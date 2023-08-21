Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Girls tennis roundup: Benson/KMS drops a pair of matches

Pipestone and Luverne earn close victories over the home team

BENSON — The Benson/Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg girls tennis team was host to a pair of non-conference matches to strong teams on Saturday.

Pipestone beat Benson/KMS 5-2 and Luverne won 4-3. Luverne participated in last year’s state tournament.

Benson/KMS No. 1 singles player Elle Kletscher had a couple of very close wins. Against Pipestone, she beat Brielle Kulm 6-4, 3-6, 11-9. In her match against Luverne, she defeated Sarah Stegenga 3-6, 6-3, 10-5.

Benson/KMS’ next match is against Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa at 4:30 p.m. Friday at the Benson High School Tennis Courts.

Pipestone 5, Benson/KMS 2

Singles

(1) Elle Kletscher, B, def. Brielle Kulm 6-4, 3-6, 11-9 … (2) Jenna Boeke, P, def. Elise Duncan 7-6 (4), 6-3 … (3) Jasmine Boeke, P, def. Addi DeToy 6-4, 6-1 … (4) Ava Oakes, B, def. Laura Minet 6-4, 6-1

Doubles

(1) Madison Purdin/Alyssa Enger, P, def. Kya Oakes/Molly Jones 6-4, 4-6, 10-2 … (2) Vivian Brockberg/Alicia Haack, P, def. Keala Carroll/Tara Byer 6-0, 6-1 … (3) Addison Draper/Katie Hanson, P, def. Megan Anders/Ella McGinty 6-3, 6-4.

Luverne 4, Benson/KMS 3

Singles

(1) Elle Kletscher, B, def. Sarah Stegenga 3-6, 6-3, 10-5 … (2) Elise Duncan, B, def. Rayann Remme 6-1, 7-5 … (3) Morgan Hadler, L, def. Addi DeToy 3-2 … (4) Ava Oakes, B, def. Katia Jarchow, 3-6, 6-1, 10-4

Doubles

(1) Caitlin Kindt/Augusta Papik, L, def. Bya Oakes/Molly Jones 6-4, 6-3 … (2) Emma Nath/Corynn Oye, L, def. Keala Carroll/Tara Beyer 6-4, 6-1 … (3) Cassie Chesley/Elizabeth Mulder, L, def. Ella McGinty/Megan Anders 6-2, 6-0.

Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
Tom Elliott has been the sports editor at the West Central Tribune since September 2019.
Contact him at telliott@wctrib.com or leave a message at 320-235-1150.
