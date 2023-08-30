6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, August 29

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Girls tennis roundup: Otters knock off Willmar Cardinals, 5-2

Willmar gets wins from Kennedy Mara and doubles tandem Elizabeth Hoffmann and Katelyn Garberding

WCT.s.girls.tennis.jpg
Girls Tennis
By Tom Elliott and Michael Lyne
Today at 9:56 PM

FERGUS FALLS — The Willmar girls tennis team fell 5-2 to Fergus Falls on Tuesday.

The Cardinals are now 0-2 in the Central Lakes Conference and 0-2 overall.

Willmar got wins from Kennedy Mara at No. 3 singles and the No. 2 doubles team of Elizabeth Hoffman and Katelyn Garberding.

Hoffman and Garberding won 7-6 (7-2), 3-6, 10-7.

Fergus Falls is now 0-1 in the CLC and 1-3 overall.

ADVERTISEMENT

Willmar next plays at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in Sartell in another CLC match.

More girls tennis coverage:
Recent girls tennis coverage from west central Minnesota.
WCT.s.girls.tennis.jpg
Prep
Girls tennis roundup: Litchfield falls to Rocori, Washburn
Prep girls tennis report for Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, in west central Minnesota. SUBHEAD
1d ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
WCT.s.girls.tennis.jpg
Prep
Girls tennis roundup: NLS tops Thunder Hawks, 6-1
Wildcats sweep doubles and win at Nos. 2, 3 and 4 singles over Montevideo
3d ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
092722.S.WCT.CARDINALS.GIRLS.TENNIS.LAIDLAW.jpg
Prep
Girls tennis: Willmar banks on more experience
After struggling to a last-place finish in the Central Lakes Conference in 2022, the Cardinals hope a more-experienced lineup will mean more competitive play under second-year coach Cayle Hovland
4d ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
WCT.s.girls.tennis.jpg
Prep
Girls tennis roundup: Willmar Cards can’t slip past Storm, 4-3
Willmar opens season with a Central Lakes loss at Sauk Rapids
5d ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
WCT.s.girls.tennis.jpg
Prep
Girls tennis roundup: Minnewaska triumphs over Litchfield
Prep girls tennis report for DATE ##, 2022, in west central Minnesota. SUBHEAD
6d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
WCT.s.girls.tennis.jpg
Prep
Girls tennis roundup: Benson/KMS goes 2-0 at Long Prairie triangular
It beats LPGE/USA 7-0 and Parkers Prairie 4-3
6d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
WCT.s.girls.tennis.jpg
Prep
Girls tennis roundup: Litchfield goes 1-2 at Pine City
Prep girls tennis report for Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Dragons beat Mounds Park Academy, fall to Bemidji and Pine City
Aug 21
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
WCT.s.girls.tennis.jpg
Prep
Girls tennis roundup: Benson/KMS drops a pair of matches
Pipestone and Luverne earn close victories over the home team
Aug 20
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
KMS junior Hunter Kallstrom, 33, looks in a deflected pass for a reception during a Class A state quarterfinal game against Springfield on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022 at Old National Bank Stadium in St. Bonifacius.
Prep
High school: KMS, ACGC see biggest changes in section realignment
Fighting Saints moving up to Class AA in six sports; eight Falcon teams drop down to A starting in 2023-24
Apr 11
 · 
By  Joe Brown
The Paynesville student section cheers on the Bulldogs as Kaydence Roeske gets ready to serve the ball during a Section 3AA-North semifinal match against Litchfield on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022 at Paynesville.
Prep
A Second Look: Volleyball heats up, Litch tennis wraps up
Volleyball teams from Paynesville, BOLD, New London-Spicer and Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa compete hard in the playoffs while the Dragons girls tennis team takes third at state
Nov 2, 2022
 · 
By  Tribune Sports

Fergus Falls 5, Willmar 2

Singles
(1) Fergus Falls def. Adali Laidlaw 6-2, 6-2 … (2) FF def. Emmie Larson 6-1, 6-0 … (3) Kennedy Mara, W, def. FF 6-3, 6-1 … (4) FF def. Aubrey Peterson 7-5, 7-5

Doubles
(1) FF def. Heidi Kath/Emily Floren 6-1, 6-0 … (2) Elizabeth Hoffman/Katelyn Garberding, W, def. FF 7-6 (7-2), 3-6, 10-7 … (3) FF def. Abby VanDerBill/Melanie Rhoda 6-2, 6-2

Minnewaska 6, Benson/KMS 1

All of Minnewaska’s doubles teams and three of its four singles players earned victories in the Lakers’ win over Benson/Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg.

Benson/KMS’ single point came from No. 4 singles player Tara Beyer.

Benson/KMS plays Melrose at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Benson. Minnewaska plays Morris/Chokio-Alberta at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Morris.

