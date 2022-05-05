Golf: New London-Spicer takes second, Litchfield third at meet in Annandale

ANNANDALE — New London-Spicer took second and Litchfield third in the second of two Wright County Conference girls golf meets Tuesday at Albion Ridges in Annandale. This round was played on the Granite Nine of the course.

Watertown-Mayer won with a 206. NLS had 211 and Litchfield 213.

Team scoring

(1) Watertown-Mayer 206 … (2) New London-Spicer 211 … (3) Litchfield 213 … (4) Annandale 224 … (5) Glencoe-Silver Lake 226 … (6) Dassel-Cokato 239 … (7) Rockford 246 … (8) Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted/Mayer Lutheran incomplete.

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1t) Eva Stueve, GSL, Amelia Lueck, HLWW, Kaity Kuzler, L, and Emilie Empting, W-M, 48 … (5t) Izzy Schmiesing, NLS, and Kaitlyn Leuthmer, W-M, 50

LITCHFIELD — (1t) Kuzler 48 … (12) Cora Huhn 54 … (15) Elsa Opjorden 55 … (19) Lauren Erickson 59

NLS — (5) Schmiesing 50 … (7) Annika Duininck 51 … (12) Rylie Harrier 54 … (19) Avery Palmquist 56

