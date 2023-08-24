Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Girls tennis roundup: Minnewaska triumphs over Litchfield

Prep girls tennis report for DATE ##, 2022, in west central Minnesota.

Girls Tennis
Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
Today at 9:35 PM

LITCHFIELD — With a severe heat advisory in place, the Litchfield girls tennis team managed to get in one match Wednesday.

Minnewaska beat the Dragons 5-2.

The Lakers earned points at Nos. 2 and 3 singles and all three doubles matches.

Megan Thorfinnson won at No. 2 singles for Minnewaska, beating Maya Wuotila 6-1, 2-6, 10-1. Rachel Rankin took the match at No. 3 singles, defeating the Dragons’ Kendra Ball 6-4, 3-6, 10-4.

Meanwhile, Minnewaska’s doubles teams of Avarie Uhde and Olivia Danielson at No. 1, Katy Vold and Brianna Erickson at No. 2 and Katie Sorenson and Addy Heid at No. 3 all won in straight sets.

Litchfield’s Isla Dille won at No. 1 singles, beating Alia Randt 6-2, 6-1. And, the Dragons’ Emma Wuotila earned the victory at No. 4 singles with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Kaylen Blair.

Litchfield is now 1-3 on the season. Minnewaska is 2-2.

Minnewaska plays Staples-Motley at 9 a.m. Friday in Glenwood. Litchfield has a varsity match at 2 p.m. Friday at Melrose.

Minnewaska 5, Litchfield 2

Singles

(1) Isla Dille, L, def. Alia Randt 6-2, 6-1 … (2) Megan Thorfinnson, M, def. Maya Wuotila 6-1, 2-6, 10-1 … (3) Rachel Rankin, M, def. Kendra Ball 6-4, 3-6, 10-4 … (4) Emma Wuotila, L, def. Kaylen Blair 6-3, 6-2.Doubles(1) Avarie Uhde/Olivia Danielson, M, def. Olivia Olson/Emma Knudsen 6-4, 7-6 … (2) Katy Vold/Brianna Erickson, M, def. Molly Patten/Tayah Damerow 6-3, 6-3 … (3) Katie Sorenson/Addy Heid, M, def. Lydia Asmus/Brynn Nagel 6-3, 7-5.

Highway 10 Tournament

New London-Spicer finished second of eight schools Tuesday in the Hiway 10 Tournament at Wadena-Deer Creek High School.

Staples-Motley won the tournament with 14 team points. NLS was second with 13. Rocori took third with 11.

The Spartans were followed by Perham/New York Mills with 9, Little Falls with 8, Wadena-Deer Creek with 6, Sartell with 5 and Detroit Lakes with 4.

NLS next plays on Friday at Montevideo.

Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
Tom Elliott has been the sports editor at the West Central Tribune since September 2019.
Contact him at telliott@wctrib.com or leave a message at 320-235-1150.