Singles

ADVERTISEMENT

(1) Alia Randt, M, def. Elle Kletscher, 6-4 4-6 10-5 … (2) Megan Thorfinnson, M, def. Elise Duncan 6-0 6-3 … (3) Rachel Rankin, M, def. Ava Oakes 6-1 6-1 … (4) Tara Beyer, B/KMS, def. Brianna Erickson 6-5

Doubles

(1) Olivia Danielson/Avarie Uhde, M, def. Addi DeToy/Kya Oakes 6-1 6-1 … (2) Katy Vold/Katie Sorenson, M, def. Ella McGinty/Molly Jones 7-5 6-2 … (3) Addy Heid/Mckenna Uhde, M, def. Teagan Froelich/Keala Carroll 6-2 6-3

Montevideo 6, YME 1

Montevideo swept doubles play and won at Nos. 1, 2 and 4 singles en route to the West Central Conference victory over Yellow Medicine East at Granite Falls.

The Thunder Hawks’ closest victory came at No. 1 doubles. Gwyn Siemens and Megan Macziewski beat Sarana West and Breea Johnson 6-7 (6-8), 6-1, 10-4.

YME’s victory came at No. 3 singles, where ninth-grader Emma Keller defeated Peyton Dack 7-5, 7-5.

Montevideo is host to a meet with MACCRAY at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Montevideo. YME (0-1 WCC, 0-4 overall) has a home match with Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in Granite Falls.

Singles

ADVERTISEMENT

(1) Brooke Lindeman, M, def. Briana Nelson 6-0, 6-1 … (2) Ashley Klaassen, M, def. Abigail Jimenez 6-2, 6-0 … (3) Emma Keller, YME, def. Peyton Dack 7-5, 7-5 … (4) Ally DeJong, M, def. Carley Redepenning 6-2, 6-1

Doubles
(1) Gwyn Siemens/Megan Macziewski, M, def. Sarana West/Breea Johnson 6-7 (6-8), 6-1, 10-4 … (2) Junia Fitzkappes/Kylieann Johnson, M, def. Anna Elise Jahn/Regan Streich 6-0, 6-1 … (3) Aubrey Johnson/Carlee Axford, M, def. Kyla Smith/Joelle Carter 6-1, 6-1.

Melrose 5, LQPV/D-B 2

Melrose captured the West Central Conference match from visiting Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd at Melrose.

The Dutchmen secured victories at Nos. 1, 2 and 3 singles and Nos. 1 and 3 doubles.

For LQPV/D-B (4-6),

Singles
(1) Alexis Baumann, M, def. Hannah Oie 6-4, 6-4 … (2) Gretta Hllermann, M, def. Kayla Jahn 6-4, 6-3 … (3) Jada Rausch, M, def. Sadie Hacker 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 … (4) Elsie Wiebe, L, def. Rachel Welle 6-1, 6-2

Doubles
(1) Jessica Pohlmann/Anessa Redepenning, M, def. Taylen Jorenson/Gertie Sleg 6-4, 6-3 … (2) Alexis Olesen/Maya Virji, L, def. Jenna Butkowski/Addison Kemper 3-6, 6-2, 7-6 (4) … (3) Ramnoa Lurken-Tvrdik/Rachel Welle, M, def. Jordan Johnson/Val Piotter 6-3, 6-3

Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
Tom Elliott has been the sports editor at the West Central Tribune since September 2019.
Contact him at telliott@wctrib.com or leave a message at 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
Willmar junior Cullen Gregory runs through a St. Cloud Apollo tackle on his way to the end zone during a North Central White District game on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022 at Hodapp Field in Willmar.
Prep
Pigskin Preview 2023: Excitement is building as west central Minnesota kicks off the football season this week
2h ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Yellow Medicine East football 001.jpg
Prep
Football preview: YME Sting plan to ground and pound in '23 season
4h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Willmar junior Ramero Trevino, right, fights for extra yardage during a North Central White District game against Delano on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022 at Hodapp Field.
Prep
Football preview: Expectations are high for Willmar Cardinals in 2023
4h ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
091322.S.WCT.CARDINALS.VOLLEYBALL.DeBOER.jpg
Prep
Volleyball 2023 preview: Interest is spiking as the volleyball season opens in west central Minnesota
3d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
RCW football 002.jpg
Prep
Football preview: RCW Jaguars hope to have another banner season in '23
4h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
NLS Prep Bowl 120322 001.jpg
Prep
Football preview: NLS Wildcats are ready for another run to the top in 2023
4h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Paynesville junior Grant Miller blocks Sauk Centre's Elijah Fletcher during a Mid State 2 District game on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022 at Paynesville.
Prep
Football preview: Paynesville Bulldogs have a new quarterback for '23
5h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne