Girls tennis roundup: NLS tops Thunder Hawks, 6-1

MONTEVIDEO — The New London-Spicer girls tennis team wrapped up its successful first week of the season with a 6-1 victory over the Montevideo Thunder Hawks on Friday.

Wildcats head coach Nancy Rost was impressed with No. 4 singles player Brooke Glauvitz, who won her match in two sets.

“Outstanding play. … The ninth-grader was able to win in straight sets,” Rost said. “She overcame a 2-4 deficit in the second set. She was hitting solid ground strokes and moving into the net well.”

Montevideo’s No. 1 singles player Brooke Lindeman picked up the Thunder Hawks’ point. She beat Amyra Gamez in two sets, winning 6-3, 6-1.

Rost was also impressed by Wildcats senior captain Ella Wieland, who won five of her six matches at the No. 2 singles spot in the first week of competition.

NLS, which also took third place at the Highway 10 tournament on August 22 in Wadena, plays in a quadrangular at 3 p.m. Monday at Litchfield. Rocori and Washburn also will be competing.

NLS 6, Montevideo 1

Singles

(1) Brooke Lindeman, M, def. Amyra Gamez 6-3 6-1 … (2) Ella Wieland, NLS, def. Ashley Klaassen 6-2 6-2 … (3) Emily Ruter, NLS, def. Megan Macziewski 6-2 6-2 … (4) Brooke Glauvitz, NLS, def. Junia Fitzkappes 6-3 6-4

Doubles

(1) Delaney Hanson/Madisyn Claseman, NLS, def. Peyton Dack/Kylieann Johnson 6-2 6-0 … (2) Brianna Wileman/Jadyn Proehl, NLS, def. Carlee Axford/Aubree Johnson 6-4 6-2 … (3) Heidi Taunton/Averie Turner, NLS, def. Emma Johnson/Olivia Stolen-Jacobson 6-0 6-0

Litchfield 5, Melrose 2

The Dragons earned their second victory of the season at Melrose.

Isla Dille, Kendra Ball and Emma Wuotila picked up singles wins for Litchfield.

Litchfield hosts a quadrangular at 3 p.m. Monday. New London-Spicer, Rocori and Minneapolis Washburn compete.

Singles

(1) Isla Dille, L, def. Alexis Baumann 6-0 6-1 … (2) Gretta Hellermann, M, def. Maya Wuotila 6-3 6-4 … (3) Kendra Ball, L, def. Jenna Butkowski 6-1 6-1 … (4) Emma Wuotila, L, def. Rachel Welle 6-2 6-0

Doubles

(1) Emma Knudsen/Olivia Olson, L, def. Jessica Pohlmann/Anessa Redepenning 6-4 7-5 … (2) Macy Davis/Addison Kemper, M, def. Molly Patten/Tayah Damerow 7-5 5-7 6-2 … (3) Lydia Asmus/Brynn Nagel, L, def. Hailey Hammond/Kendall Beuning 6-0 6-2

Benson/KMS 6, BBE 1

Benson/Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg improved its record to 3-2 with a win over Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa at Benson.

Benson/KMS’ Elle Kletscher and Tara Beyer did not lose a game in their matches. Kletscher plays at No. 1 singles and Beyer is at No. 3 singles.

BBE’s point came from its No. 3 doubles pairing of Grace Berndt and Jocelyn Commerford. The duo won 6-2, 6-3.

B/KMS plays Minnewaska at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Glenwood. BBE plays Osakis at 11 a.m. Monday at Osakis.

Singles

(1) Elle Kletscher, B/KMS, def. Hannah Hirman 6-0 6-0 … (2) Molly Jones, B/KMS, def. Presley Defloff 6-3 5-7 10-6 … (3) Tara Beyer, B/KMS, def. Vicktoria Clark 6-0 6-0 … (4) Arianna Nagler, B/KMS, def. Arlene Tensen 6-0 6-1

Doubles

(1) Elise Duncan/Ava Oakes, B/KMS, def. Skylar Knight-DeWeerd/Izzy Graham 6-4 6-0 … (2) Addi DeToy/Kya Oakes, B/KMS, def. Andrea Douvier/Ellan Fischer 6-0 6-0 … (3) Grace Berndt/Jocelyn Commerford, B/KMS, def. Ella McGinty/Keala Carroll 6-2 6-3

Staples-Motley 7, Minnewaska 0

Staples-Motley cruised past the Lakers at Glenwood.

The Lakers host Benson/Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Glenwood.

Singles

(1) Lauren Rutten, SM, def. Alia Randt 6-1 6-2 … (2) Ronnie Noska, SM, def. Megan Thorfinnson 6-0 6-3 … (3) Jaida Holst, SM, def. Rachel Rankin 7-6(3) 4-6 11-9 … (4) Kaylee Perius, SM, def. Addy Heid 6-4 7-6(3)

Doubles

(1) Amy Rollins/Corinne Olson, SM, def. Avarie Uhde/Olivia Danielson 1-6 6-4 6-2 … (2) Kenzie Erickson/Heidi Zimmerman, SM, def. Katy Vold/Katie Sorenson 6-2 6-0 … (3) Maddison Perius/Natalie Hanson, SM, def. Brianna Erickson/McKenna Uhde 6-4 6-3

LQPV/DB 6, Milbank 1

Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd split its triangular against Marshall and Milbank, South Dakota, at Marshall.

In its 5-2 loss to the Tigers, LQPV/DB got wins from Kayla Jahn at No. 2 singles and Alexis Olesen and Maya Virji at No. 2 doubles.

LQPV/DB (4-5) plays at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Melrose.

Singles(

1) Hope Karels, M, def. Hannah Oie 6-2 6-2 … (2) Kayla Jahn, LQPV/DB, def. Jenna Korstjens 7-5 6-0 … (3) Sadie Hacker, LQPV/DB, def. Caitlyn Frerichs 6-1 6-0 … (4) Elsie Wiebe, LQPV/DB, def. Jericho Jones 6-0 6-2

Doubles

(1) Taylen Jorgenson/Gertie Sieg, LQPV/DB, def. Amelia Pederson/Ashlynn Lamp 6-0 6-2 … (2) Maya Virji/Alexis Olesen, LQPV/DB, def. Charlotte Swanson/Payton Lamp 6-2 6-0 … (3) Val Piotter/Jordan Johnson, LQPV/DB, def. Bri Hicks/Alexis Meyer 6-1 6-0

Marshall 5, LQPV/DB 2

Singles

(1) Taylor DePover, M, def. Hannah Oie 6-4 6-3 … (2) Kayla Jahn, LQPV/DB, def. Naomi Schroeder 2-6 6-2 10-8 … (3) Siri Christensen, M, def. Sadie Hacker 6-0 6-2 … (4) Justine Kirst, M, def. Elsie Wiebe 6-3 6-1

Doubles

(1) Eliza Holmgren/Olivia Penske, M, def. Taylen Jorgenson/Gertie Sieg 7-5 6-4 … (2) Maya Virji/Alexis Olesen, LQPV/DB, def. Aubrey Schaefer/Regan Boerboom 7-5 6-3 … (3) Reese Graven/Lily Verkinderen, M, def. Val Piotter/Jordan Johnson 6-0 6-1