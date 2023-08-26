6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, August 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Girls tennis roundup: NLS tops Thunder Hawks, 6-1

Wildcats sweep doubles and win at Nos. 2, 3 and 4 singles over Montevideo

WCT.s.girls.tennis.jpg
Girls Tennis
Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Today at 9:38 PM

MONTEVIDEO — The New London-Spicer girls tennis team wrapped up its successful first week of the season with a 6-1 victory over the Montevideo Thunder Hawks on Friday.

Wildcats head coach Nancy Rost was impressed with No. 4 singles player Brooke Glauvitz, who won her match in two sets.

“Outstanding play. … The ninth-grader was able to win in straight sets,” Rost said. “She overcame a 2-4 deficit in the second set. She was hitting solid ground strokes and moving into the net well.”

Montevideo’s No. 1 singles player Brooke Lindeman picked up the Thunder Hawks’ point. She beat Amyra Gamez in two sets, winning 6-3, 6-1.

Rost was also impressed by Wildcats senior captain Ella Wieland, who won five of her six matches at the No. 2 singles spot in the first week of competition.

ADVERTISEMENT

NLS, which also took third place at the Highway 10 tournament on August 22 in Wadena, plays in a quadrangular at 3 p.m. Monday at Litchfield. Rocori and Washburn also will be competing.

More girls tennis coverage:
Recent girls tennis coverage from west central Minnesota.
092722.S.WCT.CARDINALS.GIRLS.TENNIS.LAIDLAW.jpg
Prep
Girls tennis: Willmar banks on more experience
After struggling to a last-place finish in the Central Lakes Conference in 2022, the Cardinals hope a more-experienced lineup will mean more competitive play under second-year coach Cayle Hovland
7h ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
WCT.s.girls.tennis.jpg
Prep
Girls tennis roundup: Willmar Cards can’t slip past Storm, 4-3
Willmar opens season with a Central Lakes loss at Sauk Rapids
1d ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
WCT.s.girls.tennis.jpg
Prep
Girls tennis roundup: Minnewaska triumphs over Litchfield
Prep girls tennis report for DATE ##, 2022, in west central Minnesota. SUBHEAD
2d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
WCT.s.girls.tennis.jpg
Prep
Girls tennis roundup: Benson/KMS goes 2-0 at Long Prairie triangular
It beats LPGE/USA 7-0 and Parkers Prairie 4-3
3d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
WCT.s.girls.tennis.jpg
Prep
Girls tennis roundup: Litchfield goes 1-2 at Pine City
Prep girls tennis report for Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Dragons beat Mounds Park Academy, fall to Bemidji and Pine City
4d ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
WCT.s.girls.tennis.jpg
Prep
Girls tennis roundup: Benson/KMS drops a pair of matches
Pipestone and Luverne earn close victories over the home team
5d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
KMS junior Hunter Kallstrom, 33, looks in a deflected pass for a reception during a Class A state quarterfinal game against Springfield on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022 at Old National Bank Stadium in St. Bonifacius.
Prep
High school: KMS, ACGC see biggest changes in section realignment
Fighting Saints moving up to Class AA in six sports; eight Falcon teams drop down to A starting in 2023-24
Apr 11
 · 
By  Joe Brown
The Paynesville student section cheers on the Bulldogs as Kaydence Roeske gets ready to serve the ball during a Section 3AA-North semifinal match against Litchfield on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022 at Paynesville.
Prep
A Second Look: Volleyball heats up, Litch tennis wraps up
Volleyball teams from Paynesville, BOLD, New London-Spicer and Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa compete hard in the playoffs while the Dragons girls tennis team takes third at state
Nov 2, 2022
 · 
By  Tribune Sports
WCT.s.girls.tennis.jpg
Prep
Girls tennis: Litchfield, New London-Spicer players win matches at state
Prep girls tennis report for Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, in west central Minnesota. The Dragons' Isla Dille and the doubles team of Karlee Prahl and Ryanna Steinhaus and the NLS duo of Delaney Hanson and Brooke Adelman all go 1-1 in the Class A individual tournament in Minneapolis
Oct 27, 2022
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Litchfield Dragons vs. Breck 102622.003.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Litchfield vs. Breck, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022
Litchfield falls short to Breck in the Class A state semifinals.
Oct 26, 2022
 · 
By  Michael Lyne

