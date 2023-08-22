Girls tennis roundup: Litchfield goes 1-1 at Pine City

PINE CITY — The Litchfield girls tennis team picked up a win against Mounds Park Academy and dropped another against Pine City at the Pine City quadrangular on Monday.

Litchfield defeated Mounds Park Academy, 4-3. The Dragons got wins from two singles players and a pair of their doubles teams.

Emma Wuotila, at No. 3 singles, defeated Aixa Kellerman in two sets (6-1, 6-0) and Kendra Ball, at No. 4 singles, beat Manhi Bhalla in a third set tiebreaker (4-6, 6-0, 10-1).

Litchfield’s No. 1 doubles team of Olivia Olson and Emma Knudsen and No. 3 team of Molly Patten and Tayah Damerow each secured victories for the Dragons.

The Dragons lost 6-1 against Pine City, a team that made an appearance at the Class A state tournament alongside Litchfield a season ago.

Litchfield’s No. 1 singles player Isla Dille earned the Dragons’ sole point. She defeated Allison Unverzagt and won in a three set tiebreak (6-0, 5-7, 10-7).

The Dragons host a quadrangular at 9 a.m. Wednesday at Litchfield. Lakeville North, Minnewaska and Rock Ridge will take part in the competition.

Pine City 6, Litchfield 1

Singles

(1) Isla Dille, L, def. Allison Unverzagt, 6-0 5-7 10-7 … (2) Brooke Boland, PC, def. Maya Wuotila, 6-1 6-0 … (3) Lena Roubinek, PC, def. Emma Wuotila, 6-2 7-6(2) … (4) Lily Struss, PC, def. Kendra Ball, 7-5 6-2

Doubles

(1) Malia Mikyska/Brenna Youngbauer, PC, def. Olivia Olson/Emma Knudsen, 6-2 6-2 … (2) Lexa Valvoda/Alana Linnell, PC, def. Molly Patten/Brynn Nagel, 6-1 6-1 … (3) Vivian Lahti/Jena Tomczyk, PC, def. Lydia Asmus/Elly Woelfel, 6-1 2-6 10-7

Litchfield 4, Mounds Park Academy 3

Singles

(1) Khushi Jain, MPA, def. Isla Dille, 6-0 6-3 … (2) Rowan Mulrooney, MPA, def. Maya Wuotila, 6-3 6-4 … (3) Emma Wuotila, L, def. Aixa Kellerman, 6-1 6-0 … (4) Kendra Ball, L, def. Manhi Bhalla, 4-6 6-0 10-1

Doubles

(1) Olivia Olson/Emma Knudsen, L, def. Solveig Rahm/Piper Hubert, 6-1 6-3 … (2) Ella Berg/Zoe Bosch, MPA, def. Lydia Asmus/Brynn Nagel, 6-3 6-1 … (3) Molly Patten/Tayah Damerow, L, def. Laila Mosley/Amelia Avdia, 6-3 6-1

Redwood Valley Triangular

LQPV/DB 4, Montevideo 3

The Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd girls tennis team went 1-1 at the Redwood Valley triangular.

Redwood Valley swept LQPV/DB, but LQPV/DB bounced back to earn a 4-3 victory over Montevideo.

Sadie Hacker, at No. 3 singles, and Elsie Wiebe, at No. 4 singles, earned singles points for LQPV/DB. Montevideo’s No. 1 Brooke Lindeman and No. 2 Ashley Klaassen picked up wins for the Thunder Hawks.

Montevideo’s third point came from its No. 3 doubles pairing of Carlee Axford and Aubree Johnson. LQPV/DB’s No.1 doubles team of Gertie Sieg and Taylen Jorgenson and No. 2 doubles pairing of Maya Virgi and Alexis Olesen picked up wins.

LQPV/DB will partake in the Montevideo quadrangular at 10 a.m. Thursday. Luverne and Pipestone Area will also complete.

Singles

(1) Brooke Lindeman, M, def. Hannah Oie, 6-4 6-1 … (2) Ashley Klaassen, M, def. Kayla Jahn, 6-3 6-4 … (3) Sadie Hacker, LQPV/DB, def. Megan Macziewski, 6-0 6-4 … (4) Elsie Wiebe, LQPV/DB, def. Avery Albrecht, 6-4, forfeit

Doubles

(1) Gertie Sieg/Taylen Jorgenson, LQPV/DB, def. Gwyn Smiens/Junia Fitzkappes, 6-2 5-7 10-7 … (2) Maya Virgi/Alexis Olesen, LQPV/DB, def. Kylieann Johnson/Peyton Dack, 4-6 7-6(2) 10-5 … (3) Carlee Axford/Aubree Johnson, M, def. Val Piotter/Jordan Johnson, LQPV/DB, def. 6-4 6-4

Redwood Valley 7, LQPV/DB 0

Singles

(1) Brooke Zollner, RV, def. Hannah Oie, 6-0 6-3 … (2) Mila Jenniges, RV, def. Kayla Jahn 6-2 7-6(3) … (3) Lauren Dolezal, RV, def. Sadie Hacker, 6-2 6-3 … (4) McKenna Flinn, RV, def. Elsie Wiebe, 6-0 6-2

Doubles

(1) Lily DeBlieck/Anneliese Hammer, RV, def. Gertie Sieg/Taylen Jorgenson, 7-5 6-1 … (2) Julia Lang/Michelle Smith, RV, def. Maya Virgi/Alexis Olesen, 6-4 6-1 … (3) Taylor Klabunde/Emmerson McCorquodale, RV, def. Val Piotter/Jordan Johnson, 1-6 6-2 10-6