Girls tennis roundup: Minnewaska triumphs over Litchfield

LITCHFIELD — With a severe heat advisory in place, the Litchfield girls tennis team managed to get in one match Wednesday.

Minnewaska beat the Dragons 5-2.

The Lakers earned points at Nos. 2 and 3 singles and all three doubles matches.

Megan Thorfinnson won at No. 2 singles for Minnewaska, beating Maya Wuotila 6-1, 2-6, 10-1. Rachel Rankin took the match at No. 3 singles, defeating the Dragons’ Kendra Ball 6-4, 3-6, 10-4.

Meanwhile, Minnewaska’s doubles teams of Avarie Uhde and Olivia Danielson at No. 1, Katy Vold and Brianna Erickson at No. 2 and Katie Sorenson and Addy Heid at No. 3 all won in straight sets.

Litchfield’s Isla Dille won at No. 1 singles, beating Alia Randt 6-2, 6-1. And, the Dragons’ Emma Wuotila earned the victory at No. 4 singles with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Kaylen Blair.

Litchfield is now 1-3 on the season. Minnewaska is 2-2.

Minnewaska plays Staples-Motley at 9 a.m. Friday in Glenwood. Litchfield has a varsity match at 2 p.m. Friday at Melrose.

Minnewaska 5, Litchfield 2

Singles

(1) Isla Dille, L, def. Alia Randt 6-2, 6-1 … (2) Megan Thorfinnson, M, def. Maya Wuotila 6-1, 2-6, 10-1 … (3) Rachel Rankin, M, def. Kendra Ball 6-4, 3-6, 10-4 … (4) Emma Wuotila, L, def. Kaylen Blair 6-3, 6-2.Doubles(1) Avarie Uhde/Olivia Danielson, M, def. Olivia Olson/Emma Knudsen 6-4, 7-6 … (2) Katy Vold/Brianna Erickson, M, def. Molly Patten/Tayah Damerow 6-3, 6-3 … (3) Katie Sorenson/Addy Heid, M, def. Lydia Asmus/Brynn Nagel 6-3, 7-5.

Highway 10 Tournament

New London-Spicer finished second of eight schools Tuesday in the Hiway 10 Tournament at Wadena-Deer Creek High School.

Staples-Motley won the tournament with 14 team points. NLS was second with 13. Rocori took third with 11.

The Spartans were followed by Perham/New York Mills with 9, Little Falls with 8, Wadena-Deer Creek with 6, Sartell with 5 and Detroit Lakes with 4.

NLS next plays on Friday at Montevideo.