NLS 6, Montevideo 1

Singles

(1) Brooke Lindeman, M, def. Amyra Gamez 6-3 6-1 … (2) Ella Wieland, NLS, def. Ashley Klaassen 6-2 6-2 … (3) Emily Ruter, NLS, def. Megan Macziewski 6-2 6-2 … (4) Brooke Glauvitz, NLS, def. Junia Fitzkappes 6-3 6-4

Doubles

(1) Delaney Hanson/Madisyn Claseman, NLS, def. Peyton Dack/Kylieann Johnson 6-2 6-0 … (2) Brianna Wileman/Jadyn Proehl, NLS, def. Carlee Axford/Aubree Johnson 6-4 6-2 … (3) Heidi Taunton/Averie Turner, NLS, def. Emma Johnson/Olivia Stolen-Jacobson 6-0 6-0

Litchfield 5, Melrose 2

The Dragons earned their second victory of the season at Melrose.

Isla Dille, Kendra Ball and Emma Wuotila picked up singles wins for Litchfield.

ADVERTISEMENT

Litchfield hosts a quadrangular at 3 p.m. Monday. New London-Spicer, Rocori and Minneapolis Washburn compete.

Singles

(1) Isla Dille, L, def. Alexis Baumann 6-0 6-1 … (2) Gretta Hellermann, M, def. Maya Wuotila 6-3 6-4 … (3) Kendra Ball, L, def. Jenna Butkowski 6-1 6-1 … (4) Emma Wuotila, L, def. Rachel Welle 6-2 6-0 

Doubles

(1) Emma Knudsen/Olivia Olson, L, def. Jessica Pohlmann/Anessa Redepenning 6-4 7-5 … (2) Macy Davis/Addison Kemper, M, def. Molly Patten/Tayah Damerow 7-5 5-7 6-2 … (3) Lydia Asmus/Brynn Nagel, L, def. Hailey Hammond/Kendall Beuning 6-0 6-2

Benson/KMS 6, BBE 1

Benson/Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg improved its record to 3-2 with a win over Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa at Benson.

Benson/KMS’ Elle Kletscher and Tara Beyer did not lose a game in their matches. Kletscher plays at No. 1 singles and Beyer is at No. 3 singles.

BBE’s point came from its No. 3 doubles pairing of Grace Berndt and Jocelyn Commerford. The duo won 6-2, 6-3.

ADVERTISEMENT

B/KMS plays Minnewaska at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Glenwood. BBE plays Osakis at 11 a.m. Monday at Osakis.

Singles

(1) Elle Kletscher, B/KMS, def. Hannah Hirman 6-0 6-0 … (2) Molly Jones, B/KMS, def. Presley Defloff 6-3 5-7 10-6 … (3) Tara Beyer, B/KMS, def. Vicktoria Clark 6-0 6-0 … (4) Arianna Nagler, B/KMS, def. Arlene Tensen 6-0 6-1

Doubles

(1) Elise Duncan/Ava Oakes, B/KMS, def. Skylar Knight-DeWeerd/Izzy Graham 6-4 6-0 … (2) Addi DeToy/Kya Oakes, B/KMS, def. Andrea Douvier/Ellan Fischer 6-0 6-0 … (3) Grace Berndt/Jocelyn Commerford, B/KMS, def. Ella McGinty/Keala Carroll 6-2 6-3

Staples-Motley 7, Minnewaska 0

Staples-Motley cruised past the Lakers at Glenwood.

The Lakers host Benson/Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Glenwood.

Singles

ADVERTISEMENT

(1) Lauren Rutten, SM, def. Alia Randt 6-1 6-2 … (2) Ronnie Noska, SM, def. Megan Thorfinnson 6-0 6-3 … (3) Jaida Holst, SM, def. Rachel Rankin 7-6(3) 4-6 11-9 … (4) Kaylee Perius, SM, def. Addy Heid 6-4 7-6(3)

Doubles

(1) Amy Rollins/Corinne Olson, SM, def. Avarie Uhde/Olivia Danielson 1-6 6-4 6-2 … (2) Kenzie Erickson/Heidi Zimmerman, SM, def. Katy Vold/Katie Sorenson 6-2 6-0 … (3) Maddison Perius/Natalie Hanson, SM, def. Brianna Erickson/McKenna Uhde 6-4 6-3

LQPV/DB 6, Milbank 1

Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd split its triangular against Marshall and Milbank, South Dakota, at Marshall.

