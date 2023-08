Girls tennis roundup: Benson/KMS goes 2-0 at Long Prairie triangular

LONG PRAIRIE — The Benson/Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg girls tennis team swept a pair of matches Tuesday at Long Prairie-Grey Eagle High School.

Benson/KMS beat host LPGE/Upsala/Swanville Area 7-0 and knocked off Parkers Prairie 4-3.

The Parkers Prairie match was close. Benson/KMS picked up points at Nos. 1, 3 and 4 singles and No. 3 doubles. All three singles wins for Benson/KMS went to three sets.

At No. 1 singles, Elle Kletscher of Benson/KMS beat Audrey Ruckheim 3-6, 6-1, 10-6. Ava Oakes won at No. 3 singles 3-6, 6-1, 10-7 and Tara Beyer captured her fourth singles match 6-4, 1-6, 10-6.

At No. 3 doubles, Tegan Froelich and Annabelle DeToy defeated Parkers Prairie’s Joanna Krueger and McKayla Vogt 6-62.

Benson/KMS next plays Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa at 4:30 p.m. at the Benson High School Tennis Courts.

Benson/KMS 7, LPGE/USA 0

Singles

(1) Ellie Kletscher, B, def. Amanda Berscheit 6-1, 6-1 … (2) Addie DeToy, B, def. Elizabeth Bitz 6-2, 6-0 … (3) Tara Beyer, B, def. Jaceline Hernandez 6-0, 6-0 … (4) Arianna Nagler, B, def. Hattie Rohde 6-1, 6-1.

Doubles

(1) Elise Duncan/Ava Oakes, B, def. Naomi Dalton/Alexis Becker 6-0, 6-0 … (2) Kya Oakes/Molly Jones, B, def. Delani Beach/Amy Hernandez 6-1, 6-0 … (3) Avery Davis/Emily McGinty, B, def. Brynlee Ostendorf/Regan Larsen 6-0, 6-1

Benson/KMS 4, Parkers Prairie 3

Singles

(1) Elle Kletscher, Be, def. Audrey Ruckheim 3-6, 6-1, 10-6 … (2) Brooke Schilling, PP, def. Elise Duncan 6-3, 6-3 … (3) Ava Oakes, B, def. Elektra Blumer 3-6, 6-1, 10-7 … (4) Tara Beyer, B, def. Cailin Jensen 6-4, 1-6, 10-6

Doubles

(1) Elizabeth Harstad/Anna Helling, PP, def. Kya Oakes/Molly Jones 7-5, 7-5 … (2) Sophie Pfeffer/Izzy Langager, PP, Addi DeToy/Keala Carroll 6-4, 3-6, 10-8 … (3) Teagan Froelich/Annabelle DeToy, B, def. Joanna Krueger/McKayla Vogt 6-2, 6-2

Pipestone 4, MACCRAY 3

Pipestone edged MACCRAY in a non-conference match at Pipestone.

MACCRAY earned its points from Greta Meyer at No. 2 singles, Makenna Burnette at No. 3 singles and Alex Dirksen and Ella Kienitz at No. 1 doubles.

MACCRAY next plays at 4 p.m. Monday at Marshall.

Singles

(1) Brielle Kulm, P, def. Tayte Nokleby 6-4, 6-3 … (2) Greta Meyer, M, def. Jenna Boeke 6-4, 2-6, 10-7 … (3) Jasmine Boeke, P, def. Erika Pieper 6-2, 6-1 … (3) Makenna Burnette, M, def. Lauret Minet 4-6, 6-1, 10-3

Doubles

(1) Alex Dirksen/Ella Kienitz, M, def. Alyssa Enger/Madison Purdin 6-3, 2-6, 12-10 … (2) Vivian Brockberg/Alicia Haack, P, def. Iris Donner/Addie Plagge, 6-2, 6-2 … (3) Addison Draper/katie Hanson, P, def. Mia Shubert/Ava Janssen 6-1, 6-1