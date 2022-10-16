Girls Swimming: Orono sneaks by Delano for 3A True Team title

WILLMAR — By a margin of just 16 points, Orono was able to clinch the Section 3A True Team girls swimming and diving championship over Delano.

Competing at Willmar High School on Saturday, the Spartans finished with 1,893 points, besting the Tigers’ 1,877.

Three local teams competed in the True Team section meet. Willmar placed sixth with 950.5. Litchfield was eighth at 800.5. Montevideo was 10th at 612.

Willmar finished with a pair of fourth-place finishes. Aubrey Schueler was fourth in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 25.89 seconds. Then in diving, Kylie Porttiin was fourth with a score of 327.80.

The Cardinals’ best relay came in the 200 freestyle relay. The quartet of Schueler, Shelby Reed, Kaylee Hurley and Cate Brogren placed eighth at 1:48.52.

Also placing in the top 10 for Willmar: Sophie Smith (diving, seventh, 295.40); Brogren (500 freestyle, eighth, 5:44.50); and Schueler (100 butterfly, 10th, 1:06.06).

Litchfield’s top finish came from Adallia Bruning. In the 200 freestyle, she placed fifth at 2:08.22. All three of the Dragons’ relays placed in the top 10, led by the 200 freestyle relay. The team of Adeline Lundin, Bruning, Alex Carlson and Ellie Brown took sixth in 1:48.52.

Montevideo’s top finish came from Elizabeth O’Malley in diving. She placed eighth with 281.80.

Section 3A True Team

TEAM RESULTS – (1) Orono 1,893 … (2) Delano 1,877 … (3) Waconia 1,665.5 … (4) Mound-Westonka/Holy Family Catholic 1,626 … (5) Hutchinson 1,282 … (6) Willmar 950.5 … (7) Dassel-Cokato 805 … (8) Litchfield 800.5 … (9) Marshall 710.5 … (10) Montevideo 612

200 MEDLEY RELAY – (1) MW/HFC 1:49.45 … (7) Litchfield (Adeline Lundin, Emily Petersen, Alex Carlson, Ellie Brown), 1:58.70

200 FREESTYLE – (1) Graycin Andreen, O, 1:58.89 … (5) Adallia Bruning, L, 2:08.22

200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – (1) Catherine Dueck, MW/HFC, 2:09.87 … (22) Lauren Dove, Monte, 2:40.86

50 FREESTYLE – (1) Jaylyn Storm, MW/HFC, 24.78 … (4) Aubrey Schueler, Will, 25.89 … (9t) Brown, L, 26.57

DIVING – (1) Avery Lommel, Del, 406.20 … (4) Kylie Porttiin, Will, 327.80 … (7) Sophie Smith, Will, 295.40 … (8) Elizabeth O’Malley, Monte, 281.80100 BUTTERFLY – (1) Madison Witte, H, 1:00.90 … (10) Schueler, Will, 1:06.06

100 FREESTYLE – (1) Madilyn Gehrke, H, 54.26 … (20) Noelle Becker, Will, 1:01.79

500 FREESTYLE – (1) Andreen, O, 5:22.46 … (8) Cate Brogren, Will, 5:44.50

200 FREESTYLE RELAY – (1) MW/HFC 1:40.48 … (6) Litchfield (Lundin, Bruning, Carlson, Brown) 1:47.68 … (8) Willmar (Schueler, Shelby Reed, Kaylee Hurley, Brogren) 1:48.52

100 BACKSTROKE – (1) Dueck, MW/HFC, 59.90 … (9) Lundin, L, 1:05.34100 BREASTSTROKE – (1) Kate Johnston, MW/HFC, 1:06.67 … (11) Petersen, L, 1:16.15

400 FREESTYLE RELAY – (1) Delano 3:43.34 … (7) Litchfield (Bruning, Brown, Carlson, Lundin) 3:57.37

Section 6A True Team

Melrose secured the Section 6A True Team championship with 1,604 points, beating Alexandria’s 1,493 and Sauk Centre’s 1,210.5.

The 6A championship took place at Alexandria.

The Morris/Minnewaska Gators placed sixth with 990.

McKenzie Luetmer had Morris/Minnewaska’s top finish, taking third in the 50-yard freestyle at 25.98 seconds. She also was sixth in the 100 freestyle at 58.25.

The Gators’ 400 freestyle relay finished in fourth place. Becca Femrite, Melena Longtin, Serena Mellgren and Luetmer combined for a time of 4:01.33.

Results

TEAM RESULTS – (1) Melrose 1,604 … (2) Alexandria 1,493 … (3) Sauk Centre 1,210.5 … (4) Rocori 1,147 … (5) Albany 1,126 … (6) Morris/Minnewaska 990 … (7) Little Falls 809 … (8) St. Cloud Apollo 684.5 … (9) Holdingford 609

200 MEDLEY RELAY – (1) Melrose 1:56.50

200 FREESTYLE – (1) Laney Schneider, R, 2:05.02 … (7t) Becca Femrite, M/M, 2:12.92

200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – (1) Hallie Drossel, Mel, 2:18.62

50 FREESTYLE – (1) Megan Willenbring, R, 25.22 … (3) McKenzie Luetmer, M/M, 25.98 … (10) Melena Longtin, M/M, 27.45

DIVING – (1) Cece Woods, R, 388.00 … (7) Clare Barnstuble, M/M, 310.40

100 BUTTERFLY – (1) Stella Schirmers, SC, 1:03.94

100 FREESTYLE – (1) Jisella Haskamp, Alex, 55.72 … (6) Luetmer, M/M, 58.25

500 FREESTYLE – (1) Megan Willenbring, R, 5:40.14

200 FREESTYLE RELAY – (1) Rocori 1:43.56 … (5) Morris/Minnewaska (Makena Thoen, Melena Longtin, Serena Mellgren, Luetmer) 1:49.94

100 BACKSTROKE – (1) Chelsea Willenbring, R, 1:04.53

100 BREASTSTROKE – (1) Drossel, Mel, 1:07.41 … (7) Lyla Stadtherr, M/M, 1:17.32 … (10) Makena Thoen, M/M, 1:20.51

400 FREESTYLE RELAY – (1) Sauk Centre 3:53.2 … (4) Morris/Minnewaska (Femrite, Longtin, Mellgren, Luetmer), 4:01.33