Sports Prep

Girls tennis roundup: Litchfield goes 1-1 at Pine City

Prep girls tennis report for Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Dragons beat Mounds Park Academy, fall to hosts

WCT.s.girls.tennis.jpg
Girls Tennis
Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Today at 9:32 PM

PINE CITY — The Litchfield girls tennis team picked up a win against Mounds Park Academy and dropped another against Pine City at the Pine City quadrangular on Monday.

Litchfield defeated Mounds Park Academy, 4-3. The Dragons got wins from two singles players and a pair of their doubles teams.

Emma Wuotila, at No. 3 singles, defeated Aixa Kellerman in two sets (6-1, 6-0) and Kendra Ball, at No. 4 singles, beat Manhi Bhalla in a third set tiebreaker (4-6, 6-0, 10-1).

Litchfield’s No. 1 doubles team of Olivia Olson and Emma Knudsen and No. 3 team of Molly Patten and Tayah Damerow each secured victories for the Dragons.

The Dragons lost 6-1 against Pine City, a team that made an appearance at the Class A state tournament alongside Litchfield a season ago.

Litchfield’s No. 1 singles player Isla Dille earned the Dragons’ sole point. She defeated Allison Unverzagt and won in a three set tiebreak (6-0, 5-7, 10-7).

The Dragons host a quadrangular at 9 a.m. Wednesday at Litchfield. Lakeville North, Minnewaska and Rock Ridge will take part in the competition.

Prep
Girls tennis roundup: Benson/KMS drops a pair of matches
Pipestone and Luverne earn close victories over the home team
1d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
KMS junior Hunter Kallstrom, 33, looks in a deflected pass for a reception during a Class A state quarterfinal game against Springfield on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022 at Old National Bank Stadium in St. Bonifacius.
Prep
High school: KMS, ACGC see biggest changes in section realignment
Fighting Saints moving up to Class AA in six sports; eight Falcon teams drop down to A starting in 2023-24
Apr 11
 · 
By  Joe Brown
The Paynesville student section cheers on the Bulldogs as Kaydence Roeske gets ready to serve the ball during a Section 3AA-North semifinal match against Litchfield on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022 at Paynesville.
Prep
A Second Look: Volleyball heats up, Litch tennis wraps up
Volleyball teams from Paynesville, BOLD, New London-Spicer and Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa compete hard in the playoffs while the Dragons girls tennis team takes third at state
Nov 2, 2022
 · 
By  Tribune Sports
Prep
Girls tennis: Litchfield, New London-Spicer players win matches at state
Prep girls tennis report for Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, in west central Minnesota. The Dragons' Isla Dille and the doubles team of Karlee Prahl and Ryanna Steinhaus and the NLS duo of Delaney Hanson and Brooke Adelman all go 1-1 in the Class A individual tournament in Minneapolis
Oct 27, 2022
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Litchfield Dragons vs. Breck 102622.003.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Litchfield vs. Breck, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022
Litchfield falls short to Breck in the Class A state semifinals.
Oct 26, 2022
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Litchfield Dragons vs. Breck 102622.013.jpg
Prep
Girls tennis: One last dance for Litchfield Dragons
Litchfield loses to Breck 4-3 in state semifinals, then beats Providence for third to end a successful run for Dragons’ seniors.
Oct 26, 2022
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Willmar junior Dylan Staska looks to the sidelines prior to a play in the Section 2AAAA quarterfinals against Faribault on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022 at Hodapp Field in Willmar.
Prep
WCT Sports Show: Section semifinal football
Tom Elliott and Joe Brown discuss Saturday's slate of games
Oct 26, 2022
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Litchfield Dragons vs. Staples-Motley 102522.009.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Litchfield vs. Staples-Motley, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022
The Dragons defeated the Cardinals, 5-2, in the Class A state quarterfinals.
Oct 25, 2022
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Litchfield Dragons vs. Staples-Motley 102522.004.jpg
Prep
Girls tennis: Doubles teams advance Dragons
Litchfield defeats Staples-Motley, 5-2 in the Class A state quarterfinals.
Oct 25, 2022
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
100322.S.WCT.LITCHFIELD.GIRLS.TENNIS.PRAHL.jpg
Prep
Girls tennis: Litchfield is back for more
Dragons will look to secure their first-ever Class A state title
Oct 22, 2022
 · 
By  Michael Lyne

Pine City 6, Litchfield 1

Singles

(1) Isla Dille, L, def. Allison Unverzagt, 6-0 5-7 10-7 … (2) Brooke Boland, PC, def. Maya Wuotila, 6-1 6-0 … (3) Lena Roubinek, PC, def. Emma Wuotila, 6-2 7-6(2) … (4) Lily Struss, PC, def. Kendra Ball, 7-5 6-2

Doubles

(1) Malia Mikyska/Brenna Youngbauer, PC, def. Olivia Olson/Emma Knudsen, 6-2 6-2 … (2) Lexa Valvoda/Alana Linnell, PC, def. Molly Patten/Brynn Nagel, 6-1 6-1 … (3) Vivian Lahti/Jena Tomczyk, PC, def. Lydia Asmus/Elly Woelfel, 6-1 2-6 10-7

Litchfield 4, Mounds Park Academy 3
Singles

(1) Khushi Jain, MPA, def. Isla Dille, 6-0 6-3 … (2) Rowan Mulrooney, MPA, def. Maya Wuotila, 6-3 6-4 … (3) Emma Wuotila, L, def. Aixa Kellerman, 6-1 6-0 … (4) Kendra Ball, L, def. Manhi Bhalla, 4-6 6-0 10-1

Doubles
(1) Olivia Olson/Emma Knudsen, L, def. Solveig Rahm/Piper Hubert, 6-1 6-3 … (2) Ella Berg/Zoe Bosch, MPA, def. Lydia Asmus/Brynn Nagel, 6-3 6-1 … (3) Molly Patten/Tayah Damerow, L, def. Laila Mosley/Amelia Avdia, 6-3 6-1

Redwood Valley Triangular

LQPV/DB 4, Montevideo 3

The Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd girls tennis team went 1-1 at the Redwood Valley triangular.

Redwood Valley swept LQPV/DB, but LQPV/DB bounced back to earn a 4-3 victory over Montevideo.

Sadie Hacker, at No. 3 singles, and Elsie Wiebe, at No. 4 singles, earned singles points for LQPV/DB. Montevideo’s No. 1 Brooke Lindeman and No. 2 Ashley Klaassen picked up wins for the Thunder Hawks.

Montevideo’s third point came from its No. 3 doubles pairing of Carlee Axford and Aubree Johnson. LQPV/DB’s No.1 doubles team of Gertie Sieg and Taylen Jorgenson and No. 2 doubles pairing of Maya Virgi and Alexis Olesen picked up wins.

LQPV/DB will partake in the Montevideo quadrangular at 10 a.m. Thursday. Luverne and Pipestone Area will also complete.

Singles

(1) Brooke Lindeman, M, def. Hannah Oie, 6-4 6-1 … (2) Ashley Klaassen, M, def. Kayla Jahn, 6-3 6-4 … (3) Sadie Hacker, LQPV/DB, def. Megan Macziewski, 6-0 6-4 … (4) Elsie Wiebe, LQPV/DB, def. Avery Albrecht, 6-4, forfeit

Doubles
(1) Gertie Sieg/Taylen Jorgenson, LQPV/DB, def. Gwyn Smiens/Junia Fitzkappes, 6-2 5-7 10-7 … (2) Maya Virgi/Alexis Olesen, LQPV/DB, def. Kylieann Johnson/Peyton Dack, 4-6 7-6(2) 10-5 … (3) Carlee Axford/Aubree Johnson, M, def. Val Piotter/Jordan Johnson, LQPV/DB, def. 6-4 6-4

Redwood Valley 7, LQPV/DB 0

Singles
(1) Brooke Zollner, RV, def. Hannah Oie, 6-0 6-3 … (2) Mila Jenniges, RV, def. Kayla Jahn 6-2 7-6(3) … (3) Lauren Dolezal, RV, def. Sadie Hacker, 6-2 6-3 … (4) McKenna Flinn, RV, def. Elsie Wiebe, 6-0 6-2

Doubles
(1) Lily DeBlieck/Anneliese Hammer, RV, def. Gertie Sieg/Taylen Jorgenson, 7-5 6-1 … (2) Julia Lang/Michelle Smith, RV, def. Maya Virgi/Alexis Olesen, 6-4 6-1 … (3) Taylor Klabunde/Emmerson McCorquodale, RV, def. Val Piotter/Jordan Johnson, 1-6 6-2 10-6

Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Michael Lyne joined the West Central Tribune as a sports reporter in May 2022, following his graduation from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, where he graduated with a bachelors degree in journalism and a minor degree in Spanish studies.

You may reach Michael at mlyne@wctrib.com, or by calling (320) 214-4345.
