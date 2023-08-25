Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Girls tennis roundup: Willmar Cards can’t slip past Storm, 4-3

Willmar opens season with a Central Lakes loss at Sauk Rapids

WCT.s.girls.tennis.jpg
Girls Tennis
By Michael Lyne and Tom Elliott
Today at 9:59 PM

SAUK RAPIDS — The Willmar girls tennis team opened the season Thursday with a 4-3 loss to Sauk Rapids.

The Cardinals earned victories at Nos. 3 and 4 singles and No. 2 doubles. They also lost in three sets at No. 1 singles, where the Storm’s Sydney Entner beat Adali Laidlaw 3-6, 6-1, 10-4.

Willmar’s Kennedy Mara earned the victory at No. 3, beating Brielle Karasch 7-5, 6-2. Aubrey Peterson prevailed over Miah Boos, 6-1, 6-4.

The No. 2 doubles team of Lizzy Hoffmann and Katelyn Garberding beat Sauk Rapids’ Allison Lundbrek and Ella Mrozek 7-6, 6-2.

The Cardinals play another Central Lakes Conference opponent, Fergus Falls, at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in Fergus Falls.

Sauk Rapids 4, Willmar 3

Singles

(1) Sydney Entner, SR, def. Adali Laidlaw 3-6, 6-1, 10-4 … (2) Leah Roesch, SR, def. Emmie Larson, score unavailable … (3) Kennedy Mara, W, def. Brielle Karasch 7-5, 6-2 … (4) Aubrey Peterson, W, def. Miah Boos 6-1, 6-4

Doubles

(1) Piper Froiland/Ceceilla Heneke, SR, def. Heidi Kath/Emily Floren 6-2, 6-3 … (2) Lizzy Hoffmann/Katelyn Garberding, W, def. Allison Lundbrek/Ella Mrozek 7-6, 6-2 … (3) Kaitlyn Burski/Maya Strand, SR, def. Melanie Rhoda/Abby VanDerBill 6-1, 6-0

Pipestone 5, LQPV/DB 2

Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd lost a pair of matches against Luverne and Pipestone at Montevideo.

Against Luverne, singles players Kayla Jahn and Sadie Hacker picked up wins for LQPV/DB.

Hacker also picked up a win in her No. 3 singles match against Pipestone’s Jasmine Boeke.

No. 4 singles player Elsie Wiebe picked up LQPV/DB’s other point against Pipestone. She beat Laura Minet 3-6, 6-4, 10-6.

LQPV/DB faces Milbank, South Dakota, and Marshall in a triangular on Friday at Marshall. LQPV/DB faces Marshall at 9 a.m. and Milbank at 11 a.m.

Singles

(1) Brielle Kulm, P, def. Hannah Oie 6-3, 6-2 … (2) Jenna Boeke, P, def. Kayla Jahn 6-4. 7-6 (7-5) … (3) Sadie Hacker, LQPV/DB, def. Jasmine Boeke 2-6, 6-4, 10-7 … (4) Elsie Wiebe, LQPV/DB, def. Laura Minet 3-6, 6-4, 10-6 

Doubles

(1) Alyssa Enger/Madison Purdin, P, def. Gertie Sieg/Taylen Jorgenson 6-2, 6-2 … (2) Vivian Brockberg/Alicia Haack, P, def. Maya Virgi/Alexis Olesen 6-2, 6-2 … (3) Addison Draper/Katie Hanson, P, def. Valerie Piotter/Jordan Johnson, 6-3, 6-2

Luverne 5, LQPV/DB 2

Singles

(1) Sarah Stegenga, L, def. Hannah Oie 3-6, 6-3, 10-6 … (2) Kayla Jahn, LQPV/DB, def. Morgan Hadler 6-2, 6-2 … (3) Sadie Hacker, LQPV/DB, def. Rayann Remme 6-3, 3-6, 10-6 … (4) Elsie Wiebe, L, def. Katia Jarchow 6-3, 6-3

Doubles

(1) Augusta Papik/Caitlin Kindt, L, def. Gertie Sieg/Taylen Jorgenson 6-1, 6-2 … (2) Emma Nath/Corynn Oye, L, def. Maya Virgi/Alexis Olesen 1-6, 6-4, 10-4 … (3) Roz Hartshorn/Cassi Chesley, L, def. Valerie Piotter/Jordan Johnson 6-2, 6-3

Sauk Centre 5, YME 2

Yellow Medicine East dropped a pair of matches against Park Rapids and Sauk Centre at Sauk Centre.

The Sting earned wins at Nos. 2 and 3 singles against the Mainstreeters.

Abigail Jimenez won at No. 2 singles by defeating Michelle Straub 6-4, 6-0. Sarana West won at No. 3 singles by beating Abbie Masog 3-6, 6-2, 10-7.

YME competes in the Worthington tournament beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday in Worthington.

Singles

(1) Addy Hoffman, SC, def. Brianna Nelson 6-2, 6-0 … (2) Abigail Jimenez, YME, def. Michelle Straub 6-4, 6-0 … (3) Sarana West, YME, def. Abbie Masog 3-6, 6-2, 10-7 … (4) Samantha Gregory, SC, def. Breea Johnson 3-6, 7-6, 10-6

Doubles

(1) Emma Klaphake/Amber Groetsch, SC, def. Annelise Jahn/Reagan Streich 6-0, 6-0 … (2) Lydia Peterson/Ellen Rick, SC, def. Carley Redepenning/Kyla Smith 6-1, 7-5 … (3) Abigail Anderson-Nyhus/Ava Friedrichs, SC, def. Joelle Carter/Brooklynn Howe 6-0, 6-1

Park Rapids 7, YME 0

Singles

(1) Emmy Goochey, PR, def. Brianna Nelson 6-4 6-2 … (2) Nora Bolton, PR, def. Abigail Jimenez 6-0 6-1 … (3) Addi Frieden, PR, def. Sarana West 6-2 6-2 … (4) MaKenna Maanum, PR, def. Breea Johnson 6-1 6-4

 Doubles

(1) Abby Runyan/Ella Ehler, PR, def. Annelise Jahn/Reagan Streich 6-0, 6-0 … (2) Rachel Ulvin/Kate Dravis, PR, def. Carley Redepenning/Kyla Smith 6-1, 6-2 … (3) Emma Morris/Madeline Brandt, PR, def. Joelle Carter/Brooklynn Howe 6-1, 6-0