In its 5-2 loss to the Tigers, LQPV/DB got wins from Kayla Jahn at No. 2 singles and Alexis Olesen and Maya Virji at No. 2 doubles.

LQPV/DB (4-5) plays at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Melrose.

Singles(

1) Hope Karels, M, def. Hannah Oie 6-2 6-2 … (2) Kayla Jahn, LQPV/DB, def. Jenna Korstjens 7-5 6-0 … (3) Sadie Hacker, LQPV/DB, def. Caitlyn Frerichs 6-1 6-0 … (4) Elsie Wiebe, LQPV/DB, def. Jericho Jones 6-0 6-2

ADVERTISEMENT

Doubles

(1) Taylen Jorgenson/Gertie Sieg, LQPV/DB, def. Amelia Pederson/Ashlynn Lamp 6-0 6-2 … (2) Maya Virji/Alexis Olesen, LQPV/DB, def. Charlotte Swanson/Payton Lamp 6-2 6-0 … (3) Val Piotter/Jordan Johnson, LQPV/DB, def. Bri Hicks/Alexis Meyer 6-1 6-0

Marshall 5, LQPV/DB 2

Singles

(1) Taylor DePover, M, def. Hannah Oie 6-4 6-3 … (2) Kayla Jahn, LQPV/DB, def. Naomi Schroeder 2-6 6-2 10-8 … (3) Siri Christensen, M, def. Sadie Hacker 6-0 6-2 … (4) Justine Kirst, M, def. Elsie Wiebe 6-3 6-1 

Doubles

(1) Eliza Holmgren/Olivia Penske, M, def. Taylen Jorgenson/Gertie Sieg 7-5 6-4 … (2) Maya Virji/Alexis Olesen, LQPV/DB, def. Aubrey Schaefer/Regan Boerboom 7-5 6-3 … (3) Reese Graven/Lily Verkinderen, M, def. Val Piotter/Jordan Johnson 6-0 6-1

Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Michael Lyne joined the West Central Tribune as a sports reporter in May 2022, following his graduation from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, where he graduated with a bachelors degree in journalism and a minor degree in Spanish studies.

You may reach Michael at mlyne@wctrib.com, or by calling (320) 214-4345.
What To Read Next
Willmar senior Aubrey Schueler, left, shakes hands with St. Cloud Tech's Kierstyn Nelson after Schueler won the 50-yard freestyle at the Willmar Invitational on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023 at Willmar High School.
Prep
Prep roundup: Cards get started in the pool
43m ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Paynesville sophomore Lexy Frank, 12, jumps up to defend a tip by a Litchfield player during a Section 3AA-North semifinal match on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022 at Paynesville.
Prep
Volleyball preview: Paynesville Bulldogs aim for most postseason success
5h ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
MACCRAY freshman Brielle Janssen, 7, hits a shot past Minneota defenders Megan Krog, 1, and Emma Bottelberghe, 3, during the Section 3A-North championship match on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022 at the R/A Facility in Marshall.
Prep
Volleyball preview: MACCRAY aims for another deep playoff run
18h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Ridgewater Warrior logo
College
Volleyball: Ridgewater goes 1-1 at tourney
1h ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
WCT.s.soccer.boys.jpg
Prep
Boys soccer: A fine opener for Willmar Cardinals
1d ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
KRA Speedway logo.jpg
Sports
Auto racing: Brooten, Atwater drivers win features at KRA Speedway
1d ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
YME sophomore Ella Cherveny gets under the ball for a dig during a non-conference match against Wabasso on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023 at YME High School in Granite Falls.
Prep
Volleyball roundup: Rubber match goes to Wabasso Rabbits over YME Sting
1d ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown