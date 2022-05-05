99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Golf: New London-Spicer takes second, Litchfield third at meet in Annandale

Wildcats shoot a 211 and Litchfield 213 at Albion Ridges Golf Course. Watertown-Mayer wins the meet with a 206.

Tribune's golf roundup
Tribune graphic / Kit Grode
Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
May 04, 2022 at 11:24 PM

ANNANDALE — New London-Spicer took second and Litchfield third in the second of two Wright County Conference girls golf meets Tuesday at Albion Ridges in Annandale. This round was played on the Granite Nine of the course.

Watertown-Mayer won with a 206. NLS had 211 and Litchfield 213.

Team scoring

(1) Watertown-Mayer 206 … (2) New London-Spicer 211 … (3) Litchfield 213 … (4) Annandale 224 … (5) Glencoe-Silver Lake 226 … (6) Dassel-Cokato 239 … (7) Rockford 246 … (8) Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted/Mayer Lutheran incomplete.
Individual

TOP FIVE — (1t) Eva Stueve, GSL, Amelia Lueck, HLWW, Kaity Kuzler, L, and Emilie Empting, W-M, 48  … (5t) Izzy Schmiesing, NLS, and Kaitlyn Leuthmer, W-M, 50
LITCHFIELD — (1t) Kuzler 48 … (12) Cora Huhn 54 … (15) Elsa Opjorden 55 … (19) Lauren Erickson 59
NLS — (5) Schmiesing 50 … (7) Annika Duininck 51 … (12) Rylie Harrier 54 … (19) Avery Palmquist 56

More golf coverage:

