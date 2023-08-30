Girls tennis roundup: Otters knock off Willmar Cardinals, 5-2

FERGUS FALLS — The Willmar girls tennis team fell 5-2 to Fergus Falls on Tuesday.

The Cardinals are now 0-2 in the Central Lakes Conference and 0-2 overall.

Willmar got wins from Kennedy Mara at No. 3 singles and the No. 2 doubles team of Elizabeth Hoffman and Katelyn Garberding.

Hoffman and Garberding won 7-6 (7-2), 3-6, 10-7.

Fergus Falls is now 0-1 in the CLC and 1-3 overall.

Willmar next plays at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in Sartell in another CLC match.

Fergus Falls 5, Willmar 2

Singles

(1) Fergus Falls def. Adali Laidlaw 6-2, 6-2 … (2) FF def. Emmie Larson 6-1, 6-0 … (3) Kennedy Mara, W, def. FF 6-3, 6-1 … (4) FF def. Aubrey Peterson 7-5, 7-5

Doubles

(1) FF def. Heidi Kath/Emily Floren 6-1, 6-0 … (2) Elizabeth Hoffman/Katelyn Garberding, W, def. FF 7-6 (7-2), 3-6, 10-7 … (3) FF def. Abby VanDerBill/Melanie Rhoda 6-2, 6-2

Minnewaska 6, Benson/KMS 1

All of Minnewaska’s doubles teams and three of its four singles players earned victories in the Lakers’ win over Benson/Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg.

Benson/KMS’ single point came from No. 4 singles player Tara Beyer.

Benson/KMS plays Melrose at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Benson. Minnewaska plays Morris/Chokio-Alberta at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Morris.

Singles

(1) Alia Randt, M, def. Elle Kletscher, 6-4 4-6 10-5 … (2) Megan Thorfinnson, M, def. Elise Duncan 6-0 6-3 … (3) Rachel Rankin, M, def. Ava Oakes 6-1 6-1 … (4) Tara Beyer, B/KMS, def. Brianna Erickson 6-5

Doubles

(1) Olivia Danielson/Avarie Uhde, M, def. Addi DeToy/Kya Oakes 6-1 6-1 … (2) Katy Vold/Katie Sorenson, M, def. Ella McGinty/Molly Jones 7-5 6-2 … (3) Addy Heid/Mckenna Uhde, M, def. Teagan Froelich/Keala Carroll 6-2 6-3

Montevideo 6, YME 1

Montevideo swept doubles play and won at Nos. 1, 2 and 4 singles en route to the West Central Conference victory over Yellow Medicine East at Granite Falls.

The Thunder Hawks’ closest victory came at No. 1 doubles. Gwyn Siemens and Megan Macziewski beat Sarana West and Breea Johnson 6-7 (6-8), 6-1, 10-4.

YME’s victory came at No. 3 singles, where ninth-grader Emma Keller defeated Peyton Dack 7-5, 7-5.

Montevideo is host to a meet with MACCRAY at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Montevideo. YME (0-1 WCC, 0-4 overall) has a home match with Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in Granite Falls.

Singles

(1) Brooke Lindeman, M, def. Briana Nelson 6-0, 6-1 … (2) Ashley Klaassen, M, def. Abigail Jimenez 6-2, 6-0 … (3) Emma Keller, YME, def. Peyton Dack 7-5, 7-5 … (4) Ally DeJong, M, def. Carley Redepenning 6-2, 6-1

Doubles

(1) Gwyn Siemens/Megan Macziewski, M, def. Sarana West/Breea Johnson 6-7 (6-8), 6-1, 10-4 … (2) Junia Fitzkappes/Kylieann Johnson, M, def. Anna Elise Jahn/Regan Streich 6-0, 6-1 … (3) Aubrey Johnson/Carlee Axford, M, def. Kyla Smith/Joelle Carter 6-1, 6-1.

Melrose 5, LQPV/D-B 2

Melrose captured the West Central Conference match from visiting Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd at Melrose.

The Dutchmen secured victories at Nos. 1, 2 and 3 singles and Nos. 1 and 3 doubles.

For LQPV/D-B (4-6),

Singles

(1) Alexis Baumann, M, def. Hannah Oie 6-4, 6-4 … (2) Gretta Hllermann, M, def. Kayla Jahn 6-4, 6-3 … (3) Jada Rausch, M, def. Sadie Hacker 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 … (4) Elsie Wiebe, L, def. Rachel Welle 6-1, 6-2

Doubles

(1) Jessica Pohlmann/Anessa Redepenning, M, def. Taylen Jorenson/Gertie Sleg 6-4, 6-3 … (2) Alexis Olesen/Maya Virji, L, def. Jenna Butkowski/Addison Kemper 3-6, 6-2, 7-6 (4) … (3) Ramnoa Lurken-Tvrdik/Rachel Welle, M, def. Jordan Johnson/Val Piotter 6-3, 6-3