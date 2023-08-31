6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Girls tennis: Litchfield drops 2 matches at Rogers

Dragons fall to host Royals 6-1 and Delano 7-0 in the Rogers triangular on Wednesday

WCT.s.girls.tennis.jpg
Girls Tennis
Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
Today at 8:37 PM

ROGERS — The Litchfield girls tennis team lost a pair of matches Wednesday at the Rogers triangular.

The host Royals beat Litchfield 6-1. Litchfield also lost to Delano, 7-0.

Scoring the point for the Dragons against Rogers was Litchfield No. 1 singles player Isla Dille. She beat the Royals’ Morgan Hammer 6-1, 6-3.

Litchfield has a Wright County Conference match with the Hutchinson Tigers at 4:15 p.m. Thursday in Litchfield.

Rogers 6, Litchfield 1

Singles
(1) Isla Dille, L, def. Morgan Hammer 6-1 6-3 … (2) Quinn Daughtery, R, def. Maya Wuotila 6-0 6-2 … (3) Hannah Byhre, R, def. Emma Wuotila 6-1 6-2 … (4) Nora Hochstaetter, R, def. Elly Woelfel 6-4 6-3Doubles(1) Ava Stritesky/Amanda Barnacle, R, def. Olivia Olson/Emma Knudsen 6-0 6-1 … (2) Kate Christiansen/Gwyneth Strassburg, R, def. Molly Patten/Tayah Damerow 6-2 6-3 … (3) Josie Newman/Camryn Fenner, R, def. Lydia Asmus/Brynn Nagel 6-0 6-3

Delano 7, Litchfield 0

Singles

(1) Aubrey Wittwer, D, def. Isla Dille 6-0 6-1 … (2) Kaitlyn Pink, D, def. Maya Wuotila 6-1 6-1 … (3) Maddison Meister, d, def. Emma Wuotila 6-0 6-0 … (4) Brynn Spanier, D, def. Elly Woelfel 6-2 6-0Doubles(1) Emily Dreger/Maddie Ring, D, def. Olivia Olson/Emma Knudsen 6-1 7-5 … (2) Kiersten Koets/Evalyn King, D, def. Molly Patten/Tayah Damerow 6-2 6-3 … (3) Allie Semeizer/Callie Anderson, D, def. Kendra Ball/Lydia Asmus 6-4 6-0

Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
Tom Elliott has been the sports editor at the West Central Tribune since September 2019.
Contact him at telliott@wctrib.com or leave a message at 320-235-1150.
