Sports Prep

Girls tennis: Willmar banks on more experience

After struggling to a last-place finish in the Central Lakes Conference in 2022, the Cardinals hope a more-experienced lineup will mean more competitive play under second-year coach Cayle Hovland

Willmar's Adali Laidlaw makes contact with the ball during a match against Sartell on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, at Willmar High School.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
By Joe Brown
Today at 3:22 PM

WILLMAR — A year older and a year wiser, the Willmar girls tennis team is ready to climb out of the Central Lakes Conference cellar.

Last season, the Cardinals finished 0-11 in the CLC. But with its core back, Willmar is looking for a more competitive squad in 2023.

“Last year we had a bunch of girls that had no (varsity) experience,” said second-year head coach Cayle Hovland. “I’m hoping that with a year under their belts will help.”

The Cardinals lost their season opener Thursday at Sauk Rapids, 4-3. But the fight was there, which is what Hovland was looking for against the Storm.

Heading the singles lineup is senior Adali Laidlaw. She was the team’s lone All-CLC selection in ‘22 and is back in the No. 1 singles spot. Behind her in the singles lineup against Sauk Rapids was senior Emmie Larson at No. 2, sophomore Kennedy Mara at No. 3 and sophomore Aubrey Peterson at No. 4.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both Mara (7-5, 6-2) and Peterson (6-1, 6-4) won their matches against the Storm. Laidlaw (2-6, 6-2, 10-5) and Larson (6-2, 4-6, 10-5) both lost their matches in three sets.

All four are resuming roles they held for much of the season.

“This year, they’re mentally stronger,” Hovland said of the improvement at singles. “They’re ready to play and compete. At practice, they’re ready to go and they’re excited. We’re hoping that translates to the matches.”

Willmar's Lizzy Hoffmann hits the ball during a match against Sartell on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, at Willmar High School.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

The two senior captains — Heidi Kath and Lizzie Hoffman — will head up the doubles teams.

“On our doubles side, the captains we have are super positive,” Hovland said of Kath and Hoffman. “They honestly carry the team and what the atmosphere looks like. … They keep the team positive.

“They’re great captains to have on the team.”

Kath was paired with freshman Emily Floren for the No. 1 duo on Thursday. Hoffman played No. 2 doubles with fellow senior Katelyn Garberding. The third pairing was freshman Melanie Rhoda and junior Abigail VanDerBill.

Willmar's Katelyn Garberding throws up a peace sign during a match against Sartell on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, at Willmar High School.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Hoffman and Garberding notched a three-set victory against Sauk Rapids, 7-6 (7-1), 6-2.

ADVERTISEMENT

The added year of experience has not only helped the players, but for Hovland. The 2018 Willmar High School grad was not only coaching but was in her first year teaching fourth grade at Roosevelt Elementary. Hovland credits assistant coach Laura Klein with helping her and the team. Klein was also an assistant coach when Hovland was playing tennis for the Cardinals.

“It’s nice to have a year under my belt,” Hovland said. “I know the girls and I know the vibe. I’m getting to know the coaches in our section. I definitely feel more at home this year and more comfortable with what the goal is.”

That goal is to be a tough out for anyone in the CLC and build some momentum throughout going into section play. The Cardinals’ first five matches are on the road. They’ll host the St. Cloud Crush for the first home match of the season on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

“We’re definitely hoping to get more wins under our belt,” Hovland said. “I know St. Cloud, Brainerd and Alex are going to be super tough for us. Those teams have 30-plus girls and we have 20. We’re hoping to be really competitive with the rest of the teams and get some wins.”

Joe Brown
By Joe Brown
Joe Brown is a sports reporter for the West Central Tribune.

He can be reached via email at: jbrown@wctrib.com or his office number: 320-214-4332.
