono, 398 … (3) Mound-Westonka/Holy Family, 332.5 … (4) Waconia, 297.5 … (5) Hutchinson, 221 … (6) Litchfield, 112 … (7) Willmar, 91 … (8) Dassel-Cokato, 90 … (9) Marshall, 84 … (10) Montevideo/Morris 66 … (11) Watertown-Mayer, 38

200 MEDLEY RELAY – (1) Delano (Norah Seguin, Bella Kern, Abby Seguin, Josie Strobl), 1:49.31 … (7) Litchfield (Adeline Lundin, Emily Petersen, Alex Carlson, Ellie Brown), 1:57.33 … (9) Montevideo (Isabel Norman, Elizabeth O’Malley, Carly Kranz, Taylor Viessman), 2:04.65 … (10) Willmar (Aly Johnson, Grace Bjur, Kaylee Hurley, Amelia Tauber), 2:06.54

200 FREESTYLE – (1) Graycin Andreen, O, 1:55.96 … (9) Cate Brogren, W, 2:05.28 … (12) Adallia Bruning, L, 2:06.83

200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – (1) Catherine Dueck, MWHF, 2:09.20

50 FREESTYLE – (1) Jaylyn Storm, MWHF, 24.34 … (4) Aubrey Schueler, W, 24.89 … (8) Ellie Brown, L, 25.94DIVING – (1) Avery Lommel, D, 417.35 … (7) O’Malley, L, 294.65 … (8) Kylie Portiin, W, 288.55 … (12) Sophie Smith, W, 262.95

100 BUTTERFLY – (1) Andreen, O, 57.45 … (11) Schueler, W, 1:02.77

100 FREESTYLE – (1) Madilyn Gehrke, H, 52.07

500 FREESTYLE – (1) Annemarie Johnson, MWHF, 5:21.05 … (9) Brogren, W, 5:33.03 … (13) Bruning, L, 5:44.90

200 FREESTYLE RELAY – (1) Delano (Kaia Georges, Lydia Jostock, Shelby Benker, Hannah Wadholm), 1:40.05 … (6) Litchfield (Lundin, Bruning, Carlson, Brown), 1:44.96 … (8) Willmar (Schueler, Noelle Becker, Hurley, Brogren), 1:46.58 … (10) Montevideo (O’Malley, Kranz, Viessman, Marienau Huseby), 1:52.11

100 BACKSTROKE – (1) Claire Canfield, WAC, 59.40 … (6) Lundin, L, 1:01.76100 BREASTSTROKE – (1) Gehrke, H, 1:04.75 … (16) Petersen, L, 1:17.19

400 FREESTYLE RELAY – (1) Delano (Georges, Abby Gierke, Strobl, Wadholm), 3:37.31 … (5) Litchfield (Brown, Bruning, Carlson, Lundin), 3:53.92 … (8) Montevideo (Gracyn Reiffenberger, Huseby, Grace Pauling, Lauren Dove), 4:13.57